ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Father Brown season 10: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

By David Hollingsworth
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14VIUM_0k5bnFM600

Father Brown season 10 is finally here as Mark Williams returns as the crime-solving priest.

Based on the character made famous from GK Chesterton's short stories, the 10th series once again sees Father Brown solving a string of devilishly difficult murders.

Speaking about the success of the show, Harry Potter legend Mark previously said: "I think it is about storytelling. You are being told a story every episode — and that’s what people love. It's like reading a comfortable novel. There isn't a lot of urban anger, or zombies, or dragons. The series are an antidote to what most boxsets are about nowadays."

When asked why he loves playing the character, he replied: "He is very interested. He does not judge people — he is interested in everything, and that makes him interesting. He is not interested in hypocrisy, or complicity, and not interested in people who are locked into their own worlds, as he finds that abhorrent.

"It is good that he can change delight to anger. He is an open person. The thing I most like about the process is the guests, the actors. You get new people every week and I love watching what they do with the script. Remember it better than me mostly."

Here's everything we know about the new series...

Father Brown season 10 release date

Father Brown season 10 begins on Friday, January 6 at 1.45 pm on BBC One. It then continues weekly on Fridays, with episodes also available on BBC iPlayer . It will be on BritBox in the US.

What are the plots?

The opening story, titled "The Winds of Change", sees Father Brown discover that a murderer is using Kembleford's new model village to plan their attacks. While the second story, "The Company of Men", sees Lady Felicia making an impromptu visit while Father Brown helps out a friend at an exclusive gentleman's club.

Episode three, titled "The Gardeners of Eden", sees a celebrity florist bring glamour and murder to Kembleford.

Father Brown season 10 cast

Mark Williams is back as Father Brown with John Brown as Sergeant Goodfellow. Tom Chambers plays Chief Inspector Sullivan, with fan favorite Nancy Carroll returning as Lady Felicia Montague. Claudie Blakley is Mrs Devine. Among the guest stars is Elaine Paige who plays Octavia Eden in episode three.

Is there a trailer?

Sadly not yet.

Comments / 2

Related
webnewsobserver.com

Sanditon Season 3: Release date, plot, cast and other details

When will the final season premiere? Continue reading to learn more about Sanditon Season 3. Many viewers are wondering, “Will 2023 have the anticipated release date or not?” this makes it a crucial question and also proves that many viewers are anxiously awaiting the final season’s debut on the streaming service, and the die-hard fans have already started to speculate about other latest details. These are just a few of the queries from fans that we will gladly respond to. If you’re looking for more updates about the show, then you’ve come to the right place! The release date, plot, cast, and other important information for the upcoming chapter have all been compiled by us at Web News Observer.
Distractify

Gladys Knight’s Fans Want a Health Update — Here's What We Know

The incomparable Gladys Knight has basically been famous since she was seven years old, when she won Ted Mack's The Original Amateur Hour contest on TV, per Smooth Radio. Since that time, her star has been on the rise, with a career that spans decades, and includes iconic hits with The Pips, including “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.”
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
IndieWire

Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him

Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Major Transformation

Longtime NCIS fans will remember Emily Wickersham for her portrayal of Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop on the show. Some might even remember her blonde looks as well. But it apparently was time for a change and Wickersham was up for the task. As you can see below, the blonde is now a brunette. We don’t know why she changed her hairstyle but commenters were approving of the new look.
theplaylist.net

Taylor Sheridan Says Paramount Didn’t Realize ‘1883’ Wouldn’t Have A Season 2 Until They Saw The Finale

Taylor Sheridan is basically keeping Paramount+ afloat right now. Okay, yes, that’s hyperbolic, but the writer-director-producer-creator of all things “Yellowstone” has been printing money for the studio and streaming service thanks to his mega TV franchise. And he is enjoying creative freedom that is unparalleled in the modern studio system. But that freedom does come with some complications, as we recently learned when Taylor Sheridan shared the genesis of his latest “Yellowstone” spinoff, “1923,” and how the show was conceived after Paramount was shocked to learn “1883” was ending.
MONTANA STATE
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’

Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
Looper

Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason

Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Looper

NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show

"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy