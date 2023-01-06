ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nystateofpolitics.com

4 things to watch for in Hochul's State of the State address

A heavy focus on housing costs and public safety is expected when Gov. Kathy Hochul unveils her agenda for the new year in her first State of the State address since being elected to a full term. The speech, scheduled for 1 p.m. in the state Assembly chamber in Albany,...
WASHINGTON STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Election and campaign law changes advance in New York state Senate

Measures designed to make it easier to vote and reduce discrimination at the ballot box advanced in the Democratic-led New York state Senate on Monday, the first package of measures to be approved in the new legislative session. But some of the measures, including an effort to make changes to...
NEW YORK STATE
iheart.com

Another Increase For Minimum Wage in New York State Being Considered

Democrats in the state Assembly are considering another increase for the state's minimum wage. Speaker Carl Heastie confirmed a minimum wage hike will be discussed during the new legislative session. Progressive advocates want the wage to rise to $21.25 an hour by 2026, and then rise from there alongside the...
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

State lawmakers, union leaders cheer striking nurses

The more than 7,000 nurses on strike at two hospitals in New York City drew messages of unity from a top state lawmaker on Monday as well as labor leaders in New York. But a group that represents physicians in New York statewide noted the situation is a concerning one not just for workers, but hospitals.
MANHATTAN, NY
urbancny.com

Attorney General James Sues Former CEO of Celsius Cryptocurrency Platform for Defrauding Investors

Alex Mashinsky Lied to Investors, Concealed Celsius’s Dire Financial Condition,. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James on January, 5th filed a lawsuit against Alex Mashinsky, a co-founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network LLC and its related entities (Celsius), for defrauding hundreds of thousands of investors, including more than 26,000 New Yorkers, out of billions of dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency. The lawsuit alleges that Mashinsky repeatedly made false and misleading statements about Celsius’s safety to encourage investors to deposit billions of dollars in digital assets onto the platform. As Celsius lost hundreds of millions of dollars of assets in risky investments, Mashinsky misrepresented and concealed Celsius’s deteriorating financial condition. Mashinsky also failed to register as a salesperson for Celsius and as a securities and commodities dealer. Attorney General James’ lawsuit seeks to ban Mashinsky from doing business in New York and require him to pay damages, restitution, and disgorgement.
WNYT

Group calls on Gov. Hochul to fight food insecurity

A group spent Monday calling attention to hunger, food and nutrition insecurity here in New York state. The Alliance for a Hunger Free New York held a rally Monday at the state Capitol, ahead of Tuesday’s State Of The State Address. They’re calling on Gov. Hochul to use the...
Dylan Barket

Live in New York State? You Could Be Entitled to a Share of $17 Billion in Unclaimed Funds

You may have up to $17 billion waiting for you in an account - or something like that. The New York State Office of the State Comptroller (OSC) maintains a database of unclaimed funds, which includes money and other assets that have been turned over to the state because the owner cannot be located. This could include things like insurance refunds, security deposits, stock dividends, returned cash, and even unused gift cards, among other things.
Mark Star

Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Kathy Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?

Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
96.1 The Eagle

Remarkable Changes To Law In New York State

There is one thing for certain here in New York State; changes are coming. Whether you are for or against the new laws that will be put in to place, New York State is getting ready to be one of the most progressive and forward thinking states in the country.

