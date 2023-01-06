Read full article on original website
Related
advantagenews.com
Illinois Senate passes assault weapons ban
The Illinois Senate is offering its own version of legislation banning so-called assault weapons. The House already passed a bill on the matter, which outlaws what lawmakers describe as assault weapons and magazines with more than 12 rounds. The Senate's bill is similar, but some say it doesn't go far enough.
IL Senate president seeks to remove key component to state's proposed assault weapons ban
An amendment filed by the Senate president is now causing backlash in the House and the governor's office.
wlsam.com
Does the Assault Weapons Bill Have a Leg to Stand On? Time Will Tell.
The Assault Weapon Bill has hit a snag in the Illinois Senate. How viable will the bill be if it includes serial number disclosure? Opponents say that and other pieces will make the bill unconstitutional. John Howell is joined by Ben Szalinski, Legislative Reporter for The Daily Line Illinois.
advantagenews.com
Illinois House approves abortion provider protection bill
A bill sponsors say would create protections for out-of-state people seeking abortions and gender reassignment procedures in Illinois has been approved by the Illinois House. Amendments to Senate Bill 1534 were filed by state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago. She said the bill would protect people seeking abortions, assisted reproduction and gender reassignment procedures in Illinois. The bill also requires insurance coverage to include medications prescribed for abortions and requires health insurance to provide coverage for all associated procedures.
Pritzker: Hike cabinet pay to 'bring, retain great people'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — (AP) — The idea for raising salaries of top Illinois state government officials, which culminated this weekend with the House voting lawmakers an 18% pay hike, began with Gov. J.B. Pritzker. But the Democratic governor said he originally requested that the General Assembly increase pay...
advantagenews.com
Elik criticizes proposed mail-in ballot law revision
It’s soon on to the governor’s desk with a bill modifying which signature can be used to verify a voter’s mail-in ballot in Illinois. A Senate amendment to House Bill 45 makes changes to correct a drafting error in state law and make clarifications in various judicial circuits.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois House Executive Committee passes assault weapons ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois House committee passed an assault weapons ban bill Thursday after hundreds of gun violence survivors, loved ones of victims, politicians and anti-violence activists gathered at the Illinois capitol calling for change. The proposal was approved by the House Executive Committee on a strict party-line vote,...
mycouriertribune.com
Boyd claims title as one of Missouri Legislature's youngest members
A Northwest Missouri legislator became one of the youngest lawmakers in state history this week with the opening of the 2023 General Assembly. At just 24 years old, Mazzie Boyd, R-Hamilton, is the new representative for state house district 2. More from this section.
advantagenews.com
House Republicans vote against Illinois lawmaker pay raises
Illinois House Republicans are bashing House Democrats for calling a late Friday night vote on a pay raise for state lawmakers, a bill that showed-up late in the day. It’s reportedly an 18.4% increase, that would make the annual salary for lawmakers $85,000. Representative Mark Batinick of Plainfield spoke...
Illinois Democrats Alter Bill to Ban Assault Weapons Statewide In Effort to Gain More Support
As the time window to pass an assault weapons ban begins to close, Illinois Democrats are reportedly making changes to the bill in hopes of making it more palatable to downstate legislators. According to Capitolfax.com, age requirements for owning a firearm will remain at 18 and the high-capacity magazine ban...
An Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Has Passed the House. Here's What The Bill Says, and What's Next
Hours after more than 100 gun safety supporters descended on Springfield, of the Illinois House of Representatives overnight passed a historic and sweeping piece of gun legislation that, among other things, would ban the sale, delivery and purchase of assault weapons ban across the state. "We know that this topic...
Illinois Has 2 New Gun Laws for 2023. And Now, An Assault Weapons Ban is In the Hands of the State Senate
On Jan. 1, 2023, two new gun laws were part of more than 180 new laws that went into effect across the state of Illinois. But neither of them is as sweeping as a proposed 77-page an assault weapons ban, now headed to the State Senate following a late night vote from the House.
advantagenews.com
Illinois General Assembly approves regulation impacting lawn sprinkler system installation
A measure requiring anyone installing a sprinkler system in Illinois to have a licensed plumber hired for inspection has passed both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly. House Bill 4245 was filed by state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Belleville, and requires irrigation contractors to have their work looked over by a state-licensed plumber or face a $10,000 fine.
Illinois gun laws 2023: Lawmakers push to pass assault weapons ban in final days of general assembly
In addition to banning assault-style weapons, if approved and signed into law, the bill would increase the age to own a FOID card from 18 to 21 and, set 10 as the limit of rounds per magazine.
What age is it legal for a child to babysit in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When parents want to have a night out, they may be wondering at what age can one child be left alone to babysit a younger sibling? Illinois has some of the strictest laws in the nation when it comes to legally leaving a child home alone, but a new bill in […]
Missouri bill would ban transgender athletes from girls school sports
One Missouri lawmaker has introduced a bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in organized school sports on girls' teams.
advantagenews.com
This is Human Trafficking Awareness Month
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. It’s a very real problem for children in Illinois says Governor JB Pritzker, with the average age of victims around 14 years old. Your browser does not support the audio element. Signs include an adult speaking for a child, a child seemingly out...
Why is Governor Pritzker so adamant on eliminating cash bail with the SAFE-T Act?
In a statement released on Wednesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzer was confident that the Illinois Supreme Court would rule in favor of eliminating cash bail later on this year. A Kankakee County judge blocked the statute last month that would get rid of cash bail in the SAFE-T Act from going into full effect on Sunday.
5 Laws That Are Not Going into Effect in IL in 2023
Thinkstock[/caption]It's a brand new year and that means a long list of legal changes throughout the country and here in Illinois, but some laws just haven't made the list yet. Happy first Friday of January, how are you holding up?. Personally, I'm exhausted. This used to happen to me in...
kbsi23.com
Newly reformed SAFE-T Act signed by IL Gov. Pritzker; What this means for southern IL
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois’ SAFE-T Act — which stands for “Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today,” was signed into law February 2021 by Governor JB Pritzker. Recently, the act was amended and signed by Gov. Pritzker. Parts of the bill went into...
Comments / 1