Iowa Native Made History In Recent Blockbuster
One of the most highly anticipated movies of last year featured an Iowa native at its very heart. Not only did this actress from the Hawkeye State quickly become a fan favorite, but she ended up making history as well. Iowa has no shortage of representation in some of your...
Today In History: The World’s First Tractor Company In Iowa
Before gas-powered engines were a staple on tractors, there were steam engine machines. But in 1892, in a small northeast Iowa village, the first gasoline-powered tractor was born. John Froelich invented the gasoline-powered tractor out of frustration with the problems of the steam engine. They were heavy, bulky, and hard...
Can You Legally Pass A Funeral Procession in Iowa?
I've been a part of a handful of very small funeral processions, in a very small town called Windom, Minnesota. In a town of fewer than 2,000 people, we didn't have to worry much about other cars or traffic, so I never really thought about other cars on the road needing to be somewhere.
Iowa Mom Says These Two Tried to Steal Child Right Away From Her
So often these days, the world seems to be a terrifying place. This is another one of those instances. The two people above look harmless enough, right? If you saw them outside the door of a business in a city skywalk just before 4:30 p.m. on a Thursday afternoon (January 5), you'd probably do what an Iowa mom did. After noticing they'd been outside the entrance to her office for a time, she opened the door and asked if she could help them with something. What she couldn't have imagined is what she says happened next.
Iowa Says Goodbye To The Oldest Living Person In the U.S.
In sad news to Bessie's family and Iowans alike, the oldest living person in the U.S. has passed away at the incredible age of 115 years old. Bessie Laurena Hendricks of Lake City, Iowa, has passed away, according to the USA News. She died this past Tuesday at the Shady...
Say What?! Ice Cream Nuggets, with Dipping Sauces, Now Sold in Iowa
When I saw the picture I knew... I've GOT to try these. Will they become all the rage? We'll have to wait for that to be determined, but a popular Iowa ice cream shop is now selling ice cream nuggets. Oh, and there are several dipping sauces to choose from. No wonder people are so thrilled.
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
Illinois, You Need To Make Valentine’s Day Reservations Right Now
It's hard to believe that Valentine's Day will be here before we know it. The holiday where singles in their late 20s and early 30s snark in real life and on social media pretending like they're better than everyone for not finding love because they "don't want to" while suppressing their jealousy, and the same holiday where people in relationships are jealous of those loveless singles because they don't have to spend the only money they could save over the past 45 days since being broke from Christmas on decapitated flowers and a crowded dinner.
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill
We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
Airbnb Policy Change Is For The Best, For Hosts In Iowa
Staying at an Airbnb can be a really fun way to visit a place you've never been before or to have a weekend getaway. They can be less expensive for longer stays or large groups, and you normally deal with a lot fewer people than you would in a bigger hotel. As unique as staying at an Airbnb can be, one Iowa, Airbnb host, had started to feel a bit of an impact on how many customers she was booking until changes occurred to Airbnb's policy.
This NYC Restaurant Has An Interesting Iowa Connection
A trip to the Big Apple ended with me sitting in a little known film spot that has a pretty cool link to the Hawkeye State. A few days before New Year's, I made a trip into New York City. My alma mater, Syracuse University was playing in the Bad Boy Mower's Pinstripe Bowl in Yankee Stadium. They ended up losing to the Minnesota Gophers, but that's a devastating story for another time...
Missing 3 Year Old Iowa Child Has Been Found Safe
Fallon Wells is a 3-year-old girl from western Iowa and on December, 30th she was reported missing. According to KCRG, the Ringgold County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Fallon. It was originally reported that law enforcement officials in western Iowa...
Is It Legal To Use Human Remains As Compost In Iowa?
There are people who are looking into alternative burial options for when they kick the bucket. This one that we're about to dive into is actually not completely legal in many states. The state of New York just legalized something called natural organic reduction. It's more commonly called "human composting."
