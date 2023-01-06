ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Southwest travel chaos: What could be next for travelers and the airline

By Peter Greenberg
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL0hJ_0k5bZb9C00

More than a million passengers faced delays , cancellations or were stranded — or all of the above — during the holidays in what ranks as the largest airline operational breakdown in recent history. And many found Southwest's recovery not satisfactory.

But what are passengers' rights? What are Southwest passengers entitled to? What is the airline required to do? And what will they actually do? And, what will the U.S. Department of Transportation do?

The airline, facing the prospect of a huge enforcement fine from the agency, has publicly stated it will reimburse passengers for "reasonable" expenses. But Southwest has not defined "reasonable." In some cases, the airline has offered bonus frequent flyer miles to compensate passengers for their ordeal — hardly adequate, since so many Southwest passengers may only fly the airline twice each year, when redeeming those miles or points can be very difficult.

Plus, it doesn't reimburse them for their true out-of-pocket expenses when they were stranded, such as hotel accommodations, food, clothing and toiletries — since so many bags were also lost during this time — and the cost of seeking alternative forms of transportation.

It's reasonable to estimate the cost to most stranded passengers averages about $400, not counting lost wages and other missed revenue events or reservations, like concert performances and hotel bookings in destination cities. With 1 million-plus passengers affected, the projected cost of the reimbursements would be north of $400 million, and by some estimates, that's a low figure and could rise to nearly $700 million.

Then there's the lost revenue to Southwest — which the airline can never recoup — for the revenue the airline lost during the time the airline was essentially shut down. The latest estimates are in the range of $500 million. For an airline that has been consistently profitable for more than 50 years, this quarter may mark a real profit hit.

While the federal government is taking a hard look at Southwest's behavior before and during the meltdown, the airline is bracing for a huge proposed fine. However, the full amount of the proposed fines by federal agencies is historically almost never paid in full. They are negotiated down. For example, a proposed $25 million fine by the Department of Transportation against Air Canada during the pandemic for not issuing passenger refunds was negotiated down to less than $4 million.

There is, however, a strong chance that the agency will propose an airline passenger bill of rights . Under the 1978 Deregulation Act, no individual U.S. state can regulate the airlines. In the recent past, some state legislatures have actually enacted passenger rights legislation and their governors have signed them into law, only to have that law challenged by the airlines, citing the Deregulation Act. And in every case, the airlines prevailed.

The department could enact and enforce rules regarding a passenger bill of rights, much like with the tarmac delay rule from a number of years ago, which the agency imposed after thousands of passengers were kept inside freezing or sweltering planes out on the tarmac and not returned to the gates. Any time a plane pushes back and essentially goes nowhere, if the airline doesn't return that plane to the gate within three hours, then the airline is liable to fines of up to $27,500 per passenger. On a fully loaded 737, that represents a hefty seven-figure fine. And while the airlines protested the rule and said it was unfair and unworkable, the number of tarmac delay rule violations since the rule dropped to a handful.

For passengers, one big lesson from the meltdown is to have a backup plan. For those who can afford the investment, buying a second, fully refundable ticket on a competing carrier means if they were stranded by one airline, they have a seat on the other. And if they don't need the full fare ticket, they can refund it — but not everyone can afford to do that.

A second lesson is to look at different modes of transportation. Instead of flying, consider taking the train. Amtrak ridership is way up — and weather notwithstanding, for trips of under 450 miles it becomes a logistical as well as an economically viable alternative.

And finally, if the airline that stranded you is only offering frequent flyer miles or points, that is clearly not sufficient to cover your losses or damages. You don't have to accept the offer. Keep all of your receipts, along with the full names and titles of the airline personnel with whom you spoke. Be prepared to send a letter of complaint with all the pertinent documents to the U.S. DOT office of consumer affairs.

Comments / 1

ItsmeTE
4d ago

I am trying to upload my receipts for reimbursement. The submit button does not even work so they aren't allowing us to produce documentation for incurred cost.

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

Couple flying Southwest divides opinion by blocking row of seats while searching for ‘right’ passenger

A couple has divided the internet after a video showed them blocking seats on a Southwest Airlines flight while searching for the “right person” to take the seat next to them.The video, which was posted on 28 November, has resurfaced amid Southwest Airlines’ flight cancellation chaos.Ahead of the holidays, a major “bomb cyclone” delayed and cancelled thousands of US flights. More than 91 per cent of all cancelled flights in the US came from Southwest.Despite the cancellations, boarding Southwest flights can add another level of chaos due to the Dallas-based airline’s seating policy. According to the company website, Southwest...
TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
Tri-City Herald

Southwest Airlines Gets Even More Bad News

Holiday travel is stressful under the best of circumstances, but passengers who opted for Southwest Airlines last month had an especially harrowing ordeal. A winter storm wreaked havoc on America over the holidays, resulting in thousands of canceled flights. But Southwest was hit especially hard, canceling 15,000 flights, or more than 60% of its planned flights, at one point scrapping nearly 2,500 each day.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Pilot reveals what happens after you flush the toilet on plane

A pilot has revealed what actually happens when passengers flush a toilet on a plane, and it’s left many travellers surprised.In a video shared to TikTok earlier this month, a pilot named Garrett, @flywithgarrett, addressed aeroplane bathrooms, and cleared up a myth about what exactly happens when passengers flush the on-board toilet. “Did you know whenever you flush the toilet on an aircraft, it actually doesn’t dump out into the population below,” he jokingly began.He went on to explain that that waste is later cleaned out of the plane, telling viewers: “It goes through plumbing to the rear of...
WUSA9

9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane

WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Bride misses her own wedding, losing over $70k after Southwest Airlines cancels her flight

A bride has shared how she missed her own wedding and lost more than $70,000 in wedding reservations after Southwest Airlines cancelled her flight to Belize.Katie Demko was supposed to fly out of St Louis, Missouri on Tuesday 27 December for her and her fiancé Michael’s destination wedding in Belize. But just before boarding the Southwest flight, the captain announced it had been canceled.Demko, who described herself as a frequent Southwest flyer, was unable to find another flight for her and her children to make it to Belize in time for the wedding.In a recent interview with Insider, Demko...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
msn.com

How to Get Bumped to First ClassAccording to a Former Flight Attendant

No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIII TV3

Deaf Texas teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations

AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
125K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy