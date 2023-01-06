ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Senate passes assault weapons ban

The Illinois Senate is offering its own version of legislation banning so-called assault weapons. The House already passed a bill on the matter, which outlaws what lawmakers describe as assault weapons and magazines with more than 12 rounds. The Senate's bill is similar, but some say it doesn't go far enough.
Illinois House approves abortion provider protection bill

A bill sponsors say would create protections for out-of-state people seeking abortions and gender reassignment procedures in Illinois has been approved by the Illinois House. Amendments to Senate Bill 1534 were filed by state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago. She said the bill would protect people seeking abortions, assisted reproduction and gender reassignment procedures in Illinois. The bill also requires insurance coverage to include medications prescribed for abortions and requires health insurance to provide coverage for all associated procedures.
Elik criticizes proposed mail-in ballot law revision

It’s soon on to the governor’s desk with a bill modifying which signature can be used to verify a voter’s mail-in ballot in Illinois. A Senate amendment to House Bill 45 makes changes to correct a drafting error in state law and make clarifications in various judicial circuits.
Illinois House Executive Committee passes assault weapons ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois House committee passed an assault weapons ban bill Thursday after hundreds of gun violence survivors, loved ones of victims, politicians and anti-violence activists gathered at the Illinois capitol calling for change. The proposal was approved by the House Executive Committee on a strict party-line vote,...
House Republicans vote against Illinois lawmaker pay raises

Illinois House Republicans are bashing House Democrats for calling a late Friday night vote on a pay raise for state lawmakers, a bill that showed-up late in the day. It’s reportedly an 18.4% increase, that would make the annual salary for lawmakers $85,000. Representative Mark Batinick of Plainfield spoke...
Illinois General Assembly approves regulation impacting lawn sprinkler system installation

A measure requiring anyone installing a sprinkler system in Illinois to have a licensed plumber hired for inspection has passed both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly. House Bill 4245 was filed by state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Belleville, and requires irrigation contractors to have their work looked over by a state-licensed plumber or face a $10,000 fine.
This is Human Trafficking Awareness Month

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. It’s a very real problem for children in Illinois says Governor JB Pritzker, with the average age of victims around 14 years old. Your browser does not support the audio element. Signs include an adult speaking for a child, a child seemingly out...
5 Laws That Are Not Going into Effect in IL in 2023

Thinkstock[/caption]It's a brand new year and that means a long list of legal changes throughout the country and here in Illinois, but some laws just haven't made the list yet. Happy first Friday of January, how are you holding up?. Personally, I'm exhausted. This used to happen to me in...
