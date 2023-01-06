Read full article on original website
Election and campaign law changes advance in New York state Senate
Measures designed to make it easier to vote and reduce discrimination at the ballot box advanced in the Democratic-led New York state Senate on Monday, the first package of measures to be approved in the new legislative session. But some of the measures, including an effort to make changes to...
4 things to watch for in Hochul's State of the State address
A heavy focus on housing costs and public safety is expected when Gov. Kathy Hochul unveils her agenda for the new year in her first State of the State address since being elected to a full term. The speech, scheduled for 1 p.m. in the state Assembly chamber in Albany,...
Advocates in New York want expanded fund for workers not covered by aid
Two years ago, New York lawmakers agreed to what was known as the excluded workers fund — a pot of money meant to aid a pool of workers, many of them undocumented, who did not receive federal aid for people who lost their jobs. Now, advocates like Jessica Maxwell...
Analysis: Gov. Hochul prioritizes bail reform, housing and mental health in State of State speech
Gov. Kathy Hochul will unveil her agenda for the new year Tuesday in her first State of the State address since being elected to a full term. Follow along as the Spectrum News political team analyzes the speech in our live blog.
State lawmakers, union leaders cheer striking nurses
The more than 7,000 nurses on strike at two hospitals in New York City drew messages of unity from a top state lawmaker on Monday as well as labor leaders in New York. But a group that represents physicians in New York statewide noted the situation is a concerning one not just for workers, but hospitals.
