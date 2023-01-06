ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Overwatch 2 patch tweaks Junker Queen, Brigitte, and more

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w7GjV_0k5bj03c00

A new Overwatch 2 patch has tweaked Junker Queen, Moira, Brigitte, and Zarya's abilities.

Launching yesterday on January 5, the new Overwatch 2 patch is now available on all systems. Chiefly, the new patch launches the Battle For Olympus Free-For-All mode, where heroes earn powers from Greek Gods, and the player who eliminates the most enemies using their newfound powers at the end of the match wins the whole game.

See more

Crucially though, there's balance chances for four total Overwatch 2 characters in this patch. Firstly, Junker Queen's Carnage cooldown is now reduced by two seconds for each enemy it hits, and the Jagged Blade has had its impact damage reduced from 80 to 50 points.

Next, Zarya's Energy has had its degeneration reduced from 2.2 points each second to merely two points per second. As for Brigitte, the tank has actually received a slight buff, with her Barrier Shield's health increasing from 250 points to 300 points in total.

Finally, Moira's Biotic Orb will now actually restore Biotic Energy, provided you deal damage with the orb ability. Elsewhere in the patch, there's 12 total gameplay bug fixes, including an issue where Souvenirs were incorrectly placed on newcomer Ramattra, and an issue with Kiriko's Ofuda displaying the wrong textures.

Finally, there's bug fixes for the Watchpoint Gibraltar and Shambali Monastery maps, and bug remedies for Bastion, Kiriko, Mercy, Ramattra, and Tracer. It's not a huge patch by any means, but the changes to Junker Queen in particular already appear to be going down a treat with the Overwatch 2 community.

Don't forget, Overwatch 2's next hero will be a Support character , now that Ramattra has finally arrived in the shooter sequel.

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus LTM Event: All Skins Listed

Overwatch 2's new Deathmatch LTM Battle for Olympus is set to start very soon. Here are all of the new themed skins on offer. Blizzard is set to kick off the new year with something exciting in Overwatch 2 — a brand new LTM. Themed around mighty Greek mythology, Battle for Olympus sees new in-game content head to Overwatch 2. The event runs from Jan. 5 up until Jan. 19.
ComicBook

$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time

A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
SVG

Xbox Game Pass Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023

Xbox Game Pass remains one of the best deals in gaming, giving players access to an ever-growing library of great games for a low monthly price. Third party titles and indie gems are more than enough, but the fact that newly released Xbox exclusives hit the service on launch day feels like a dream come true.
ComicBook

Xbox Reveals 3 Upcoming Bethesda Games Will Be Exclusives

Xbox has confirmed that three upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusives. Xbox has been heavily criticized for its lack of high quality exclusive games over the last decade or so. While it did really well during the Xbox 360, things slowed down quite a bit during the Xbox One era. The console released with some enjoyable launch titles like Dead Rising 3 and even Ryse: Son of Rome before introducing the world to Titanfall as an Xbox exclusive. It was a great start, but suffered when games like Halo 5 underwhelmed fans and there was a lack of exciting new IP exclusive to Xbox. The platform holder has since begun buying developers and publishers to have a wider array of great first-party games, such as the upcoming Starfield from Bethesda.
SVG

Why Players Could Be Forking Over More Cash For Their Favorite Games In 2023

It's been quite a long time since the $60 standard was informally established around the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 era. It took some adjusting to, but gamers eventually got used to this new cost for triple-A games. That standard has been in place ever since, but in the last couple of years there have been murmurs of another industry-wide price hike, this time up to $70. There are a lot of arguments for and against this from all sides, but as time goes on, games that cost $70 have slowly, but surely, become more normal.
ComicBook

Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time

Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
BBC

Gaming 2023: What games are coming out in 2023?

2022 was a bumper year for gaming, with games like Splatoon 3, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and Stray all being released!. But what does 2023 have in store for us? Well we've made a list of some of the top games coming out this year, take a look and let us know which ones you're most looking forward to in the comments below!
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free PS5 and PS4 Games for January 2023 Now Available

The first free PS5 and PS4 games that have come to PlayStation Plus to kick off 2023 have now become available to download. Last week, Sony finally announced the full slate of titles that would be landing on PS Plus Essential to begin the new year. And while some fans expected that PS Plus might get off to a slow start in 2023, the service is instead having one of its best months in a long, long time.
NME

‘Warzone 2’ streamer pranks teammates with their own voices

A Twitch streamer pranked his teammates in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 by playing their own arguments back to them. Call Of Duty has long had a reputation for heated confrontation on the public voice chat during matches. Now, one player has taken things a step further in the battle royale game by escalating a quarrel with his teammates’ own voices.
game-news24.com

Red Dead Redemption – new surprises from unused games

Even though Rockstar Games ended Red Dead Redemption 2, the western franchise remains popular among the modders and players. It has been very unusual for a really curious dataman that recently found interesting discoveries among the unused game files “United Nightmare”. Yeah the modder in question, which translates...
progameguides.com

Pokémon GO January 2023 Community Day Classic – Shiny Tyranitar returns & triple Catch XP

January will see the continuation of Niantic's Community Day Classic events in Pokémon GO. Community Day Classics bring back a prior Community Day Pokémon and give them an additional celebration where shiny variants become far more common than normal. These are different from regular Community Day events, as all Pokémon featured in Community Day Classics have already had a Community Day celebration in the past.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

34K+
Followers
38K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy