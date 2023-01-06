Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as we as celebrating a nice occasion.
“Most Haunted Cemetery In Wyoming”- 4 Places You Dare Not Visit
There are a number of cemeteries in Wyoming that are rumored to be haunted, but here are four of the most well-known ones:. 1. The Hot Springs County Cemetery in Thermopolis is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. According to local legend, the girl's ghost can be seen wandering the cemetery at night, often carrying a bouquet of flowers. Some people claim to have heard her crying or whispering as they walk past her grave.
Who Owns The Most Land In Wyoming And 2 Super Bowl Trophies?
Are you be shocked to know that the owner of the most land in Wyoming not only has two Super Bowl Championships with St. Louis/ LA Rams of the NFL, two Stanley Cup Championships with the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL, one MLS Cup championship with the Colorado Rapids and two National Lacrosse League Championships with the Colorado Mammoth and owns the Denver Nuggets?
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Wyoming (-66 degrees!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Wyoming (-66 degrees!) Situated in the western part of the country, Wyoming is known for its wide-open spaces and rugged terrain. From the rolling hills of the Great Plains to the towering peaks of the Rocky Mountains, the state’s geography is diverse and varied. But no matter where you go in Wyoming, you can experience some seriously chilly temperatures, especially during the winter.
SEE: Weird Medicines From An Old Wyoming Pharmacy
There are many medications on the market today that really don't do anything. Yet people swear by them. We always have to hear that long list of side effects during those drug TV commercials. Wonder what those commercials would have sounded like for the medicines of long ago. Lets take...
As Colorado Brings Back Wolves, Utah Faces Misinformation
Two years after Coloradoans voted to reintroduce gray wolves in the state’s western slope, the issue is raising concerns in neighboring Utah. Specifically, ranchers and hunters in the Beehive State worry that predators will adversely affect their livestock and prey animals, respectively. Kirk Robinson, Ph.D, is the founder and executive director of the Western Wildlife […] The post As Colorado Brings Back Wolves, Utah Faces Misinformation appeared first on DogTime.
Whiskey Myers Is Coming to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center
Southern hybrid Rock/County group, Whiskey Myers, is coming to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center this summer (July 18th, 2023). Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers have played more than 3,000 live shows to ever-increasing crowd sizes since their emergence in 2007. Their self-produced fifth studio album, WHISKEY MYERS, out now on the band’s own Wiggy Thump Records, debuted at No. 1 on both the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts, at No. 2 on the Rock chart and No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The self-titled project follows their previous album, Mud, which reached No. 1 on the iTunes Country chart with single “Stone” hitting Top 10 all-genre. In total, Whiskey Myers have sold more than 1.2 million albums and amassed over 1.5 billion streams while earning three RIAA Gold certifications. USA Today describes the band led by frontman Cody Cannon as “a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country that has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin,” with Rolling Stone noting “it’s the seminal combination of twang and crunchy rock & roll guitars that hits a perfect sweet spot.” The band known for their high-energy live show and unique sound has also earned sync success with features (and an appearance) in Paramount Network’s hit show “Yellowstone” as well as the Renée Zellweger-led Netflix series “What/If,” the Angelina Jolie film “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and hit CBS series “SEAL Team.”
