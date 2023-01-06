Read full article on original website
Omaha man to lose house, pickup and $400K as part of federal drug sentence
An Omaha man arrested for placing a fake bomb at the Douglas County Courthouse will forfeit his home, his pickup and $400,000 in drug trafficking proceeds.
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man sentenced for making fraudulent documents
FREMONT, Neb. -- A Fremont man was sentenced in court for making and transferring fraudulent documents. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 42-year-old Martin Alonzo Castro, of Fremont, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. Castro was charged with conspiracy to produce and transfer fraudulent documents. He was sentenced to time served and has been in custody since his arrest on April 14, 2021. Castro will serve a three-year term of supervised release and will be deported by U.S. immigration authorities. There is no parole in the federal system.
kmaland.com
Report: Nebraska Needs to Rethink Court Fines, Bail System
(KMAland) -- Some Nebraska judges are failing to follow state laws related to cash bail, court fees and court fines, according to a two-year study in Douglas and Lancaster counties. The report by the ACLU of Nebraska found defendants are not always being asked about their ability to pay bail...
kelo.com
Attempted murder conviction upheld by South Dakota Supreme Court
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s Supreme Court has upheld an attempted first-degree murder conviction. Derek At The Straight was convicted in August, 2021 for shooting another man at a Pierre residence in. July, 2020. In his appeal, At The Straight argued that the state did not present...
Man sentenced to 30 years in Federal Prison for distributing drugs to North Dakota Native American Reservations
(KXNET) — A Detroit man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for a drug distribution enterprise that targeted Spirit Lake, Turtle Mountain, and Fort Berthold Native American Reservations. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, United States District Judge Daniel L. Hovland sentenced 32-year-old Darius Sledge, to serve 30 years in prison […]
KETV.com
Omaha man accused of killing two women undergoing competency evaluation, according to judge
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Omaha man accused of killing his grandma and great-grandma is not fit to stand trial in the eyes of a Douglas County judge. The judge ordered Wednesday that Gage Walter be evaluated by physicians and psychologists from the Lincoln Regional Center, according to court documents.
KSNB Local4
Life skills teacher accused of intentional abuse
NEBRASKA CITY , Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) -A Nebraska City life skills teacher has been charged in Otoe County with felony child abuse. Nebraska City Police sought an arrest warrant for 50-year-old Melissa Valenta on allegations that she placed a disabled student in a situation that endangered his physical and mental health at the Nebraska City High School.
Woman gets 3 years in bogus good Samaritan online fundraiser
MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend spread a feel-good story about a homeless veteran that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges. Burlington County prosecutors say Katelyn...
KETV.com
Omaha man who placed false bomb outside Douglas County courthouse sentenced to federal prison
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha man who placed a false bomb outside the Douglas County courthouse was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges. Thomas Trouba will serve 120 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and 3, 4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDA).
kfornow.com
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana push for legalization once again
LINCOLN, Neb. (Jan. 7, 2022 – KOLN) -The fight to bring medical marijuana to Nebraska isn’t over. A state senator plans to, once again, introduce a bill this session keeping hope alive for a group that wants to see it legalized. State Senator Anna Wishart, who’s been a...
elonnewsnetwork.com
North Carolina Court of Appeals blocks order to release video footage from October 2020 “I Am Change” march to the polls
The North Carolina Court of Appeals overturned a June 2021 order to release unredacted police body camera footage from the Oct. 31, 2020, “I Am Change” march to the polls in Graham that ended in the use of pepper spray and 23 arrests. The vote was 2-1. Judge...
WOWT
Omaha hit-and-run caught on camera, disabled veteran struggles to afford repairs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Keesha Blamble was driving home going southbound on the I-80/Highway 75 exchange when a white car in the right lane merged into her. As a disabled veteran, she was on her way back from an appointment at the VA in Omaha. “I was clearly solidly in...
KSNB Local4
Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Saturday. According to officials, retired Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away Jan. 6 after a medical episode at his home. Novacek was originally from Valparaiso, and was a graduate of Raymond Central High School...
WOWT
Omaha Police: USPS truck strikes, kills cyclist
Online safety the focus of a new course at Project Harmony. Online safety for children is the focus of a course at Project Harmony. Nebraska football fans grumbling over losing money. Updated: 18 hours ago. Husker football fans are frustrated -- and not just with the team's record. More than...
News Channel Nebraska
Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women
STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
kios.org
NDOT/State Patrol Reveal Data About Dangerous Drivers
The Nebraska State Patrol is revealing the results of its holiday season enforcement campaign. Troopers arrested 35 drivers for DUI and assisted more than 13-hundred motorists during the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign. More than 550 drivers were also cited for speeding during the campaign, which ran from December 16th to January 1st. Meanwhile, a new state study is showing that one in 10 drivers in Nebraska are distracted. The Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office used digital technology to measure the number of distracted drivers on state roads. The study showed that 10 percent of Nebraska drivers are focused on cell phones or other devices, and 15 percent of drivers do not wear their seat belts.
Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings
LINCOLN — Saying Nebraska’s economic future hinges on solving its “housing crisis,” dozens of statewide experts and policymakers have released a plan that calls for 35,000 new affordable dwellings in the state over the next five years. About a third of those apartments and owner-occupied homes are to be set aside for households making under […] The post Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Retired sergeant with Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office passes away at home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A former sergeant with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has died. The sheriff’s office says Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away after a medical episode at his Lincoln home Friday. Novacek served with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office since 1980, beginning as a deputy...
Bill would cap monthly insulin costs in Nebraska to $100
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill introduced in the Nebraska Legislature would take a page from some other states and the federal government to cap the monthly cost of insulin in the state. The bill introduced Friday by state Sen. Tom Briese, of Albion, would cap insulin costs of those privately insured in Nebraska to $100 per month. Similar caps ranging from $100 a month to as low as $25 a month have been passed in a number of other states, including Connecticut, Colorado and Illinois. This month, Medicare recipients will see their insulin costs capped at $35 per month as part of the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law last year.
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury, Jefferson County sign interlocal agreement for ordinance violation prosecution
In southeast Nebraska, a town and county coming together to try to curb minor crimes and violations. The City of Fairbury and Jefferson County signed an interlocal agreement during Tuesday’s meeting after months of negotiations. The contract gives the Jefferson County Attorney the power to prosecute nuisance and city...
