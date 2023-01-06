ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

South Hadley Boys Beat Hoosac Valley

CHESHIRE, Mass. – Colin Quinn scored 11 points Monday to lead the South Hadley boys basketball team to a 48-39 win over Hoosac Valley. Joey McGovern scored a game-high 16 points, and Frank Field added 12 for the Hurricanes. Hoosac Valley (5-2) hosts Easthampton on Thursday.
Ullrich, Lowe Lead Mount Everett Past Westfield Tech

WESTFIELD, Mass. – Matt Lowe and Michael Ullrich Monday led the Mount Everett boys basketball team to a 52-29 win over Westfield Tech. Lowe scored 15 points, and Ullrich added 14. Sean Warren and Jordi Peck chipped in with nine and six, respectively. Mount Everett (6-2) takes a three-game...
SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Sunday, Jan. 8

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Sunday's high school action on the SouthCoast. For Old Rochester, Nolan Bushnell was first in the 1,000 (2:51.53), Wesner Archelus came in second in the hurdles (8.22). Also contributing for the Bulldogs were Calder Eaton in the hurdles (fourth 8.56), Brady Shurtleff in the shot put (fourth; 37-9), Sawyer Johnson in the shot put (fifth; 36-10.75) and the 4x400 of Archelus, Luke Devoe, Calder and Eaton (third; 3:53.24). Competing for Dartmouth were Ethan Medeiros in the 300 (40.22), Max Moe in the 600 (136.9), Tyler Amaral in the 1,000 (3:12.01), Jacob Anuszcyk in the mile (5:14.46), Jared Mendonca in the mile (5:20.94) and Landon Raposa in the high jump (5-2).
Spartans Swamp Palmer to Go to 7-0

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Khalil Carlson scored 19 points, including 15 in the first quarter, to lead the Monument Mountain boys basketball team to a 92-35 win over Palmer on Monday night. Griffin McElroy scored 11, and Manny Brown added 10 for the Spartans, who got points from 14...
