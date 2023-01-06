Read full article on original website
Richard Favretto
4d ago
Pennsylvania was lost because wolf allows mail voting and extended the time when they would count and did the same thing again giving a victory to the big guy in shorts who does not have all his faculties
Reply
6
Related
Former Philadelphia Election Official, Republican Al Schmidt, Shapiro’s Nominee for Secretary of State
Former Republican Philadelphia election official Al Schmidt will be nominated by Governor-elect Josh Shapiro for Pennsylvania’s secretary of state position, according to a staff report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The nomination is setting Schmidt up to oversee the 2024 election which is expected to be a hard-fought one in...
NBC Philadelphia
GOP Lawmaker Wants Democrat He Helped Win Pa. Speakership to Resign
The Pennsylvania state House Republican who recently nominated and voted for Democratic Rep. Mark Rozzi to serve as speaker wrote him Monday to say Rozzi was waffling on whether he will register as an independent and therefore should resign. The letter from Rep. Jim Gregory, R-Blair, who has worked closely...
Pennsylvania House speaker may not go independent; asked to 'immediately resign'
(The Center Square) – Within a week of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives choosing a surprise speaker to lead, the sense of support and unity is already fading. The House Republican who nominated Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Temple, to serve in a closely divided House has now called on him to “immediately resign.” Rozzi, from Temple, was a Democrat when nominated and in his acceptance speech vowed to be independent of Democrats and Republicans, including not caucusing with either party. ...
Shapiro taps superintendent to be Pa. education secretary
PENNSYLVANIA — A school superintendent who won Pennsylvania superintendent of the year and has experience in both the wealthiest and poorest districts will be Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s nominee for secretary of education, the Democrat said Monday. Khalid Mumin, who has been superintendent of the Lower Merion School district...
Voter ID, audits, regulatory authority constitutional amendments advance Pa. Senate committee
"Voter ID laws, like this, are known tactics that suppress votes and make it harder for people to access the ballot,” Sen. Amanda Cappelletti, D-Delaware, said. The post Voter ID, audits, regulatory authority constitutional amendments advance Pa. Senate committee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief
With days to go before he takes office, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continued to fill his cabinet on Monday, naming a suburban Philadelphia school superintendent to run the state Department of Education. The Democrat picked Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, who most recently served as superintendent of the Lower Merion school district in Montgomery County, as his […] The post Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
lebtown.com
This Pa. county is about to start a hand recount of its 2020 presidential election results
This article is shared with LebTown by content partner Spotlight PA. More than two years after the last ballot was cast in the 2020 election, Lycoming County plans to recount all presidential votes by hand — an extraordinary step no other Pennsylvania county has taken. County commissioners ordered the...
Pennsylvania House Republicans introduce voter ID legislation
Pennsylvania House Republicans have introduced legislation requiring voters to provide identification before voting.
An independent Pa. House speaker? Now let independents vote in primaries | David Thornburgh
Rep. Mark Rozzi's election has opened the door to more fully involving independent voters in our democracy. The post An independent Pa. House speaker? Now let independents vote in primaries | David Thornburgh appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
billypenn.com
Turmoil in the Pa. House; Presidential medal for Philly election defender; Reviewing Nutter’s two terms | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. • Turmoil results in ‘Independent’ House speaker and no majority. A deal struck by Harrisburg Republicans — which reportedly shocked rank-and-file members...
Pa. officials fly high in state plane on taxpayers’ dime
Gov. Tom Wolf appeared in Allentown one day last fall to celebrate his success in boosting early education funding. An hour later he was at a news conference 90 miles away in Steelton, touting free breakfasts for students. Despite the distance, no speed limits were broken. Wolf winged it from...
Philly state lawmaker wants Pa. to recognize Jan. 6 as Democracy Observance Day
Two years after insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress members met to certify the electoral results for president, a Pennsylvania state lawmaker pushed for Jan. 6 to be deemed as Democracy Observance Day.
wdiy.org
Gov.-Elect Shapiro Taps Former Philly Commissioner Al Schmidt for Secretary of State
A former Philadelphia City Commissioner could soon be overseeing all elections in the city-- and the state. WHYY's Tom MacDonald reports. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 1/6/23)
newsfromthestates.com
Pa. Legislature’s LGBTQ Caucus changes up leadership
Democratic state Reps. Jessica Benham, of Allegheny County (L), and Malcolm Kenyatta, of Philadelphia (R) are the new chairs of the Legislature's LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus (Capital-Star photo collage by John L. Micek). The Pennsylvania Legislature’s LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus recently changed over its leadership; state Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jessica Benham,...
Al Schmidt, Shapiro’s pick for secretary of state, to receive Presidential Citizens Medal
Al Schmidt, a former Republican Philadelphia commissioner and election board member and Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s pick for secretary of state, will be honored by President Joe Biden on Friday. Schmidt, 51, will receive the Presidential Citizens Medal along with police officers who protected the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6,...
Pa. Senate committee passes bill to cut state gas tax
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A possible plan is in the works to try and bring down Pennsylvania's gas tax, the second highest in the country.With no one wanting to pay more at the pump than they already do, state lawmakers advanced a bill yesterday aimed at reforming the gas tax.Senate Bill 35 would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price at $2.99 per gallon.The bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee by an 11-3 vote.The chairman says it's crucial to pass this policy, especially at a time when people are already faced with rising costs at the pump, at the grocery store, and on their utility bills.
Could Democratic votes make a Republican speaker? It happened in N.J.
New Jersey’s Tom Kean Jr. has been held hostage by the Republican Party’s chaotic fight over who should be speaker, delaying a swearing-in ceremony that would finally make him a congressman representing the 7th District. But in his home state, a similar fight over a speaker played out...
About 16K mail-in ballots thrown out in Pa. election, data shows
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New data from Pennsylvania's elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out.The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county officials because they lacked secrecy envelopes or proper signatures or dates. Democratic voters, who are much more likely to vote by mail, made up more than two-thirds of the total canceled ballots.The agency said 8,250 Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were rejected because they were sent in without being contained...
Gov. Wolf calls special session to pass amendment
A special session is being called by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf that will hope to benefit victims of childhood sexual abuse. Legislation would amend the state’s constitution and extend the timeline for victims to file civil actions against their abusers. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will be out of office in only a matter of days, […]
buckscountyherald.com
October, November and December: Central Bucks School District under fire, political careers of Mastriano and Oz on ice
A Pennsylvania American Civil Liberties Union complaint alleges discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community in the Central Bucks School District, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights. New Hope-Solebury School District launches a capital campaign to build its first-ever stadium complex. In other campaign...
Comments / 5