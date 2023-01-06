Read full article on original website
This Colorado Tourist Hotspot Isn’t Actually Worth a Visit, Study Says
It's no secret that Colorado has a lot to offer to residents and visitors alike — a 2021 survey from YouGov even ranked the Centennial State as the second-best in the country. However, that doesn't mean Colorado doesn't have flaws. There are rumblings on the Internet that the Centennial...
11 Ski In/Out Airbnbs From Around Colorado Under $200
Is it time for a fun, relaxing, and affordable ski vacation in Colorado? You can stay in one of these Airbnbs, all with ski in/out access, at an affordable price. Take a quick tour of 11 Airbnbs from all over the state of Colorado. Some can be found in resort towns, others in the middle of nowhere. They all have something in common, though. All of these are currently rented for under $200 per night.
Unique Experience for Expert Skiers + Snowboarders in Colorado
It's no secret that Colorado is home to world-renowned ski resorts like Aspen and Vail. These mountain towns bring in tourists, celebrities, and locals in droves and are well-known to all. However, there are also ski resorts in Colorado that are considered to be more of hidden gems and one...
Wildest Disc Golf Course Ever is in a Real Colorado Ghost Town
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado is full of things to do with mother nature, world-class hiking trails, and because of the state's rich history, plenty of ghost towns. However, did you...
Step Inside a Historic Colorado Condo Currently For Sale
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up left and right across Colorado, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are truly timeless.
Find the Perfect Photo Opportunity at This Wintery Colorado Hotspot
We may not like to admit it, but many of us spend too much time thinking about what to upload on Instagram — in fact, PRFire.com reports that one in four young Colorado residents would rather be insta-famous than go to college. Perhaps you relate to that level of...
Exhibit Features Artists Experiencing Homelessness in Colorado
An exhibit unlike any other is currently on display in Colorado. This exhibit is unique in the fact that it not only features artwork depicting homelessness as the subject but these pieces are created by homeless individuals in Colorado as well. A Unique Colorado Exhibit. The art exhibit is called...
Your bucket list for Colorado outdoor fun in 2023
No list should determine satisfaction in Colorado’s outdoors. That should be more so determined by spontaneity, by those unexpected moments around the turn of any trail we might take. But goals are good, along with ideas. Consider these for your new year:. Grand escape. Grand Lake gets lots of...
Deadly Weekend Avalanche Kills Two Snowmobilers In Colorado Mountains
A deadly weekend avalanche in Colorado tragically claimed the life of two snowmobilers. The accident happened Saturday afternoon on the east face of Mount Epworth on Corona Pass, about 5 miles east of Winter Park. Two snowmobilers were caught, buried, and killed in a large avalanche just after 2:00 p.m.
Another Popular Colorado Restaurant Location Has Closed After 40 Years
Add another Colorado restaurant to the gone-for-good list as it just seems to keep on growing. After 40 years, this very popular Colorado restaurant location is no more. Another One Bites The Dust As Another Colorado Restaurant Closes For Good. It feels like the list of restaurants, shops, and other...
This Colorado Distillery Makes Forbes List for Best Gin
If you want to take along some adult beverages when you go on a winter camping excursion, you might want to stock up on a Colorado spirit that has made the Forbes best-of list. The list curated by Forbes for the best spirits and boozy beverages is all about what...
Four Colorado towns top list of top micropolitan areas in the United States
In Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas, dubbed micropolitan areas, have found that mixing outdoor recreation with business and manufacturing has led to prosperity post-pandemic.
Four Colorado Big Lots Closing, Grand Junction Store Survives For Now
Four Big Lots stores in Colorado are closing this month, leaving Grand Junction shoppers to wonder about the fate of their local store on North Avenue. Grand Junction Has Seen Its Share of Closures On North Avenue. Any time big-name retail stores announce closures, local communities hold their breath in...
Giant New Colorado Tubing Hill Opens With a Carpet Ride and Cool Lights
There are so many ways to enjoy the Colorado snow. Skiing and snowboarding dominate most of Colorado's 32 ski resorts. However, Steamboat Springs has joined the resorts that know some people just want to just sit down and enjoy the ride. They have added a little extra tubing fun to their slopes.
“Most Haunted Road In Colorado”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Colorado is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling city of Denver to the vast, open wilderness of the Rocky Mountains. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that the state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling tale to tell. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Colorado:
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest manmade structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
Travel website names two Colorado resorts among the most relaxing in country
If you're seeking a relaxing escape after the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, you may not have to travel far. Trips to Discover, the travel website, has recently named two Colorado resorts among the most relaxing in the country. The website considered factors such as spa treatments, beautiful...
'Off-the-grid' stay in Colorado features a herd of camels on site
If a unique overnight stay in Colorado is on your 2023 bucket list, one of HipCamp.com's Best of Glamping 2022 finalists, "Camels and a Yurt", may be worth looking into. HipCamp.com, similar to Airbnb, is an online booking platform geared toward helping outdoor enthusiasts find unique stays on privately owned land.
Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect
DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 12 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way. A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range. The...
5 of the best frozen waterfall hikes in Colorado
The best frozen waterfall hikes in Colorado dazzle with startling ice formations reached by peaceful winter walks through evergreen forests and alongside icy creeks
