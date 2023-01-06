ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

News Channel Nebraska

Fremont man sentenced for making fraudulent documents

FREMONT, Neb. -- A Fremont man was sentenced in court for making and transferring fraudulent documents. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 42-year-old Martin Alonzo Castro, of Fremont, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. Castro was charged with conspiracy to produce and transfer fraudulent documents. He was sentenced to time served and has been in custody since his arrest on April 14, 2021. Castro will serve a three-year term of supervised release and will be deported by U.S. immigration authorities. There is no parole in the federal system.
FREMONT, NE
kmaland.com

Report: Nebraska Needs to Rethink Court Fines, Bail System

(KMAland) -- Some Nebraska judges are failing to follow state laws related to cash bail, court fees and court fines, according to a two-year study in Douglas and Lancaster counties. The report by the ACLU of Nebraska found defendants are not always being asked about their ability to pay bail...
NEBRASKA STATE
kelo.com

Attempted murder conviction upheld by South Dakota Supreme Court

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s Supreme Court has upheld an attempted first-degree murder conviction. Derek At The Straight was convicted in August, 2021 for shooting another man at a Pierre residence in. July, 2020. In his appeal, At The Straight argued that the state did not present...
PIERRE, SD
KX News

Man sentenced to 30 years in Federal Prison for distributing drugs to North Dakota Native American Reservations

(KXNET) — A Detroit man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for a drug distribution enterprise that targeted Spirit Lake, Turtle Mountain, and Fort Berthold Native American Reservations. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, United States District Judge Daniel L. Hovland sentenced 32-year-old Darius Sledge, to serve 30 years in prison […]
DETROIT, MI
KSNB Local4

Life skills teacher accused of intentional abuse

NEBRASKA CITY , Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) -A Nebraska City life skills teacher has been charged in Otoe County with felony child abuse. Nebraska City Police sought an arrest warrant for 50-year-old Melissa Valenta on allegations that she placed a disabled student in a situation that endangered his physical and mental health at the Nebraska City High School.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KSNB Local4

Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Saturday. According to officials, retired Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away Jan. 6 after a medical episode at his home. Novacek was originally from Valparaiso, and was a graduate of Raymond Central High School...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police: USPS truck strikes, kills cyclist

Online safety the focus of a new course at Project Harmony. Online safety for children is the focus of a course at Project Harmony. Nebraska football fans grumbling over losing money. Updated: 18 hours ago. Husker football fans are frustrated -- and not just with the team's record. More than...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women

STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
kios.org

NDOT/State Patrol Reveal Data About Dangerous Drivers

The Nebraska State Patrol is revealing the results of its holiday season enforcement campaign. Troopers arrested 35 drivers for DUI and assisted more than 13-hundred motorists during the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign. More than 550 drivers were also cited for speeding during the campaign, which ran from December 16th to January 1st. Meanwhile, a new state study is showing that one in 10 drivers in Nebraska are distracted. The Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office used digital technology to measure the number of distracted drivers on state roads. The study showed that 10 percent of Nebraska drivers are focused on cell phones or other devices, and 15 percent of drivers do not wear their seat belts.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings

LINCOLN — Saying Nebraska’s economic future hinges on solving its “housing crisis,” dozens of statewide experts and policymakers have released a plan that calls for 35,000 new affordable dwellings in the state over the next five years.  About a third of those apartments and owner-occupied homes are to be set aside for households making under […] The post Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Bill would cap monthly insulin costs in Nebraska to $100

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill introduced in the Nebraska Legislature would take a page from some other states and the federal government to cap the monthly cost of insulin in the state. The bill introduced Friday by state Sen. Tom Briese, of Albion, would cap insulin costs of those privately insured in Nebraska to $100 per month. Similar caps ranging from $100 a month to as low as $25 a month have been passed in a number of other states, including Connecticut, Colorado and Illinois. This month, Medicare recipients will see their insulin costs capped at $35 per month as part of the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law last year.
