New York State

Election and campaign law changes advance in New York state Senate

Measures designed to make it easier to vote and reduce discrimination at the ballot box advanced in the Democratic-led New York state Senate on Monday, the first package of measures to be approved in the new legislative session. But some of the measures, including an effort to make changes to...
NEW YORK STATE
4 things to watch for in Hochul's State of the State address

A heavy focus on housing costs and public safety is expected when Gov. Kathy Hochul unveils her agenda for the new year in her first State of the State address since being elected to a full term. The speech, scheduled for 1 p.m. in the state Assembly chamber in Albany,...
WASHINGTON STATE
State lawmakers, union leaders cheer striking nurses

The more than 7,000 nurses on strike at two hospitals in New York City drew messages of unity from a top state lawmaker on Monday as well as labor leaders in New York. But a group that represents physicians in New York statewide noted the situation is a concerning one not just for workers, but hospitals.
MANHATTAN, NY

