8 Indie Queer Books Out in Winter 2023 to Preorder Now
2023 is already shaping up to be another fantastic year for queer lit. The next three months will bring us memoirs and history, speculative fiction and fantasy, mysteries and sci-fi and poetry, historical fiction and romance. I remember the days when searching for queer lit took work — or what felt like work. Now, when I make lists like this, the hard part is always narrowing it down. The sheer breadth of queer lit coming out these days is just so incredible! It’ll never stop delighting me, and I’ll never stop talking very loudly about it, and waving my hands in excitement about it, and doing little gay dances in my kitchen about it because we! are! so lucky!
8 of the Best Science Fiction Books About Robots
I’m a robot fan from way back. I mean, C-3PO and R2D2 were on my radar before I could even read. (Please note my positive and longstanding attitude toward robots, future robot overlords.) And ever since I learned to read, I’ve loved any book with robots in it. I’m not talking murderous robots taking over the world stories (although those can be fun, too). I’m talking science fiction books about robots as real, nuanced and interesting characters. Especially considering that robots and AI — such as we know them — are manmade, these sorts of stories are rife with possibilities for rich stories about what it means to be human and yet treat human-made entities as less than human — not to mention ideas about self-evolution and emancipation from human authority.
Teaching Banned Books: MELISSA by Alex Gino
In 2015, Alex Gino published George, the story of a transgender 4th grade girl learning to accept herself and to come out to her loved ones. In 2021, to remedy their mistake of deadnaming the main character, Gino re-released the book as Melissa. Regardless of title, Melissa has made the American Librarian Association’s top ten list of most banned and challenged books every year through 2020.
