Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres films flash flood near her Montecito home
Ellen DeGeneres shared a video of flooding near her home in California amid evacuation orders.
Luke Bryan's Wife Shows Off His Silly Side in New Instagram Video Montage
They have a good sense of humor.
Brad Pitt talks wedding crashing on set of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’
Brad Pitt revealed he was an uninvited guest at a wedding in 2003 when filming ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ that also starred his former-wife Angelina Jolie.
Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘ER’, ‘Chicago Fire’ Film Editor Was 69
Rick Tuber, a TV and film editor who won an Emmy and an ACE Eddie Award for his work on NBC’s classic medical drama ER, died January 7 of a heart attack at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 69. His death was confirmed to Deadline by a family spokesperson. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Mike Hill Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of Ron Howard Movies Was 73 Related Story Hollywood Mourns 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich, As Fellow Child Actors Salute One Of Their Own Tuber’s many editing credits stretch back to the mid-1980s...
Bonnaroo lineup 2023: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza announced as headliners
Acclaimed rapper Kendrick Lamar, electronic duo Odesza and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Foo Fighters top this year's Bonnaroo bill.
Comments / 0