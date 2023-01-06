Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Sunday's high school action on the SouthCoast. For Old Rochester, Nolan Bushnell was first in the 1,000 (2:51.53), Wesner Archelus came in second in the hurdles (8.22). Also contributing for the Bulldogs were Calder Eaton in the hurdles (fourth 8.56), Brady Shurtleff in the shot put (fourth; 37-9), Sawyer Johnson in the shot put (fifth; 36-10.75) and the 4x400 of Archelus, Luke Devoe, Calder and Eaton (third; 3:53.24). Competing for Dartmouth were Ethan Medeiros in the 300 (40.22), Max Moe in the 600 (136.9), Tyler Amaral in the 1,000 (3:12.01), Jacob Anuszcyk in the mile (5:14.46), Jared Mendonca in the mile (5:20.94) and Landon Raposa in the high jump (5-2).

DARTMOUTH, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO