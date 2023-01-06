Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Blues (6:00 p.m.)
The Minnesota Wild are hosting the St. Louis Blues just a few games after handing them a massive loss for their first matchup of the season. Hopefully this little Sunday evening game gets the same result. Wild vs. Blues. When: 6:00 p.m. CT. Where: Xcel Center. TV: BSNX, BSWI, BSMW.
Flyers vs. Maple Leafs: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread
Surely the most important Philadelphia sporting event happening at this moment. Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - William Nylander.
Public Skate: Bruins vs. Sharks
It’s the Bruins! It’s the Sharks! It’s late at night if you’re old like me!
Lions vs. Packers Live Streaming Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Game Audio & Highlights | NFL Week 18
The Detroit Lions are on the road facing the Green Bay Packers for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season by Lions Talk by Chat Sports. In this NFL live stream, Mike Kimber has live audio of the game with a play-by-play of what is happening on the field. Fox is broadcasting the Lions vs. Bears game live for the NFL season, but if you don’t want to pay for cable, Mike has a Lions-free stream of the scoreboa.
2022 NFL Season: Week 18 early games open thread
It will be a deeply emotional scene in Buffalo when the Bills take on the New England Patriots. Yes, the Bills still have seeding to play for but this is the first game since Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest and subsequent recovery. There are league-wide tributes and showings of support for Damar Hamlin, but nothing will match what we will see in Buffalo.
Saturday NFL double-header live discussion: Titans at Jaguars
Another Saturday NFL game for your viewing pleasure. It’s a winner-take-all game in the AFC South between the Titans and Jaguars.
Villanova vs. Xavier: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch
Villanova looks to go above .500 in BIG EAST play as they host the 18th-ranked Xavier Musketeers on campus at the Finneran Pavilion. This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another. We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.
A look back at the Tampa Bay Lightning’s December
Early in the season, back when the Tampa Bay Lightning were scuffling along a little, head coach Jon Cooper spoke about the importance of getting better as the season progressed. In essence, making each day better than the one before. It hasn’t been a straight day-to-day progression, but the 2022-23 Lightning have been improving month-over-month and December was by far their best.
Mavs enjoyed Hardy time during victory over Pelicans
With Jaden Hardy, patience has indeed been a virtue. All season long, the Dallas Mavericks’ rookie guard has been waiting patiently for his opportunity to show the team what he can do when given ample playing time. That time came Thursday when Hardy scored a career-high tying 15 points in 15 minutes against the Boston Celtics.
Bills open first game since Damar Hamlin incident with Nyheim Hines kickoff return for TD
Days after Damar Hamlin was hospitalized with cardiac arrest, the Buffalo Bills returned to the field against the New England Patriots. They did it with a bang. Nyheim Hines returned the game's opening kickoff for a touchdown on Sunday, sending the Buffalo crowd into a frenzy. Hamlin, who has shown...
Titans vs. Jaguars open game thread
This is it. Get a win here and get a 3-peat in the AFC South! Use this thread to discuss the game.
TCU vs. Georgia Live Stream Reaction & Updates On Highlights - CFP National Championship Game
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 6:45 PMLions Talk by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE THE STREAM!. 6:45 PMLions Talk by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE THE STREAM!. Welcome to live chat! Remember to guard your privacy and abide by our community guidelines. Lions...
NBA GAMETHREAD: Brooklyn Nets (26-13) @ Miami HEAT (21-19)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (21-19) return home to host the Brooklyn Nets (26-13) at the still-named FTX Arena on Sunday. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo will be available tonight, but fellow starter Caleb Martin will sit out with a strain in his left quadriceps.
Eagles vs. Giants: Second quarter score updates
This is your second quarter thread for the 2022 Week 18 Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants game. Join the discussion in the comments below. Here is some basic information to help guide you through the game:. Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for...
2023-24 CFP Title Odds: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State Headline Early Betting Favorites
The college football season may be over, but bettors don't need to fret. They can already gamble on the 2023 campaign. DraftKings Sportsbook listed odds to win the College Football Playoff national championship next season, and the Georgia Bulldogs were the favorites to take home the trophy for a third consecutive year.
NFL playoff permutations for Week 18: Packers and Patriots to win wild card spots? Eagles to clinch No 1 seed in NFC?
The 2022 NFL regular season draws to a close on Sunday, with plenty to play for, playoff places on the line, and seedings still to be determined. Here we take a look at precisely what's at stake in Week 18... Who will claim two final wild card spots?. There are...
Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions: Sunday Night Football Week 18 preview, picks, top prop bets, more
The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions will battle for the final playoff spot in the NFC when they clash on Sunday night. Detroit Lions (8-8) at Green Bay Packers (8-8) MONEYLINE: GB ML (-240), DET ML (+196) GB -5.0 OVER/UNDER: 49. Both Detroit and Green Bay have a chance...
Boston Celtics (27-12) at San Antonio Spurs (13-26) Game #40 1/7/23
Boston Celtics (27-12) at San Antonio Spurs (13-26) Saturday, January 7, 2023. The Celtics reach the end of their 4 game Western road trip with a visit to the San Antonio Spurs. The Celtics lost the first two games on their road trip to the Denver Nuggets, who are first in the West, and to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are 13th in the West.
NOW: 49ers vs. Seahawks NFL Playoffs Preview + Texans HIRING DeMeco Ryans? 49ers Rumors & News
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. Welcome to live chat! Remember to guard your privacy and abide by our community guidelines. 49ers Report by Chat Sports • 4 min ago • 2 votes. Who ya got?
What are Penn State's odds to win national title next season?
ALTOONA, Pa. -- How good will Penn State be next season? Well, we can look at early polls, or you can try and take the word of media schlubs like me. But when it comes to predictions and expectations, it's always smart to see what Vegas thinks. Because, you know, those folks get by on putting their money where their mouth is.
