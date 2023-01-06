ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Meet The Pale Blue Eye cast: who's who in the Netflix murder mystery movie

By Tom Bedford
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wo4JA_0k5bp82s00

If you're looking for a nice, warm, fuzzy movie to tide you through the winter months, look away — The Pale Blue Eye is not that. The new Netflix movie is a mystery thriller, which investigates a series of killings in 1830s New York (the state, not the city).

While it's a fiction movie, The Pale Blue Eye is inspired by true figures, with famous author Edgar Allan Poe being one of the main characters in the tale.

Adapted from a 2003 book by Louis Bayard, the winter-set thriller has a star-studded cast, with many big and familiar names taking on the roles of investigators, suspects and victims.

To save you from endlessly pausing the movie to ask "wait, where do I know them from?" we'll run you through the key players in the movie, and all the important cast members.

Christian Bale as Augustus Landor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TfQgQ_0k5bp82s00

(Image credit: Netflix)

The main character of the movie is Augustus Landor, a grizzled and world-weary detective who gets contracted by the military to investigate the killing of a cadet at the West Point military academy.

We'd be very surprised if you don't immediately recognize Christian Bale, as it's hard to separate the hugely-famous Welsh-born actor from many of the roles he's played.

You may have seen Bale recently in Thor: Love and Thunder and Amsterdam but his filmography includes a huge number of classics and hits, as he played Batman in Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, and also starring roles in Ford v Ferrari , Vice , The Big Short, The Fighter, 3:10 to Yuma, American Psycho and Terminator Salvation.

Harry Melling as Edgar Allan Poe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g3MFr_0k5bp82s00

(Image credit: Netflix)

To solve the West Point murder, Detective Landor teams up with a student cadet called Edgar Allan Poe, who helps him get to the bottom of what's going on.

Edgar Allan Poe is arguably a bigger name than any of the cast members of The Pale Blue Eye , as the American author is often considered one of the biggest figures in gothic literature. You may well have read some of his short stories, poems or novellas like The Fall of the House of Usher, The Murders in the Rue Morgue, The Cask of Amontillado or The Raven, and his work straddles the line between mystery and horror.

Lots of modern work also features Poe as a character, with The Raven and Twixt depicting him as a mystery investigator in the spirit of an American Sherlock Holmes.

You might not recognize Harry Melling's name, but you'll likely recognize his face if you're a fan of Harry Potter , as he played Harry's cousin Dudley Dursley in five of the movies. He's also in The Queen's Gambit as Harry Beltik, and enjoyed smaller roles in movies The Lost City of Z, The Tragedy of Macbeth, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and The Old Guard .

Gillian Anderson as Julia Marquis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G9fpz_0k5bp82s00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Gillian Anderson is in The Pale Blue Eye as a member of the Marquis family, which finds itself at the center of Landor and Poe's investigation.

Another huge Hollywood icon, Anderson is perhaps best recognizable for her starring roles as Dana Scully in The X-Files and Jean Milburn in Sex Education, though she's been in plenty more too: The Crown , The Fall, American Gods and Hannibal , to name a few.

Anderson's biggest credits are in TV but she's also been in some big films like The Spy Who Dumped Me, The Last King of Scotland and How to Lose Friends & Alienate People , to name a few.

Toby Jones as Daniel Marquis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lUoXD_0k5bp82s00

(Image credit: Netflix)

The patriarch of the Marquis family and the doctor for West Point, Daniel is present at the murder autopsy and later becomes even more involved with the investigation, as well as Julia and Lea.

A popular British character actor, Jones has been in plenty of popular British movies and shows like Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Dad's Army , Doctor Who, Sherlock, Detectorists , Journey's End and multiple Harry Potter entries, as he voices Dobby the House Elf.

Jones is no stranger to Hollywood audiences though, with roles in The Hunger Games movies, the first two Captain America entries , Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and recently The English .

Lucy Boynton as Lea Marquis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VgFTq_0k5bp82s00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Another member of the illusive Marquis family, Lea is the daughter of Daniel and Julia, so she has a front seat in the murder investigation.

Perhaps best known for her role in Bohemian Rhapsody , Boynton has been in quite a few movies in minor roles like Murder on the Orient Express , Rebel in the Rye and Apostle , as well as TV shows The Politician and The Ipcress File. Her first role was in Miss Potter — no, not Harry Potter , making her one of the few actors in The Pale Blue Eye to not have been in the magical movie franchise.

Robert Duvall as Jean-Pepe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RfpkS_0k5bp82s00

(Image credit: Netlfix)

While not immediately linked to the murders, Jean-Pepe is a world traveller who provides the investigation with lots of useful information that helps them find out who's committing the crimes.

Alongside Bale, Robert Duvall is one of the biggest stars of the movie, though at age 92 he doesn't have as big of a role.

Most famous from The Godfather and sequels and Apocalyse Now , Duvall is a Hollywood icon, especially for his roles in many crime and drama thrillers. You may recognize him from True Grit , Tender Mercies , Days of Thunder , Geronimo , Deep Impact and The Apostle.

Despite slowing down in the past few years, Duvall has also been in Widows and Jack Reacher recently .

Timothy Spall as Superintendent Player

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zl3Xq_0k5bp82s00

(Image credit: Getty)

Detectives don't work alone, and as his job title implies, Superintendent Player is an official who helps out with the murder investigation, and pushes Landor to work out who's behind it.

Another recognizable British actor, Timothy Spall is known to many for his performance of Peter Pettigrew in several Harry Potter movies and he also played Winston Churchill in The King's Speech , Bayard the Bloodhound in Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland. You have have also seen him in Vanilla Sky, The Last Samurai or the movie adaptation of Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (in which, coincidentally, he plays a character called Mr Poe).

Simon McBurney as Captain Hitchcock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41xfRS_0k5bp82s00

(Image credit: Getty Images - Evan Agostini)

Captain Hitchcock is another official who needs to help get to the bottom of the murder investigation.

Yet another Harry Potter alumni, McBurney voices house elf Kreacher — apparently The Pale Blue Eye is a reunion for actors from the popular fanasy series.

Apart from that, you may recognize McBurney from the likes of Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation , Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy , Robin Hood (the Russell Crowe one), The Last King of Scotland and The Theory of Everything .

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's 'unwatchable' new movie has just 16% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's brand-new festive offering has been about as warmly received as a poo under the Christmas tree, if the wave of negative reviews are anything to go by. We all know that Christmas is the perfect time to kick back and enjoy a cosy winter film (like The Lord Of The Rings), and Netflix has plenty of great ones to choose from. Unfortunately, one of its latest movies just isn't resonating with audiences. Like, at all.
IndieWire

Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him

Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
Looper

Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason

Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
OK! Magazine

Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report

Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after he was "completely crushed" by a snowplow on Sunday, January 1. Now, 911 emergency call logs have revealed gruesome details of the Hawkeye star's shocking injuries. The call log notes stated that Renner was having an "extremely difficult" time breathing and bleeding heavily from his head and other injured parts of his body. He could be heard making noises of pain in the background of the 911 call.JEREMY RENNER 'LOST A LOT OF BLOOD' AFTER SNOW PLOW RAN OVER HIS LEG...
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
wegotthiscovered.com

Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next

With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy