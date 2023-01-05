KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Last year, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration seized 7 million lethal doses of fentanyl in Tennessee. “It’s a tragic and unfortunate number,” said DEA special agent Jeffrey Scott. “On the one hand, it speaks to the work that we’re doing. On the other hand, it speaks to the amount of fentanyl that’s actually washed across the United States right now.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO