nystateofpolitics.com
Advocates in New York want expanded fund for workers not covered by aid
Two years ago, New York lawmakers agreed to what was known as the excluded workers fund — a pot of money meant to aid a pool of workers, many of them undocumented, who did not receive federal aid for people who lost their jobs. Now, advocates like Jessica Maxwell...
nystateofpolitics.com
4 things to watch for in Hochul's State of the State address
A heavy focus on housing costs and public safety is expected when Gov. Kathy Hochul unveils her agenda for the new year in her first State of the State address since being elected to a full term. The speech, scheduled for 1 p.m. in the state Assembly chamber in Albany,...
nystateofpolitics.com
Election and campaign law changes advance in New York state Senate
Measures designed to make it easier to vote and reduce discrimination at the ballot box advanced in the Democratic-led New York state Senate on Monday, the first package of measures to be approved in the new legislative session. But some of the measures, including an effort to make changes to...
iheart.com
Another Increase For Minimum Wage in New York State Being Considered
Democrats in the state Assembly are considering another increase for the state's minimum wage. Speaker Carl Heastie confirmed a minimum wage hike will be discussed during the new legislative session. Progressive advocates want the wage to rise to $21.25 an hour by 2026, and then rise from there alongside the...
Hochul's choice for the next chief judge of New York state faces strong headwinds
Opposition to Gov. Kathy Hochul's choice for chief judge, Justice Hector LaSalle, is only growing, and some say she should withdraw his name and pick someone else.
nystateofpolitics.com
Analysis: Gov. Hochul prioritizes bail reform, housing and mental health in State of State speech
Gov. Kathy Hochul will unveil her agenda for the new year Tuesday in her first State of the State address since being elected to a full term. Follow along as the Spectrum News political team analyzes the speech in our live blog.
nystateofpolitics.com
State lawmakers, union leaders cheer striking nurses
The more than 7,000 nurses on strike at two hospitals in New York City drew messages of unity from a top state lawmaker on Monday as well as labor leaders in New York. But a group that represents physicians in New York statewide noted the situation is a concerning one not just for workers, but hospitals.
Hochul announces $1B plan to expand mental health services across New York
NEW YORK (WETM) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced major changes to the Empire State’s mental healthcare services ahead of her 2023 State of the State Address. These include expanding insurance coverage, adding more psychiatric beds, and expanding mental health services in schools. Hochul’s announcement said this plan will amount to $1 billion in […]
New Yorkers may now choose ‘X’ gender on birth, marriage, death certificates
According to the New York State Department of Health (NYS DOH), New Yorkers will now have the option to choose "X" as an option to signify another gender other than male or female on birth, marriage, and death certificates.
New York State Law Now Bans Certain Types Of Laundry Detergent
Your favorite laundry detergent could be harder to find on New York store shelves thanks to a law that went into effect, making several popular laundry detergents illegal to sell in New York. Many popular cleaning, personal care, and cosmetic products contain potentially cancer-causing chemicals and the New York State...
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New York
Progressive politicians in Albany have teamed up with a group of anti-surveillance activists in an effort to stop the spread of "Big Brother" as government and corporate surveillance permeate more aspects of daily life.
urbancny.com
Attorney General James Sues Former CEO of Celsius Cryptocurrency Platform for Defrauding Investors
Alex Mashinsky Lied to Investors, Concealed Celsius’s Dire Financial Condition,. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James on January, 5th filed a lawsuit against Alex Mashinsky, a co-founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network LLC and its related entities (Celsius), for defrauding hundreds of thousands of investors, including more than 26,000 New Yorkers, out of billions of dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency. The lawsuit alleges that Mashinsky repeatedly made false and misleading statements about Celsius’s safety to encourage investors to deposit billions of dollars in digital assets onto the platform. As Celsius lost hundreds of millions of dollars of assets in risky investments, Mashinsky misrepresented and concealed Celsius’s deteriorating financial condition. Mashinsky also failed to register as a salesperson for Celsius and as a securities and commodities dealer. Attorney General James’ lawsuit seeks to ban Mashinsky from doing business in New York and require him to pay damages, restitution, and disgorgement.
urbancny.com
Citizen Action Acknowledges the Anniversary of the January 6th Riots with a Commitment to Increasing Democracy
January 6, 2023 (New York, NY) Citizen Action of New York remains committed to strengthening democratic processes so that everyone’s voice is heard. Today, we remember how dangerously close we came to losing our democracy on January 6, 2021. The attempt to subvert the people’s will was not the...
WNYT
Group calls on Gov. Hochul to fight food insecurity
A group spent Monday calling attention to hunger, food and nutrition insecurity here in New York state. The Alliance for a Hunger Free New York held a rally Monday at the state Capitol, ahead of Tuesday’s State Of The State Address. They’re calling on Gov. Hochul to use the...
Live in New York State? You Could Be Entitled to a Share of $17 Billion in Unclaimed Funds
You may have up to $17 billion waiting for you in an account - or something like that. The New York State Office of the State Comptroller (OSC) maintains a database of unclaimed funds, which includes money and other assets that have been turned over to the state because the owner cannot be located. This could include things like insurance refunds, security deposits, stock dividends, returned cash, and even unused gift cards, among other things.
Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Kathy Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?
Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
Remarkable Changes To Law In New York State
There is one thing for certain here in New York State; changes are coming. Whether you are for or against the new laws that will be put in to place, New York State is getting ready to be one of the most progressive and forward thinking states in the country.
owegopennysaver.com
New York State Department of Health updates New Yorkers on Influenza and urges vaccination
The New York State Department of Health continues to emphasize the importance of getting a flu shot for everyone aged six months and older, as influenza activity remains widespread in New York. This is the twelfth consecutive week of widespread activity reported this season. “We are still in a triple-demic...
New Yorkers Eagerly Await Billion Dollar Payday
Tonight the lives of people living in New York could change forever.
New Law Will Affect Thousands Of Drivers In New York
This week more than 200 new laws went into effect in New York State. One of those laws will affect new drives all across the state. As of January 1st, 2023, any person trying to get a driver's license in New York State will now have to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
