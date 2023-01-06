Father Brown season 10: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Father Brown season 10 is finally here as Mark Williams returns as the crime-solving priest.

Based on the character made famous from GK Chesterton's short stories, the 10th series once again sees Father Brown solving a string of devilishly difficult murders.

Speaking about the success of the show, Harry Potter legend Mark previously said: "I think it is about storytelling. You are being told a story every episode — and that’s what people love. It's like reading a comfortable novel. There isn't a lot of urban anger, or zombies, or dragons. The series are an antidote to what most boxsets are about nowadays."

When asked why he loves playing the character, he replied: "He is very interested. He does not judge people — he is interested in everything, and that makes him interesting. He is not interested in hypocrisy, or complicity, and not interested in people who are locked into their own worlds, as he finds that abhorrent.

"It is good that he can change delight to anger. He is an open person. The thing I most like about the process is the guests, the actors. You get new people every week and I love watching what they do with the script. Remember it better than me mostly."

Here's everything we know about the new series...

Father Brown season 10 begins on Friday, January 6 at 1.45 pm on BBC One. It then continues weekly on Fridays, with episodes also available on BBC iPlayer . It will be on BritBox in the US.

What are the plots?

The opening story, titled "The Winds of Change", sees Father Brown discover that a murderer is using Kembleford's new model village to plan their attacks. While the second story, "The Company of Men", sees Lady Felicia making an impromptu visit while Father Brown helps out a friend at an exclusive gentleman's club.

Episode three, titled "The Gardeners of Eden", sees a celebrity florist bring glamour and murder to Kembleford.

Father Brown season 10 cast

Mark Williams is back as Father Brown with John Brown as Sergeant Goodfellow. Tom Chambers plays Chief Inspector Sullivan, with fan favorite Nancy Carroll returning as Lady Felicia Montague. Claudie Blakley is Mrs Devine. Among the guest stars is Elaine Paige who plays Octavia Eden in episode three.

Is there a trailer?

Sadly not yet.