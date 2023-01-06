Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters and ODESZA are set to headline this year’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. Paramore, Lil Nas X, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow, Korn, Baby Keem and Paris Jackson will also perform at the four-day event on June 15-18 in Manchester, Tennessee. More from The Hollywood ReporterFoo Fighters Will Be a "Different Band Going Forward" Without Taylor HawkinsHow Ghana's Music Fest Scene, Featuring Chance the Rapper, Burna Boy, Meek Mill and SZA, is Uniting the African DiasporaHollywood Reporter Music Editor Picks the 10 Best Albums of 2022 Tickets go on sale Thursday. More than 100 acts will perform across 10...

MANCHESTER, TN ・ 11 MINUTES AGO