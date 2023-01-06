Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Update: Denver settles with pregnant couple police shot with pepper balls for $335,000David HeitzDenver, CO
The Disappearance of LaShaya StineTawana K WatsonAurora, CO
11-Year-Old Autistic Boy from Aurora is 'Mozart Level' Before Even Receiving a Piano Lesson & Was Gifted $15K PianoZack LoveAurora, CO
Denver expands STAR program, formerly homeless woman describes needDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Westword
Sludge Trio Vexing Makes More Than Just 'Noise'
There's a word to describe something that is both beautiful and terrifying at the same time: wynorrific. The music of Denver progressive sludge power trio Vexing is a perfect example of it. Clayton Whitelaw (bass and vocals), Garrett Jones (guitar and vocals) and Jeff Malpezzi (drums) have been active since...
Westword
One River North Creating Canyon in RiNo
One River North promises to "fantastic, if not downright outrageous," critic Michael Paglia predicted in his story last June detailing three Denver building projects that were raising expectations. The sixteen-story building at 3930 Blake Street is the work of MAD Architects — a Beijing-based firm with offices in Los Angeles...
Westword
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom Celebrates Twenty Years of Jamming
Scott Morrill, who has lived in Denver since he was three, solidified his Mile High legacy twenty years ago when he helped create Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom. The venue, which boasts two indoor stages as well as an outdoor one, opened in the former home of the legendary Casino Cabaret, at 2637 Welton Street, in January 2003 — just as jam bands were taking over the city's music scene.
Westword
Yonder Mountain, Kitchen Dwellers and Maggie Rose Talk Bluegrass Ahead of Denver Comes Alive
The first Brooklyn Comes Alive was mounted in 2015 in New York City by Live for Live Music's Kunj Shah, who hoped to emulate the funky vibes of New Orleans's music scene with the multi-venue event. After five successful years, Shah brought the idea to the Mile High City with Denver Comes Alive, which debuted at the Mission Ballroom in January 2020, just months before the city was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic. But Denver Comes Alive returned in 2021, with crowds eager to experience live music again after months of streaming concerts from their couches.
Westword
Denver Sports Brand: Next Step in the Evolution of Denver Radio?
Radio has been declared dead over and over again in recent years, but listeners refuse to let it go quietly. A 2021 Nielsen Media Research study found that 88 percent of Americans, or around 293 million people, listen weekly to terrestrial radio, the term applied to stations that reach ears by way of old-fashioned broadcasting towers — a total that's said to exceed those who use Facebook per week.
Westword
Fifteen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week
The Mile High City's dueling reputations as a cultural mecca and a cowtown continue to collide this week, with a free day at the National Western Stock Show coinciding with free admission at the Denver Art Museum. And there's lots more free fun around town, ranging from movie screenings to...
Westword
New Experiential Installation Illuminates Blake's Passage at Dairy Block
A new installation illuminates Blake's Passage, the pedestrian walkway at Dairy Block. The light piece, which looks as if it's floating above the alley, is titled "Downpour" because it appears to be raining light; Lisa Bartlett of AKLD Design and Davis Partnership Architects got the commission. The installation has been...
Westword
Have You Heard? Denver Wants to Revise the Noise Ordinance
As the Mile High City continues to grow, the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment has decided that it's time to revise the section of Denver code that governs noise levels. "It was last revised fifteen years ago, and in order to address the changing city landscape, as well...
Westword
Denver City Council Will Consider Jaywalking Decriminalization Ordinance
C'mon, admit it: You've jaywalked, haven't you? A fair number of us have, mostly because it can cut down on travel time, and it just feels natural — but it's also usually illegal. A group of advocates and Denver City Council members want to change that. "I think it’s...
Westword
Do Colorado's Game-of-Chance Rules Need an Update? Bingo!
Every Thursday and Sunday night, dedicated players show up at Turn of the Century Bingo in Aurora, where the Chelsea Hutchison Foundation hosts games. The Highlands Ranch girl started having seizures when she was eleven; her family didn't know about the dangers of Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy until Chelsea died in her sleep at the age of sixteen.
Westword
There's No Rushin' the Russian Delicacies at Aurora's Masha and the Bear
It's 3 p.m. on a Friday and the patrons inside Masha & the Bear Russian Cafe at 12101 East Iliff Avenue in Aurora are predominantly Eastern European. While many of the Russian customers are huddled around big, beautiful bowls of borscht, Stefanie Brosey was on a mission: To enjoy Ukrainian food that mirrors her Polish grandma's.
Westword
Remembering Richard Male: Nonprofit Leader, Family Man and Mensch
Not long after the out-of-the-blue diagnosis of the liver disease that would claim his life ten months later — at 77, on December 31, 2022 — Richard Male convened a committee to plan his funeral. "You will not be surprised to learn that there was an agenda," recalls...
Westword
Fewer Than 1,800 Multi-Unit Rentals Met the January 1 Licensing Deadline
By January 1, every multi-unit rental property in Denver was required to be licensed under the city’s new residential rental licensing program. Of the estimated 25,000 multi-unit rental properties in the city, only 1,722 have officially been issued licenses, according to the latest count from the Denver Department of Excise & Licenses. As of January 9, 621 licenses have been issued for single-unit properties, which must be licensed by 2024, bringing the grand total of active residential licenses to 2,343.
Comments / 0