wkvi.com
Starke County Park Board to Meet Tonight
The Starke County Park Board will meet tonight where the members will review an agreement concerning beavers in the Starke County Forest. The board will also hear about several projects at Bass Lake including lift station bids, sunken diving platform, swimming ropes, area campground pricing and amenities comparison, leases, and the pier project.
wkvi.com
City of Knox Awarded Railroad Bridge and Crossing Fund
The Knox Board of Works announced the city has been awarded a 2022 Railroad Bridge and Crossing fund grant. It was announced the awarded funds will go toward all of Knox’s railroad crossings to have new thermal plastic pavement markings installed. The City of Knox will pay the up...
wkvi.com
Knox Police Responds to Report of Explosion
Officers from the Knox City Police Department were called to the area of 308 S. Main Street after receiving reports of an explosion Saturday, January 7. Police say it was determined that the explosion occurred at an apartment in the Main Street apartment complex. Damage was found to the apartment’s window, along with minor damage to the interior of the home, according to the report.
wkvi.com
Knox City Council to Meet Tonight
The Knox City Council will hold their first meeting of the year tonight. The council is expected to hold an election for council president pro temp this evening. The council will also appoint members to the Board of Zoning Appeals, the Redevelopment Commission, the Starke County Economic Development Foundation, and the Starke County Solid Waste.
wkvi.com
Culver Town Manager Asks Town Council to Accept Resignation
Culver Town Manager Ginny Bess Munroe asked the Culver Town Council during their recent meeting to accept her resignation. She submitted her resignation in mid-December. She said the council’s 3-2 decision on December 13 to not fund Blue Zones for $25,000 in 2023 took her by surprise and would have appreciated any concerns be brought to her attention or to the attention of other Marshall County Crossroads officials before discussion or voting on that matter. She responded to that action with her resignation letter.
WNDU
LaPorte County fatal crash
Mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight will lead to a mix of sun and clouds for Monday!. Individual instruction, batting cage rentals, ten-week sessions, and more are available and players of all ages and skill levels are welcome.
Demolition event causes vibrations in southwest Indiana counties
INDIANA (WEHT) – Some people thought they felt an earthquake in Gibson and Posey counties this morning. We have confirmed there was not an earthquake, but rather a demolition event in Keensburg, Illinois. A seismograph at the University of Southern Indiana picked up a “pretty sharp” spike at 8:18 a.m. The Olney, Illinois seismic station, […]
WNDU
Illinois man dies in LaPorte County crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Illinois man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in LaPorte County on Sunday morning. Police were called just before 3:30 a.m. to County Road 500 East just south of County Road 650 North. Police say Justin Cervi, 22, of Riverside, Ill., was driving north...
regionnewssource.org
Michigan City Man Charged After Porter Fatal Crash In March
Charges and an arrest have been made on a 69-year-old, Michigan City man, resulting from a fatal crash in March of 2022 in the Town of Porter. On Friday, March 25th, 2022, at approximately 7:40 P.M., Porter Police Department Officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision on US 20, between Tremont Road and the SR 49 bridge, according to Porter Police.
22 WSBT
LaPorte County Sheriff's Office investigating early morning crash
The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning crash that left one dead, and another injured. Police were called out to County Road 500 East, south of County Road 650 North, around 3:15 a.m. Sunday about a single vehicle crash. According to officials, the vehicle was heading north...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Man Arrested On OWI, Intimidation, Drug Charges
A Warsaw man is facing multiple charges after allegedly driving the wrong way drunk and threatening a police officer. Douglas Paul Shuster, 53, of 3762 W. Old 30, apt. 700, Warsaw, is charged with intimidation, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
95.3 MNC
Warsaw woman killed in U.S. 30 crash
A Warsaw woman was killed in a crash on U.S. 30. The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road when the 41-year-old Warsaw man driving car smashed into the back of a semi, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
News Now Warsaw
Warsaw woman killed In US 30 accident near Pierceton
PIERCETON — One person is dead following an early morning accident Saturday near Pierceton. The accident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Saturday after a white 2023 Nissan traveling east on U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road slammed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
WNDU
Access to immediate care returns in Marshall County
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Marshall County is getting ready to welcome a brand-new immediate care center to the St. Joseph Plymouth Medical Center. This comes months after the closing of the county’s previous immediate care center. “Well, we haven’t been able to have an immediate care open for multiple...
wkvi.com
Career Center Complete at Knox Community School Corporation
The Knox School Board received an update on their new vocational wing addition during their meeting last week. Superintendent Dr. William Reichhart said the project has been completed and students would be able to use the new facilities to start the second semester. Those in attendance at the meeting were...
WNDU
Property manager speaks on Addison St. fire after claims of broken smoke detectors
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now has new video footage showing the very moment a house on Addison Street in South Bend caught fire and sent two people to the hospital. We told you earlier that Nadeana Halamar and her daughter are being treated for burns at the University of Michigan Trauma Burn Center in Ann Arbor after claiming the smoke detectors in the house they lived in didn’t work.
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown
The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
regionnewssource.org
68 Year Old OWI Driver Attempts To Play Games With Trooper
On Friday, January 6, 2023, at approximately 2:45 AM, Indiana State Trooper Dennis Griffin was patrolling along I-80/94 near Cline Ave. when he observed a tan vehicle traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed, according to Sgt. Glen Fifield. Trp. Griffin checked the vehicle’s speed with his in-car radar at 90 m.p.h. The speed limit is posted 55 m.p.h.
newsfromthestates.com
County violated voter registration laws, Indiana election leaders rule
The Indiana Election Division determined that, at least until March 2022, Tippecanoe County was violating state voter registration law and the federal Help America Vote Act. (David Paul Morris/Getty Images) Tippecanoe County, home to Purdue University, violated state and federal voter registration laws, the Indiana Election Division said in an...
cbs4indy.com
Man dies in Lafayette home while producing fireworks, police say
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man is dead after a home explosion involving fireworks in Lafayette. Around 2:25 p.m. on Friday, police and fire crews received a report of an explosion on S. 28th Street. An adult male found inside was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators...
