wellesleyps.org
Bates Buzz 1.6.23
Happy New Year! I hope your year is off to a wonderful start. It’s been great to see students back to school this week. With the snow falling this very afternoon, I’d like to remind families to please send students to school prepared for outdoor play throughout the winter. When there is snow on the ground, students need to wear boots and snow pants in order to play in it. Without the proper attire we ask that students play on the blacktop areas that are cleared. Finally, please label all of your child’s outerwear, including hats and gloves. Thank you.
homenewshere.com
Sign of the times
TEWKSBURY — They say that good writers borrow, but great writers steal — and that’s exactly how Gene Gerry comes up with his roadside sayings. Gerry, a Tewksbury resident, has been changing the Schlott Tire sign at 530 Main St. for over 15 years, coming in about three times a week to swap out the messages on the double-sided board.
WMUR.com
City of Manchester to begin evicting homeless encampment due to growing safety concerns
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester will begin evicting a homeless encampment on Pine and Manchester streets on Monday, according to a letter from the city homeless director that News 9 Investigates obtained. Starting Monday at 9 a.m., people living in the area will have seven days to...
WCVB
Dunkin' devotee surprised on his 95th birthday
LYNN, Mass. — Through the terms of seven U.S. presidents and seven Massachusetts governors, one devoted customer has walked about a mile to his preferred Dunkin' for his morning coffee and a donut. Fred Brown, known by many as Uncle Fred, has been taking that walk for about 40...
nhmagazine.com
Guide to Retirement Living: RiverWoods
When should people consider downsizing or moving into a 55-plus community or a retirement community?. Most people think of downsizing to a condominium, or to an over 55 community as a first step. While downsizing is good, and enables you to free yourself from home maintenance, I personally think moving to a CCRC is a much smarter move. You can live independently in a vibrant community with fewer chores and the added benefit of having your future long-term care settled.
Boston Native Edward Norton Learns of Shocking Relationship to Pocahontas
Actor Edward Norton has paved a successful career over the years, and while he grew up and formed his craft in Columbia, Maryland, his roots started in Massachusetts. Norton appeared on the latest episode of Finding Your Roots on PBS where he discovered his roots go much deeper than he imagined.
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay Opening
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Those living in the Bridgewater area who were looking to do some shopping at Periwinkle's Consignment Store on Tuesday, January 3rd, may have been surprised when they arrived at the small boutique consignment store.
Massachusetts Woman Honored for Saving a Child’s Life (With Help From Steve Carell)
Imagine owing your life to Michael Scott. Thanks to some quick thinking by a fan of The Office, a young child in Massachusetts will have an even deeper appreciation for the legendary comedy. In a 2009 episode of the series set at a fictional paper company, Scott, played by Acton,...
'Compassionate' Hudson Paramedic Mike Bernard Suddenly Diagnosed With Cancer
If there was one story that embodied the saying "cancer sucks," it would be that of Hudson paramedic "Uncle" Mike Bernard. Bernard, who has been serving the citizens of Hudson and Marlborough for 20 years, will be off the job indefinitely after he was suddenly diagnosed with cancer, according to a GoFundMe.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2023: Best gym in New Hampshire
Our viewers let us know where to find the best gyms in New Hampshire. Viewers love the fantastic coaching and friendly people at Get Fit NH, saying it's great for all fitness levels. 2. 4. Dynamic Strength and Conditioning in Nashua. Many viewers say the trainers at Dynamic Strength and...
Search for missing Cohasset mother heads south
COHASSET, Mass. — The search for a mother from Cohasset is headed south to Washington, D.C. According to Massachusetts State Police, twenty troopers from the MSP Special Emergency Response team, 3 K9 teams and the Stat Police Air Wing searched the area around Ana Walshe’s home on Saturday.
WCVB
Restoration project in Lowell, Mass., works to connect with local community
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The century-old organ atChrist Church United in Lowell is undergoing restoration at the same time as the church building around it. The goal of both projects is to connect with the community in Lowell. Joseph Rotella, owner of Spencer Organ Company, is leading the restoration project. Work includes removing all of the pipes, cleaning them, and ensuring they play the correct notes.
Mass. veterinarians see rise dogs with marijuana poisoning since drug's legalization
CAMBRIDGE -- Puppies are notorious for eating anything they can get their paws on, and this includes discarded drugs. Ever since marijuana became more accessible in Massachusetts, veterinarians are seeing more pups come in with marijuana poisoning. "Most likely it's in the house. Typically, there's the marijuana brownies or an edible or something left on an ashtray," told Dr. Megan Whelan, Chief Medical Officer at Angell Boston. "Occasionally we do see dogs ingest marijuana from the sidewalk." Whelan said marijuana poisoning used to be harder to diagnose before marijuana became legalized in the state. She said people used to lie...
nomadlawyer.org
MIT Chapel : One Of The Most Stunning And Mystical Structures In Massachusetts
Tourist Attractions: MIT Chapel, One of The Most Stunning And Mystical Structures In Massachusetts. Located in Cambridge on the MIT campus, Massachusetts is the MIT Chapel, one of the most impressive and beautiful churches in America. It is a non-denominational chapel. The MIT Chapel, while not being strictly religious, is meant to be a sanctuary for solace.
hot969boston.com
Best Public Schools in the Country, You’ll NEVER Guess Where Massachusetts Lands!
Now this is a pleasant surprise for a Friday morning. The website FinanceBuzz.com has analyzed the public school systems nationwide and has determined that Massachusetts has a dang good one. They base their findings on a number of factors including performance, graduation rates, and more. In regards to Massachusetts, they say the quality of education and safety rate very high. They also take into account ACT scores. If you live in Brookline, even better. According to FinanceBuzz.com, “the Public Schools of Brookline in Norfolk County rank the best.”
Love Texas Roadhouse? Coming to Concord, New Hampshire Soon
I've tried being a vegetarian, and even a pescatarian (vegetarian who eats fish), but I just couldn't do it. I love lobster, but boy do I love me a good steak. Working in Dover, New Hampshire, of course I am partial to Newick's on Dover Point Road, and absolutely love everything they have to offer in seafood, especially lobster. I am a self-proclaimed "sea-foodie".
Andover Townsman
Pair donates $1 million to St. John's Prep
A $1 million gift to St. John’s Preparatory School is earmarked to support programming, facilities and training in the realm of mental health and wellness. The philanthropic gift was made by Kristine Trustey, a Wenham resident whose late son, Andrew, graduated from St. John’s in 2011, and Sean McGraw of Manchester-by-the-Sea on behalf of the Trustey Family Foundation.
WMUR.com
Merrimack community mourns lost of high school senior killed in head-on collision
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A student at Merrimack High School was killed after a head-on crash Friday night, which seriously injured others, according to police. The Merrimack School District Chief Education Officer, Everett Olsen, said Xander Venedam, 18, was a student at the high school and was killed in the crash. He said Xander had a great personality and leaves behind many friends.
bostonagentmagazine.com
The Procopio Companies Wilmington multifamily development opens to residents
The Procopio Companies recently celebrated the opening of its Lume multifamily residential project at 635 Main St. in Wilmington. Located 20 miles from Boston, the developer broke ground on the project in June 2021. The three-story, 49-unit luxury residential development includes 74,000 square feet of multifamily housing with 39 garden-style...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
