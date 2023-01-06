Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Suspect arrested after leading Cape Girardeau police on chase in stolen vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle. According to the Lt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, on Tuesday, January 10, just before 10:30 a.m., officers found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from an area McDonald’s.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police investigates gunshots fired at man in 500 block of South Elm
The Centralia Police Department is investigating shots fired from a car at a man in an alley off the 500 block of South Elm Street Sunday night. The two men initially exchanged words after the driver of the car from which the shots were allegedly fired had nearly struck the victim with his vehicle. The alleged victim yelled at the driver to slow down. The vehicle stopped, backed up, and approached the victim where the verbal exchange took place.
KFVS12
Ky. State Police investigating stolen motorcycle
SALEM, Ky. (KFVS) - State police are investigating a motorcycle theft. According to a release from Kentucky State Police, they received a call from a Livingston County resident on December 27 reporting his motorcycle had been stolen. It was reportedly stolen from the area of Nelms Lane in Salem, Ky....
westkentuckystar.com
Elizabethtown man arrested for theft after returning to the store
An old law enforcement adage says that the perpetrator often returns to the scene of the crime. Metropolis Police recently responded to a theft call at the Speedy Mart. A clerk reported a man stole cigars there. Before police could arrive, the man reportedly left the store. Later, the clerk...
wpsdlocal6.com
Neighborhood leaders seek to reduce gun violence after multiple recent shots fired incidents
CARBONDALE, IL - Gun violence is a hot button issue across the country and even here in our viewing area. Neighborhood leaders in Carbondale, Illinois say nearly 150 shots fired incidents in the city last year, along with another shots fired incident just last week, is renewing their concerns. Gun...
wrul.com
Three Arrested For Drug Possession Following Traffic Stop
A McLeansboro man is being held in the White County Jail after he and two others were arrested following a traffic stop on Friday afternoon. An officer with the Carmi Police Department stopped a vehicle at Hillsdale and Stewart Street and found the driver of the vehicle, 68 year old Alan Dee Terrance of McLeansboro to be in Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. Tarrance was also cited for Driving without a Valid Driver’s License. The passengers 43 year old Kristal Vaughan of Carmi and 39 year old Matthew Roberts of McLeansboro were charged with Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. Roberts was additionally charged Possession of Meth, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl and Heroine), Unlawful Use of Property and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
KFVS12
2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus
One person was killed in a 2 vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 20.8 involving a commercial vehicle and passenger car in Pemiscot County.
KFVS12
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes.
KFVS12
Child grooming investigation leads to arrest of McLeansboro man
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man from McLeansboro, Ill. accused of sexually exploiting two children has been arrested. In September 2022, Benton Police received information from a juvenile who was claiming to be the target of some form of sexual exploitation. Officers handling the complaint in Benton contacted the...
KFVS12
Vehicles stolen from dealership in Cape Girardeau County
The Scott County Sheriff is facing a new challenge. Where can he move his deputies, support staff and equipment and what is it going to cost?.
KFVS12
Groundbreaking held for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center
County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Perry County, Mo. justice center. Two people were injured in a crash involving a Jackson school bus.
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes.
cilfm.com
Two dead in homicide/suicide in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Williamson County. Police responded to a report of an active shooter at Integrated Health in Carterville Friday morning, just before 9 a.m. When police arrived on scene they located 32 year old Michelle Aumiller of Harrisburg with...
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. State campuses, offices to reopen Tues. after water outage
Voters in Cape Girardeau will get a chance to vote on a 3-percent marijuana tax on the April 4th ballot. New justice center will bring Perryville PD and Perry Co. Sheriff's Office under one roof.
kbsi23.com
1 shot, suspect located in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was shot and the suspect has been located in Carterville Friday morning. Carterville Police, Fire and EMS responded to a report of shots fired at Integrated Health located at 310 West Plaza Drive in Carterville at 10:15 a.m. Michelle Aumiller, 32, was shot...
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after police chase spanning 2 counties in southern IL
HERRIN, Ill. (KBSI) – A Bush, Illinois man was arrested after a police chase that spanned two counties late Wednesday night. Eric L. Holland, 34, of Bush faces charges of multiple traffic violations, reckless driving, operating uninsured motor vehicle, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, criminal damage to state supported property and driving while license suspect. Additional charges are pending.
KFVS12
Woman charged with murder in connection with boyfriend's death
An Illinois woman is awaiting extradition to Kentucky on charges she killed her boyfriend in Paducah last year. A Kennett, Missouri man faces up to 150 years in prison for sexually assaulting two children. A Cape County jury convicted 57 year old Timothy Meding.
KFVS12
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 1/8/2023
Voters in Cape Girardeau will get a chance to vote on a 3-percent marijuana tax on the April 4th ballot. New justice center will bring Perryville PD and Perry Co. Sheriff's Office under one roof.
wjpf.com
Carterville workplace shooting under investigation
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – A domestic dispute ended in a woman shot Friday at Integrated Health in Carterville. The shooting happened just after 9:00 a.m. The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Their condition is not known. Authorities say there is no ongoing risk to the...
KFVS12
Two charged with drug possession after traffic stops
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people following two separate traffic stops. On January 3, Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US HWY 60W after observing registration violations. During the traffic stop, 48-year-old Holly Hyde, of Paducah, Ky., was found to be in possession of meth.
