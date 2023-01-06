ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
postsouth.com

Sizing up LSU women's basketball's shot at an NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed: What it'll take

LSU women’s basketball chased down program history this weekend, securing the best start to a season at 16-0 after knocking off Kentucky on the road Sunday afternoon. Plenty of questions surrounded this season for Kim Mulkey and her team before it tipped off as few squads experienced more roster turnover from last year and 80% of the offensive production walked out the door.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Here's where LSU football finished in the final AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE ― LSU football has finished its first season under coach Brian Kelly at No. 16 in the final AP Top 25 poll released after Monday night's College Football Playoff final. Three SEC schools finished ahead of the Tigers in the rankings: No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Alabama...
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

LSU basketball score vs. Texas A&M: Live updates from College Station

LSU (12-2, 1-1) lost a hard-fought battle to No. 25 Kentucky to begin its conference road slate on Tuesday, falling 74-71 in Lexington. The Tigers trailed by a point with nine seconds left to play, but two made free throws from Kentucky's Jacob Toppin and a missed last-second shot attempt from LSU's KJ Williams sealed the game's fate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

LSU women's basketball score updates at Kentucky: Revenge game for Kim Mulkey?

Last time LSU women's basketball faced Kentucky, the Wildcats stunned the Tigers in the quarterfinals of last season's SEC Women's Basketball Tournament in Nashville. The No. 7 seed Kentucky knocked off No. 2 LSU, 78-63, while en route to winning the tournament title over No. 1 South Carolina on a buzzer-beater three days later.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Destrehan, John Curtis, Ruston top LSWA Class 5A football team

Destrehan quarterback Jai Eugene Jr. and John Curtis linebacker Justin Horne led the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A All-State football team. Eugene and Horne were selected by a statewide panel of sports writers as the Offensive and Defensive players of the year, respectively after each helped his school win an LHSAA state championship. Ruston’s Jerrod Baugh was voted as the Coach of the Year for reaching the state final after four straight losses in the quarterfinals. Ruston reached the state final for the first time since 1998.
DESTREHAN, LA
postsouth.com

Visitation, funeral services set for Maggie Dunn

Visitation and funeral services have been set for Maggie Dunn, one of two Brusly High School cheerleaders who lost their lives when an Addis police car struck them New Year’s Eve in Brusly. Visitation for Dunn, 17, will be at 9 a.m. Friday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic...
BRUSLY, LA
postsouth.com

Pursuit protocols face scrutiny after fatal crash, Sheriff Brett Stassi says

The high-speed crash that took the lives of two Brusly High School students on New Year’s Eve will likely lead law enforcement agencies to reexamine their pursuit protocol, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Stassi said he had talked to three deputies before he spoke with POST/SOUTH for...
BRUSLY, LA
postsouth.com

Plaquemine water system withstands extreme cold

Plaquemine Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves Jr. and the Board of Selectmen breathed a sigh of relief when the City’s water system withstood the Arctic blast that swept through the area Christmas week. Reeves and the Board of Selectmen extended thanks to the City's water system workers for...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
postsouth.com

Officer arrested after fatal car crash bonds out of WBR Jail

Addis Police Officer David Cauthron, who was arrested following a crash in a high-speed chase that killed two Brusly High School students on New Year’s Eve, bonded out of jail Sunday, according to Sheriff Mike Cazes. Cauthron, who was booked into West Baton Rouge Jail on two counts of...
ADDIS, LA
postsouth.com

Plaquemine City Selectman, Selectwoman sworn into office

The City's new Selectman for District 2, Michael Carlin; and new Selectwoman for District 6, Natasha Johnson, have been officially sworn in. Carlin will serve the remainder of the late Selectman Oscar Mellion's term. Mellion's wife, Geraldine, had served until Carlin's election. Johnson will serve the remainder of the late Selectman Jimmie Randle's term. His wife, Margaret, had served in the seat until Johnson's election.
PLAQUEMINE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy