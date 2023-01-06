ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
chatsports.com

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Blues (6:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the St. Louis Blues just a few games after handing them a massive loss for their first matchup of the season. Hopefully this little Sunday evening game gets the same result. Wild vs. Blues. When: 6:00 p.m. CT. Where: Xcel Center. TV: BSNX, BSWI, BSMW.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
chatsports.com

Lions vs. Packers Live Streaming Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Game Audio & Highlights | NFL Week 18

The Detroit Lions are on the road facing the Green Bay Packers for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season by Lions Talk by Chat Sports. In this NFL live stream, Mike Kimber has live audio of the game with a play-by-play of what is happening on the field. Fox is broadcasting the Lions vs. Bears game live for the NFL season, but if you don’t want to pay for cable, Mike has a Lions-free stream of the scoreboa.
GREEN BAY, WI
chatsports.com

2022 NFL Season: Week 18 early games open thread

It will be a deeply emotional scene in Buffalo when the Bills take on the New England Patriots. Yes, the Bills still have seeding to play for but this is the first game since Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest and subsequent recovery. There are league-wide tributes and showings of support for Damar Hamlin, but nothing will match what we will see in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
chatsports.com

A look back at the Tampa Bay Lightning’s December

Early in the season, back when the Tampa Bay Lightning were scuffling along a little, head coach Jon Cooper spoke about the importance of getting better as the season progressed. In essence, making each day better than the one before. It hasn’t been a straight day-to-day progression, but the 2022-23 Lightning have been improving month-over-month and December was by far their best.
TAMPA, FL
chatsports.com

Mavs enjoyed Hardy time during victory over Pelicans

With Jaden Hardy, patience has indeed been a virtue. All season long, the Dallas Mavericks’ rookie guard has been waiting patiently for his opportunity to show the team what he can do when given ample playing time. That time came Thursday when Hardy scored a career-high tying 15 points in 15 minutes against the Boston Celtics.
DALLAS, TX
chatsports.com

NBA GAMETHREAD: Brooklyn Nets (26-13) @ Miami HEAT (21-19)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (21-19) return home to host the Brooklyn Nets (26-13) at the still-named FTX Arena on Sunday. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo will be available tonight, but fellow starter Caleb Martin will sit out with a strain in his left quadriceps.
MIAMI, FL
chatsports.com

Eagles vs. Giants: Second quarter score updates

This is your second quarter thread for the 2022 Week 18 Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants game. Join the discussion in the comments below. Here is some basic information to help guide you through the game:. Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chatsports.com

Boston Celtics (27-12) at San Antonio Spurs (13-26) Game #40 1/7/23

Boston Celtics (27-12) at San Antonio Spurs (13-26) Saturday, January 7, 2023. The Celtics reach the end of their 4 game Western road trip with a visit to the San Antonio Spurs. The Celtics lost the first two games on their road trip to the Denver Nuggets, who are first in the West, and to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are 13th in the West.
BOSTON, MA
chatsports.com

What are Penn State's odds to win national title next season?

ALTOONA, Pa. -- How good will Penn State be next season? Well, we can look at early polls, or you can try and take the word of media schlubs like me. But when it comes to predictions and expectations, it's always smart to see what Vegas thinks. Because, you know, those folks get by on putting their money where their mouth is.
