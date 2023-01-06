Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Update: Denver settles with pregnant couple police shot with pepper balls for $335,000David HeitzDenver, CO
The Disappearance of LaShaya StineTawana K WatsonAurora, CO
11-Year-Old Autistic Boy from Aurora is 'Mozart Level' Before Even Receiving a Piano Lesson & Was Gifted $15K PianoZack LoveAurora, CO
Denver expands STAR program, formerly homeless woman describes needDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Westword
Denver City Council Will Consider Jaywalking Decriminalization Ordinance
C'mon, admit it: You've jaywalked, haven't you? A fair number of us have, mostly because it can cut down on travel time, and it just feels natural — but it's also usually illegal. A group of advocates and Denver City Council members want to change that. "I think it’s...
Westword
Have You Heard? Denver Wants to Revise the Noise Ordinance
As the Mile High City continues to grow, the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment has decided that it's time to revise the section of Denver code that governs noise levels. "It was last revised fifteen years ago, and in order to address the changing city landscape, as well...
Denver firefighter known as ‘racist rover’ fired for comments
A Denver firefighter known by his nickname as the "racist rover" has been terminated by the city for offensive remarks he made to numerous co-workers.
Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect
DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 12 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way. A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range. The...
Denver extends disaster declaration as migrants keep arriving
(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Monday to extend its declaration of a local disaster emergency through Feb. 27. The City Council declared the disaster as migrants and asylum seekers from Venezuela began to arrive in the city several weeks ago. “Over the past four months, the City and County of Denver has seen a steady influx of approximately 3,700 migrants and asylum seekers arrive in the City without having any immediate plans for shelter,” states the resolution declaring the disaster.
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Midweek snow on the way for the mountains and parts of the Denver metro area
Let's prepare for the week ahead in today's State of the Atmosphere by discussing the next weather maker for the state which arrives midweek to bring snow and rain to the region. We've discussed the latest surge in the Atmospheric River at length and what impact it will have on...
KDVR.com
Convenience store owner killed
The suspect was arrested in Indiana. Vicente Arenas reports. The suspect was arrested in Indiana. Vicente Arenas reports. 1 killed, 1 missing in Corona Pass avalanche in Grand …. Two snowmobilers were buried in an avalanche in Corona Pass on Saturday evening, one of whom was killed as a result...
KDVR.com
Multiple people discover they are victims of same porch pirate
Multiple people in different neighborhoods throughout Denver connecting through the Nextdoor app found they were all targets of the same porch pirate. Multiple people discover they are victims of same …. Multiple people in different neighborhoods throughout Denver connecting through the Nextdoor app found they were all targets of the...
Auto thefts continue to explode in Colorado
Colorado holds the top spot in the nation in car thefts per capita, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And the state appears to stand ready to hold on to that title.
coloradopolitics.com
GOP chair calls Polis dishonest, governor fires back as immigration debate embroils Colorado
The influx of immigrations to Colorado — and state and city officials' response — expectedly turned political, with the chair of state of the Republican Party accusing Gov. Jared Polis of hypocrisy and the latter quipping back that the Republican leader doesn't understand what Coloradans want from their leaders.
Westword
Fifteen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week
The Mile High City's dueling reputations as a cultural mecca and a cowtown continue to collide this week, with a free day at the National Western Stock Show coinciding with free admission at the Denver Art Museum. And there's lots more free fun around town, ranging from movie screenings to...
Snow has been on the ground for two weeks and more is on the way
Snow from a storm a few days after Christmas has stayed for an uncharacteristically long period of time thanks to cold temperatures and limited sunshine most days.Monday is the thirteenth consecutive day with snow on the ground in Denver which is far from a record, but also much longer than snow typically lingers along the Front Range urban corridor particularly in areas with ample sun exposure.As of Monday morning there is officially 3 inches of snow in Denver as measured at the airport. That means most neighborhoods have not seen the grass since December 27.Snow covers the ground across about...
Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores
DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
Denver residents upset with icy roads days after snow
Denver will need sun and warmer temperatures if they're ever going to clear off ice and snow from the roads.Warming up may be the only way it gets done. Some of the side streets and sidewalks in the city are just completely iced over, leaving many people asking why."I get stuck a lot," said one city resident who uses a motorized wheelchair. "You got to stay home all the time because you can't go out."Drivers, cyclists, pedestrians and others navigating city roads and sidewalks are seeing and feeling it too."You're [essentially] offroading to drive on my street right now," said...
A Favorite Colorado Retail Location Closing This Week After 30 Years
Another Colorado closure is on the way this week as we say goodbye to this iconic retail location after 30 years. Is this a sign of things to continue in 2023?. Colorado Retail Store Giant Closing After 30 Years. The theme of 2023 so far seems to be losing favorite...
Westword
Denver Sports Brand: Next Step in the Evolution of Denver Radio?
Radio has been declared dead over and over again in recent years, but listeners refuse to let it go quietly. A 2021 Nielsen Media Research study found that 88 percent of Americans, or around 293 million people, listen weekly to terrestrial radio, the term applied to stations that reach ears by way of old-fashioned broadcasting towers — a total that's said to exceed those who use Facebook per week.
denverite.com
Gov. Polis says migrants will no longer be bused to Chicago or NYC
Colorado will no longer bus migrants from Denver to Chicago or New York City after this weekend, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced Saturday afternoon. In a release, Polis’ office stated that there are no more buses scheduled for migrants from Denver to Chicago at this time and the final chartered transportation to New York City will take place on Sunday.
“Most Haunted Road In Colorado”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Colorado is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling city of Denver to the vast, open wilderness of the Rocky Mountains. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that the state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling tale to tell. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Colorado:
Westword
Fewer Than 1,800 Multi-Unit Rentals Met the January 1 Licensing Deadline
By January 1, every multi-unit rental property in Denver was required to be licensed under the city’s new residential rental licensing program. Of the estimated 25,000 multi-unit rental properties in the city, only 1,722 have officially been issued licenses, according to the latest count from the Denver Department of Excise & Licenses. As of January 9, 621 licenses have been issued for single-unit properties, which must be licensed by 2024, bringing the grand total of active residential licenses to 2,343.
Four Colorado towns top list of top micropolitan areas in the United States
In Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas, dubbed micropolitan areas, have found that mixing outdoor recreation with business and manufacturing has led to prosperity post-pandemic.
Comments / 1