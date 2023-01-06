ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Sizing up LSU women's basketball's shot at an NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed: What it'll take

LSU women’s basketball chased down program history this weekend, securing the best start to a season at 16-0 after knocking off Kentucky on the road Sunday afternoon. Plenty of questions surrounded this season for Kim Mulkey and her team before it tipped off as few squads experienced more roster turnover from last year and 80% of the offensive production walked out the door.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Here's where LSU football finished in the final AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE ― LSU football has finished its first season under coach Brian Kelly at No. 16 in the final AP Top 25 poll released after Monday night's College Football Playoff final. Three SEC schools finished ahead of the Tigers in the rankings: No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Alabama...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU basketball vs. Florida: Score prediction and scouting report

BATON ROUGE — LSU basketball got slapped in the face Saturday. There's no doubt about it. The Tigers got humbled by Texas A&M, falling 69-56 in College Station. LSU got demolished underneath, losing the rebounding battle 38-27 and getting outscored by 32 points in the paint. "(I'm) disappointed I...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU women's basketball score updates at Kentucky: Revenge game for Kim Mulkey?

Last time LSU women's basketball faced Kentucky, the Wildcats stunned the Tigers in the quarterfinals of last season's SEC Women's Basketball Tournament in Nashville. The No. 7 seed Kentucky knocked off No. 2 LSU, 78-63, while en route to winning the tournament title over No. 1 South Carolina on a buzzer-beater three days later.
BATON ROUGE, LA
With No Burn Center Left In Mississippi, UMMC Faces Questions About Past Efforts

JACKSON, Miss.—Moments after a patient arrived at his burn center, Dr. William Lineaweaver was on the clock. “They come in on a helicopter, and we settle them into an ICU bed,” he said. “We start by going through the airway, checking the cardiovascular status, ensuring the intubation tube is in the right place.”
JACKSON, MS
Jim Hill High School Choir Sings at Mississippi State Capitol

The Jim Hill High School mass choir began singing at 10 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2023, at the Mississippi State Capitol rotunda on the second floor, as people gathered around to watch the 22 students perform. It was the first day of the 2023 legislative session. Jim Hill High School...
JACKSON, MS
$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
CENTRAL, LA
Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
JACKSON, MS
New director of Mississippi's officer training academy named

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. Carleton has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement from various branches. Previously, Carleton served as a training...
PEARL, MS
Alicia Carter named by VWSD as Teacher Assistant of the Year

On Friday, Vicksburg Warren School District took to social media to announce Warrenton Elementary’s Alicia Carter as the 2022-23 Teacher Assistant of the Year. In the photos posted by the district, Carter is shown smiling, seemingly surprised, as she is recognized for the award. Congratulations Teacher Assistant Carter. Thank...
VICKSBURG, MS

