wvlt.tv
In-N-Out planning expansion into Tennessee, Gov. Lee says
Knox County inmates captured after walking off job site, sheriff says. Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched overnight for the two inmates who allegedly walked off a job site on Henley Street. Updated: 2 hours ago. Lawmakers will look at nearly 1,600 pieces of legislation. D.E.A. seized 7 million...
wvlt.tv
7 million deadly doses of fentanyl seized in Tennessee last year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Last year, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration seized 7 million lethal doses of fentanyl in Tennessee. “It’s a tragic and unfortunate number,” said DEA special agent Jeffrey Scott. “On the one hand, it speaks to the work that we’re doing. On the other hand, it speaks to the amount of fentanyl that’s actually washed across the United States right now.”
wvlt.tv
Lottery Gives Tennesseans Chance At Millions
Your headlines from 1/9 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Scott Co. car crash with officer, Winning lottery ticket sold in East Tennessee, missing man found safe. 'The Young Fables' kick off Winter Concert Series at DreamMore Resort. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. 'The Young Fables' are made up of...
WBBJ
Investigation leads to TennCare fraud charge for West TN woman
COVINGTON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announces a TennCare fraud charge for one West Tennessee woman. According to the TBI, in March 2022, agents began investigating fraudulent time sheets submitted for in-home care services for a TennCare patient, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity.
One shot, one detained in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in North Memphis Monday morning. Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of Greenlaw Avenue after 10 a.m. The male victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police said a […]
‘Several’ people shot at Memphis club, person of interest wanted, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man they have dubbed a “person of interest” after several people were shot at a Memphis club during the early morning hours of January 1. According to police, officers responded to a shooting at Life Longue on Mount...
19-year-old kills father, turns gun on himself, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man was charged with murder after killing his father in front of officers, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said 19-year-old Ramarin Baker Jr. was in a fight with his father, Ramarin Baker Sr., on Ridgemont Avenue on January 7. Officers said...
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023
Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee organization offering free yoga classes to veterans, family and caregivers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding (STAR), an organization that works with children and adults with physical and mental disabilities, is offering a free yoga class to veterans, their families and their caregivers. STAR began in 1987 and helps those in need by providing horse riding and...
BBB warns Middle TN, Southern KY of top scams for 2023
As a new year gets underway, scammers are gearing up to sneak into your accounts; snag your information; and steal your money, as well as your peace of mind.
Three detained in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers have three suspects in custody following a shooting that left a man in critical condition on Saturday. According to MPD, at 5:14 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Patton Street. Officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One […]
Stolen car found submerged underwater in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stolen car was found submerged in water in Southwest Memphis Tuesday morning. It happened in the 5700 block of Riverport. According to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the car was found in a wetland at T.O. Fuller State Park. No one was in the area at the time. The […]
Fight outside Cordova restaurant leads to double hit-and-run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Fighting with a vehicle is not smart.”. It was an after-party fight. That’s what usually happens in situations like that. They wait until the club closes,” said Eugene Sanders, Cordova. And that is exactly what Jason King, the owner of Mugshots New Bar...
Attempted Infiniti theft leads to shooting in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured after investigators say a shooting in downtown Memphis Saturday night stemmed from a group trying to steal a car. We were there as detectives worked to piece together what went down. Police records say they received a shooting call just before 10 p.m. Initially, we were told one […]
MFD head of training fired over inappropriate behavior toward recruits
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The head of training at the Memphis Fire Department was fired after multiple behavior issues toward new recruits. Eric Shane Howell, who’s been with MFD for 25 years, violated five policies, including harassment. Chief of Fire Services, Gina Sweat, issued a statement to FOX13:. On...
Teens caught with stolen Porsche, guns and drugs in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teenagers in a stolen Porsche were caught with guns and drugs at a Cordova shopping center, Memphis Police said. Memphis Police said they and a unit from Bartlett Police responded to a vehicle prowler call around North Germantown Parkway and Cordova Road at 2:30 Friday afternoon. They spotted a stolen white […]
Man dead in Raleigh shooting, one in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot in Raleigh. According to MPD, at 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 Block of Ridgemont Avenue. One male victim was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD says they have one male in custody. Reports […]
Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
Funeral for Marine with no family open to public
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
