James Gunn reveals he’s writing an unannounced DC show

James Gunn is a busy man. Not only is he leading the charge for a new era as co-CEO of DC Studios , he’s also getting to work on an "unannounced" series that has fans speculating in their droves.

"My day: wrote 1/3 of an unannounced DC TV show; ok’d 100 VFX shots, did reference acting for Rocket, & gave editing notes for [Guardians of the Galaxy] Vol 3; & had two big DC Studios meetings," Gunn wrote on Twitter .

It’s that show, however, that has led to plenty of fan chatter on social media. Early guesswork features the likes of overlooked DC heroes Zatanna, Booster Gold, Plastic Man, and Adam Strange as possible candidates for the forthcoming series. A project involving Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller is also on some fans’ lips . "I NEED TO KNOW WHAT THE SHOW IS" bellowed one on social media , echoing the thoughts of many.

While we may not find out the identity of the project just yet, some of Gunn’s plans will see the light of day very soon. The Guardians of the Galaxy director recently revealed that some of he and producer Peter Safran’s 8-10 year slate will be unveiled later this month.

Gunn, who is working on a new Superman movie, also recently addressed industry reports that Wonder Woman wouldn’t factor into DC’s new vision.

"The opportunity to make DC as great as it can be and as it should be – that is the reason why I'm doing this job because I know that Peter and I can do that," Gunn previously said of his and Safran's plans. "We spent the past couple days with a group of some of the best thinkers in the industry, the best writers in the industry starting to map out that eight to 10 year plan of what it’s going to look like in theater, in TV, in animation, across the board for these characters."

