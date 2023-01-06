City officials tour Tulsa facilities, Performing Arts Center in need of safety protocol upgrades

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1033theeagle.com
Broken Arrow hosting community expo Feb. 18
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow is hosting a Community Services Expo Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Stoney Creek Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The expo will be the first of its kind for a city in the metro, the city announced. “We...
1033theeagle.com
Tulsa brewery holding weekly dry bar for Dry January
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa brewery will be holding a weekly dry bar for the month of January. Many have heard the term Dry January by now, where people try to abstain from alcohol throughout the month of January. The Tulsa brewery, Nothing’s Left Brewing Co., wants to take...
1033theeagle.com
Outdoor retailer announces new store in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A specialty outdoor retailer announced it’s adding a new location to west Tulsa. REI Co-op will open a new store at West 71st Street and Elwood Avenue, which will be its second location in the state. The store’s other location is in Oklahoma City.
1033theeagle.com
Kids cooking classes kick off at Mother Road Market
TULSA, Okla. — Mother Road Market kicked off their new year of cooking classes for kids. Six-year-old Jasper Wilson was one of more than 20 kids learning how to cook minestrone soup at Mother Road Market’s first cooking class of the new year for kids. “It’s about friends,...
1033theeagle.com
‘The Tuskegee Airmen’ screening brings Cuba Gooding Jr. back to Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. visited Muskogee for a special film screening and to pay tribute to some of the city’s heroes. Gooding Jr. was at a special screening of the movie, “The Tuskegee Airmen.” He was in the movie back in 1995, which was partly filmed in Muskogee.
1033theeagle.com
Sand Springs Fire Chief speaks out after Thursday night’s fatal house fire
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A woman died late Thursday in a Sand Springs house fire. The deadly fire happened at a home near West 61st Street and South 155th West Avenue in Sand Springs. When multiple agencies got the call around 10:45 p.m., the home was already engulfed in...
1033theeagle.com
Pryor man arrested after road rage incident leaves woman with broken nose
PRYOR, Okla. — A Pryor man has been arrested after a road rage incident that left a woman with a broken nose, according to a social media post from the Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD). PCPD said at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022 they responded to a...
1033theeagle.com
Three arrests in Wagoner after fentanyl, Xanax and meth found in car
WAGONER, Okla. — Wagoner County deputies made three arrests, taking 16 grams of fentanyl off the streets. Wagoner County Lt. Hull was patrolling near Highway 69 and SW 15th Street when he spotted an SUV making a traffic violation. When he pulled over the car, the driver, identified as...
Comments / 0