iBerkshires.com
South Hadley Boys Beat Hoosac Valley
CHESHIRE, Mass. – Colin Quinn scored 11 points Monday to lead the South Hadley boys basketball team to a 48-39 win over Hoosac Valley. Joey McGovern scored a game-high 16 points, and Frank Field added 12 for the Hurricanes. Hoosac Valley (5-2) hosts Easthampton on Thursday.
Saturday's HS roundup: Balanced scoring lifts STA boys hockey past Oyster River
DOVER - The St. Thomas Aquinas High School boys hockey team had five different goal scorers and skated past Oyster River, 6-3 on Saturday in a Division II matinee at Dover Ice Arena. The Saints improved to 5-0 on the season, while the Bobcats are 2-2. Weston Trahan scored two...
Conotton Valley high school football coach Don Hertler Jr. retires from post
BOWERSTOWN ― Conotton Valley football coach Don Hertler Jr., who amassed more than 200 wins over a Hall of Fame career at three schools, announced his retirement from coaching on Monday. Hertler was a head coach for 30 years at Garaway, North Canton Hoover and Conotton Valley, compiling an overall record of 218-104. ...
iBerkshires.com
Ullrich, Lowe Lead Mount Everett Past Westfield Tech
WESTFIELD, Mass. – Matt Lowe and Michael Ullrich Monday led the Mount Everett boys basketball team to a 52-29 win over Westfield Tech. Lowe scored 15 points, and Ullrich added 14. Sean Warren and Jordi Peck chipped in with nine and six, respectively. Mount Everett (6-2) takes a three-game...
SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Sunday, Jan. 8
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Sunday's high school action on the SouthCoast. For Old Rochester, Nolan Bushnell was first in the 1,000 (2:51.53), Wesner Archelus came in second in the hurdles (8.22). Also contributing for the Bulldogs were Calder Eaton in the hurdles (fourth 8.56), Brady Shurtleff in the shot put (fourth; 37-9), Sawyer Johnson in the shot put (fifth; 36-10.75) and the 4x400 of Archelus, Luke Devoe, Calder and Eaton (third; 3:53.24). Competing for Dartmouth were Ethan Medeiros in the 300 (40.22), Max Moe in the 600 (136.9), Tyler Amaral in the 1,000 (3:12.01), Jacob Anuszcyk in the mile (5:14.46), Jared Mendonca in the mile (5:20.94) and Landon Raposa in the high jump (5-2).
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Sandwich girls ice hockey scores 11 goals in win
Katie Barrett and Adriana Kelsch each scored twice for the Sandwich High girls hockey team in a 11-1 win over Nantucket in girls hockey action on Saturday. Meghan Barrett, Casey Pestilli and Olivia O'Brien each scored a goal and dished out an assist for Sandwich (4-2-0). Khloe Schultz, Emma MacPherson,...
Boys Basketball Scoreboard for Jan. 9: West Springfield defeats Agawam & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Monday’s game between West Springfield and Agawam came down the wire, with the Terriers coming out on top, winning 57-54.
iBerkshires.com
Spartans Swamp Palmer to Go to 7-0
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Khalil Carlson scored 19 points, including 15 in the first quarter, to lead the Monument Mountain boys basketball team to a 92-35 win over Palmer on Monday night. Griffin McElroy scored 11, and Manny Brown added 10 for the Spartans, who got points from 14...
