Selena Gomez finds her balance and shares her struggle in the song 'My Mind & Me'
Selena Gomez went from "pretty dresses and dancing and singing" to a mental-health episode that changed everything. The pop superstar hopes her song about it can reach others in pain.
Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, ODESZA to Headline 2023 Bonnaroo Festival
Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters and ODESZA are set to headline this year’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. Paramore, Lil Nas X, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow, Korn, Baby Keem and Paris Jackson will also perform at the four-day event on June 15-18 in Manchester, Tennessee. More from The Hollywood ReporterFoo Fighters Will Be a "Different Band Going Forward" Without Taylor HawkinsHow Ghana's Music Fest Scene, Featuring Chance the Rapper, Burna Boy, Meek Mill and SZA, is Uniting the African DiasporaHollywood Reporter Music Editor Picks the 10 Best Albums of 2022 Tickets go on sale Thursday. More than 100 acts will perform across 10...
Iggy Pop creates a "Frenzy" with an all-star band on Kimmel
Punk veteran Iggy Pop drops by "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to perform with his new band The Losers.
