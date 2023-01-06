Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From IowaTed RiversIowa State
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
"I'm betting on myself": New Iowa tight end Hayden Large making the jump from NAIA to the Big Ten
The past week has been a blur for new Iowa tight end Hayden Large. Large, a Hudsonville, Michigan native, played the first three seasons of his college football career at NAIA Dordt University, which is located in northwestern Iowa. To be exact, the institution is in Sioux Center, Iowa. The...
Iowa Football: Four breakout players to watch in 2023
The Hawkeyes offseason has begun. Now that the 2022 season has come to an end, it's never too early to speculate on how things might look in 2023. That's the beauty of having this job. Iowa will be losing plenty of talented players such as Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, Lukas Van Ness among others, but there will be several players that are ready to breakout during the 2023 season. Let's dive into four of the top contenders.
Look: Patrick McCaffery Has A Message For His Fans
Patrick McCaffery announced a leave of absence last week to address his mental health. On Monday, the Iowa forward sent a message to Hawkeyes fans on Twitter. "Have been off Twitter but wanted to come back and just thank everybody for their support," McCaffery wrote Monday. "It means the world to my family and I. I am taking this time to find peace, and will be back on the court with my brothers when I am ready."
Robert Gallery Named to College Football Hall of Fame
Former Iowa Football Offensive Lineman Part of 2023 Class
kmaland.com
Iowa flips OL Parker from Virginia
(Iowa City) -- Iowa football received a transfer commitment from offensive lineman Daijon Parker on Saturday. Parker comes to Iowa City from Saginaw Valley State. He had originally committed to Virginia.
kmaland.com
Dordt TE Large transfers to Iowa
(Iowa City) -- Iowa football has received another transfer commitment, this time from tight end Hayden Large. Large comes to Iowa City from Dordt. He played three seasons for the Defenders and caught 62 balls for 950 yards and 12 touchdowns. Large joins Iowa as preferred walk-on.
homegrowniowan.com
Rime ice vs. hoarfrost in Iowa
Freezing fog painted a pretty picture in Iowa this morning, but also created icy roads that, tragically, likely contributed to a deadly pileup on Interstate 80 near Iowa City. Fog is forecast again for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Iowa, so take care on the roads. Meteorologists refer to the...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Iowa
Iowa might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Iowa.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
Cherokee, January 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Emmetsburg High School basketball team will have a game with Cherokee Washington High School on January 07, 2023, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
15-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa results in two deaths
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A crash involving 15 vehicles on I-80 near Iowa City resulted in the deaths of two people early Sunday morning. At around 5:40 a.m. law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a car crash near mile markers 246 and 249 in the westbound lanes of I-80. According to the Iowa State […]
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Another Semi Rollover in Delaware
Another semi rolled over in Delaware on Monday – at the same intersection as last week’s accident. The Iowa State Patrol says it happened Monday morning at Highway 38 and Main Street when the driver was trying to negotiate the corner. The State Patrol says the City of...
UPDATE: LeClaire woman injured in crash on I-80
UPDATE: A LeClaire woman was among the injured in Sunday’s crash on Interstate 80 between mile markers 246-249 near Iowa City on Sunday. According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, Megan Ramirez, 47, received unknown injuries in the incident. Two others, David Mosinski, 57 of Fairfield, Iowa and Junier Caballero-Venero, age 37 of […]
How You Can Visit the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago for Free This Winter
Shedd Aquarium in Chicago is offering free admission to Illinois residents once again in 2023, and your family totally needs to take advantage of it!. For those that don't know, the Shedd Aquarium is located on the shores of Lake Michigan and is home to a wide variety of aquatic life from around the world. Visitors can see everything from dolphins and beluga whales to octopuses and piranhas. In addition to the marine animals, the aquarium also has a number of interactive exhibits and educational programs. So, as a parent, taking your kids to the Shedd is a real win/win...Your kids will have fun seeing a TON of cool species and they will learn a TON while they're at it!
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer
A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
NE Iowa Semi Rollovers Mixed Milk and Dog Food In Water [PHOTOS]
Truck drivers in northeast Iowa suffered injuries earlier this week after two semis rolled over into bodies of water. On Monday evening in Guttenberg, crews were dispatched to the 300 block of North Highway 52 after a semi hauling milk crashed and rolled into a nearby pond. Crews worked to...
KCRG.com
Eastbound lanes reopened, but westbound lanes closed on I-80 near Iowa Highway 1 after crash
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The eastbound lanes have reopened, but westbound lanes on I-80 at mile marker 246 near the Iowa Highway 1 exit are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash. The crashed occurred around 5:40 Sunday morning. There were crashes in the eastbound lane in addition to the multi vehicle crash in the westbound lane. Emergency crews are at the scene. Trooper Robert Conrad with the Iowa State Patrol says the westbound lanes will be closed for hours, but they hope to reopen the eastbound lanes soon. Trooper Conrad asks that people don’t look at the crash when driving by the scene to prevent more accidents.
KCJJ
Transient removed from Trailways bus in Iowa City, arrested after allegedly smoking marijuana in front of arriving police
A transient thrown off a passenger bus was arrested after Iowa City Police say she lit a pipe full of marijuana right in front of them. 26-year-old Jelilah Blakely was aboard a Trailways bus on Saturday night when she reportedly got into the faces of other passengers, bothered the driver by walking to the front of the bus and demanding he pull over, and eventually began burning items on the bus. Blakely also allegedly admitted to the driver that she was drunk.
ESPN Quad Cities
Davenport, IA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Quad Cities has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnquadcities.com/
Comments / 0