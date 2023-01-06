Read full article on original website
postsouth.com
Sizing up LSU women's basketball's shot at an NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed: What it'll take
LSU women’s basketball chased down program history this weekend, securing the best start to a season at 16-0 after knocking off Kentucky on the road Sunday afternoon. Plenty of questions surrounded this season for Kim Mulkey and her team before it tipped off as few squads experienced more roster turnover from last year and 80% of the offensive production walked out the door.
postsouth.com
Here's where LSU football finished in the final AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE ― LSU football has finished its first season under coach Brian Kelly at No. 16 in the final AP Top 25 poll released after Monday night's College Football Playoff final. Three SEC schools finished ahead of the Tigers in the rankings: No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Alabama...
postsouth.com
LSU women's basketball secures best start in program history at 16-0, beats Kentucky
More than any team LSU women's basketball has faced to this point, Kentucky had a legitimate shot as making Kim Mulkey and her team sweat. Thanks to its problematic zone defense, the Wildcats' defense kept the Tigers squirmy for much of the first half, leading to a nearly quarter-long stretch without a field goal.
postsouth.com
LSU basketball vs. Florida: Score prediction and scouting report
BATON ROUGE — LSU basketball got slapped in the face Saturday. There's no doubt about it. The Tigers got humbled by Texas A&M, falling 69-56 in College Station. LSU got demolished underneath, losing the rebounding battle 38-27 and getting outscored by 32 points in the paint. "(I'm) disappointed I...
fox8live.com
LSU continues building their roster numbers through the transfer portal
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU netted 25 players in the early signing period, and is now building depth on the roster through the transfer portal. The Tigers portal additions sway heavy to the defensive side of the ball so far. Cornerback is a big need for the Purple and Gold...
Jackson State lands former FBS quarterback in transfer portal
Jackson State picked up another quarterback commitment, this time from a local kid. The post Jackson State lands former FBS quarterback in transfer portal appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
postsouth.com
Unpacking LSU basketball's loss to Texas A&M. Why rebounding and offense in paint a concern
Matt McMahon was surprised the game was even as close as it was. The LSU basketball coach had trouble believing the Tigers had only lost by 13 points in their 69-56 defeat to Texas A&M in College Station on Saturday, despite getting outscored 42-10 in the paint and outrebounded 38-27.
postsouth.com
LSU basketball's offense falls flat in deflating loss to Texas A&M in College Station
One game doesn't define a season. But Saturday was pretty ugly for LSU basketball. The Tigers (12-3, 1-2 SEC) disappeared on offense on their way to a second consecutive loss in SEC play, falling to Texas A&M in College Station, 69-56. The Aggies (10-5, 2-0) shut down KJ Williams and...
postsouth.com
LSU women's basketball score updates at Kentucky: Revenge game for Kim Mulkey?
Last time LSU women's basketball faced Kentucky, the Wildcats stunned the Tigers in the quarterfinals of last season's SEC Women's Basketball Tournament in Nashville. The No. 7 seed Kentucky knocked off No. 2 LSU, 78-63, while en route to winning the tournament title over No. 1 South Carolina on a buzzer-beater three days later.
Jackson State women defeat Alabama State in SWAC Championship rematch
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson States women’s basketball team dominated Alabama State 90-48 on Saturday. This game was a rematch of last season’s SWAC Championship. Keshuna Luckett led the Tigers with 17 points. Highlights of the game in the video above.
Tyler Henderson, Vicksburg surge past Provine 65-55 to pick up signature win
VICKSBURG — Vicksburg has been flying under the radar pretty much all season. After Friday night's win over Provine, they’ll be a team to look out for come February. Behind the play of Tyler Henderson, along with an explosive offensive attack, the Gators got past the Rams 68-55 in a crucial Region ...
vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson Titans youth football team celebrated their championship season on Saturday
The Port Gibson Titans Youth Football Team celebrated their successful season on Saturday with an awards banquet. The Titans played teams around Vicksburg, Jackson, Natchez, Louisiana and surrounding areas within the Jackson Freedom League. A-Team:. Coaches for the A-Team are David Jones, Ocie Brown and Coach Bailey who all helped...
mississippifreepress.org
With No Burn Center Left In Mississippi, UMMC Faces Questions About Past Efforts
JACKSON, Miss.—Moments after a patient arrived at his burn center, Dr. William Lineaweaver was on the clock. “They come in on a helicopter, and we settle them into an ICU bed,” he said. “We start by going through the airway, checking the cardiovascular status, ensuring the intubation tube is in the right place.”
mississippifreepress.org
Jim Hill High School Choir Sings at Mississippi State Capitol
The Jim Hill High School mass choir began singing at 10 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2023, at the Mississippi State Capitol rotunda on the second floor, as people gathered around to watch the 22 students perform. It was the first day of the 2023 legislative session. Jim Hill High School...
brproud.com
$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
WAPT
Mississippi lawmakers meet with Belhaven residents about ongoing issues
JACKSON, Miss. — State Sen. David Blount and Rep. Earle Banks met Monday with Belhaven residents for a legislative breakfast to discuss water and crime — two issues residents said they've been dealing with for years. "The top priorities for the Jackson delegation are — as they were...
WAPT
Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
WAPT
New director of Mississippi's officer training academy named
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. Carleton has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement from various branches. Previously, Carleton served as a training...
vicksburgnews.com
Alicia Carter named by VWSD as Teacher Assistant of the Year
On Friday, Vicksburg Warren School District took to social media to announce Warrenton Elementary’s Alicia Carter as the 2022-23 Teacher Assistant of the Year. In the photos posted by the district, Carter is shown smiling, seemingly surprised, as she is recognized for the award. Congratulations Teacher Assistant Carter. Thank...
WLBT
Analysis: For second straight year, Jackson’s homicide rate ranks highest in U.S. among major cities
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Despite a drop in killings last year, the capital city’s homicide rate still managed to surpass every other major city in the U.S. for the second straight year, according to a 3 On Your Side analysis of dozens of municipalities across the country. Jackson ended...
