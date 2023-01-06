Overwatch 2 patch tweaks Junker Queen, Brigitte, and more

A new Overwatch 2 patch has tweaked Junker Queen, Moira, Brigitte, and Zarya's abilities.

Launching yesterday on January 5, the new Overwatch 2 patch is now available on all systems. Chiefly, the new patch launches the Battle For Olympus Free-For-All mode, where heroes earn powers from Greek Gods, and the player who eliminates the most enemies using their newfound powers at the end of the match wins the whole game.

Crucially though, there's balance chances for four total Overwatch 2 characters in this patch. Firstly, Junker Queen's Carnage cooldown is now reduced by two seconds for each enemy it hits, and the Jagged Blade has had its impact damage reduced from 80 to 50 points.

Next, Zarya's Energy has had its degeneration reduced from 2.2 points each second to merely two points per second. As for Brigitte, the tank has actually received a slight buff, with her Barrier Shield's health increasing from 250 points to 300 points in total.

Finally, Moira's Biotic Orb will now actually restore Biotic Energy, provided you deal damage with the orb ability. Elsewhere in the patch, there's 12 total gameplay bug fixes, including an issue where Souvenirs were incorrectly placed on newcomer Ramattra, and an issue with Kiriko's Ofuda displaying the wrong textures.

Finally, there's bug fixes for the Watchpoint Gibraltar and Shambali Monastery maps, and bug remedies for Bastion, Kiriko, Mercy, Ramattra, and Tracer. It's not a huge patch by any means, but the changes to Junker Queen in particular already appear to be going down a treat with the Overwatch 2 community.

Don't forget, Overwatch 2's next hero will be a Support character , now that Ramattra has finally arrived in the shooter sequel.