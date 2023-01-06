ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Westword

Have You Heard? Denver Wants to Revise the Noise Ordinance

As the Mile High City continues to grow, the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment has decided that it's time to revise the section of Denver code that governs noise levels. "It was last revised fifteen years ago, and in order to address the changing city landscape, as well...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect

DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 12 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way. A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range. The...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver extends disaster declaration as migrants keep arriving

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Monday to extend its declaration of a local disaster emergency through Feb. 27. The City Council declared the disaster as migrants and asylum seekers from Venezuela began to arrive in the city several weeks ago. “Over the past four months, the City and County of Denver has seen a steady influx of approximately 3,700 migrants and asylum seekers arrive in the City without having any immediate plans for shelter,” states the resolution declaring the disaster.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Convenience store owner killed

The suspect was arrested in Indiana. Vicente Arenas reports. The suspect was arrested in Indiana. Vicente Arenas reports. 1 killed, 1 missing in Corona Pass avalanche in Grand …. Two snowmobilers were buried in an avalanche in Corona Pass on Saturday evening, one of whom was killed as a result...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Multiple people discover they are victims of same porch pirate

Multiple people in different neighborhoods throughout Denver connecting through the Nextdoor app found they were all targets of the same porch pirate. Multiple people discover they are victims of same …. Multiple people in different neighborhoods throughout Denver connecting through the Nextdoor app found they were all targets of the...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Fifteen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

The Mile High City's dueling reputations as a cultural mecca and a cowtown continue to collide this week, with a free day at the National Western Stock Show coinciding with free admission at the Denver Art Museum. And there's lots more free fun around town, ranging from movie screenings to...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Snow has been on the ground for two weeks and more is on the way

Snow from a storm a few days after Christmas has stayed for an uncharacteristically long period of time thanks to cold temperatures and limited sunshine most days.Monday is the thirteenth consecutive day with snow on the ground in Denver which is far from a record, but also much longer than snow typically lingers along the Front Range urban corridor particularly in areas with ample sun exposure.As of Monday morning there is officially 3 inches of snow in Denver as measured at the airport. That means most neighborhoods have not seen the grass since December 27.Snow covers the ground across about...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores

DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver residents upset with icy roads days after snow

Denver will need sun and warmer temperatures if they're ever going to clear off ice and snow from the roads.Warming up may be the only way it gets done. Some of the side streets and sidewalks in the city are just completely iced over, leaving many people asking why."I get stuck a lot," said one city resident who uses a motorized wheelchair. "You got to stay home all the time because you can't go out."Drivers, cyclists, pedestrians and others navigating city roads and sidewalks are seeing and feeling it too."You're [essentially] offroading to drive on my street right now," said...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver Sports Brand: Next Step in the Evolution of Denver Radio?

Radio has been declared dead over and over again in recent years, but listeners refuse to let it go quietly. A 2021 Nielsen Media Research study found that 88 percent of Americans, or around 293 million people, listen weekly to terrestrial radio, the term applied to stations that reach ears by way of old-fashioned broadcasting towers — a total that's said to exceed those who use Facebook per week.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Gov. Polis says migrants will no longer be bused to Chicago or NYC

Colorado will no longer bus migrants from Denver to Chicago or New York City after this weekend, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced Saturday afternoon. In a release, Polis’ office stated that there are no more buses scheduled for migrants from Denver to Chicago at this time and the final chartered transportation to New York City will take place on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Colorado”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Colorado is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling city of Denver to the vast, open wilderness of the Rocky Mountains. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that the state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling tale to tell. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Colorado:
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Fewer Than 1,800 Multi-Unit Rentals Met the January 1 Licensing Deadline

By January 1, every multi-unit rental property in Denver was required to be licensed under the city’s new residential rental licensing program. Of the estimated 25,000 multi-unit rental properties in the city, only 1,722 have officially been issued licenses, according to the latest count from the Denver Department of Excise & Licenses. As of January 9, 621 licenses have been issued for single-unit properties, which must be licensed by 2024, bringing the grand total of active residential licenses to 2,343.
DENVER, CO

