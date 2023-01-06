ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

westernmassnews.com

Small businesses persist despite record high inflation

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As we head into 2023, small businesses continue to open their doors after the COVID-19 pandemic and record high inflation. Frankie’s Pizza is the newest small business to open its doors in Longmeadow. Owner Frankie Ferrentino was joined by local and state representatives, who are celebrating a resurgence of small businesses in western Massachusetts.
LONGMEADOW, MA
WSBS

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Frozen Food Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

It's a chore that we all have to do. Grocery shopping. Although shopping for groceries can be time-consuming and feel like work there are many stores in Massachusetts that offer delivery right to your car which started becoming an option during the pandemic. There are three stores that I shop at in Pittsfield on a regular basis for groceries and I always choose the delivery to my vehicle option. For me, it makes life a bit easier.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
businesswest.com

YPS to Host Economic Development Luncheon, Membership Drive

HOLYOKE — The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) will kick off the new year with two January events, including a Leadership Luncheon on economic development and tourism on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Venture X Holyoke at noon, and its annual membership-drive networking event on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Springfield Country Club.
HOLYOKE, MA
businesswest.com

CISA Seeks Stories About Local Farms and Food

DEERFIELD — Now through Feb. 3, Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA) is accepting pitches for its live storytelling event, Field Notes, to be held this spring at the Academy of Music in Northampton. Community members who are selected as storytellers will share true, short stories based on personal...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
businesswest.com

Amherst Area Chamber Announces Ribbon Cutting, Open House for Legacy Counsellors

AMHERST — The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to the newest office location in Amherst for long-time trust, estate, and real-estate lawyers Legacy Counsellors, P.C. The ribbon cutting and open house will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 4 p.m. at 437 Main St., Amherst. Attendees can receive a tour and enjoy appetizers and refreshments from Myers Catering of Easthampton.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

South Hadley Police to join with behavioral health center

SOUTH HADLEY — Town Administrator Lisa Wong on Friday announced that the municipal police department is partnering with Community Behavioral Health Center in 2023. In a statement, she said this “team approach allows for the clinician and police officer to provide services to those community members who struggle with mental health and wellness or are in crisis.”
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs

A leading insurance company is expanding its operations in Hartford, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday.  Global Atlantic Financial Group is planning to lease an additional 11,500 square feet of office space in The Gold Building at One Financial Plaza in downtown Hartford. The added space will support approximately 100 new employees. The Connecticut Department of […] The post Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
HARTFORD, CT
WCVB

Arcade Snacks in Auburn, Massachusetts, makes every kind of nutty confection you can imagine

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Arcade Snacks has been a family-owned and operated wholesaler since 1986, having started as a small nut roasting company in the family home of George Arcade Ethier and his wife, Ann. Together with sons Rick Haufe and TJ Ethier, George traveled near and far to buy the best cashews, bringing them back to Acton for roasting, salting, packing and selling as Cup a’ Nuts at Logan International Airport in Boston.
AUBURN, MA
WNAW 94.7

Here Are The Three “Coziest” Towns In Western Massachusetts

Did you ever wonder where some of "the coziest" places are found here in Western Masscahusetts? I've got some good news for you: The top three locations are all within proximity here in the beautiful Berkshires and throughout our tri-state region. The average drive to each of these places is just over 2 hours from Boston and about 3 hours from my ol' hometown of new York City. So, without further ado, let's dive into this "relaxing" list of destinations that are guaranteed to clear your mind as they also offer a true escape from the pratts and pitfalls that are experienced on a daily basis.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WSBS

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

