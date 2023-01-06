Read full article on original website
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
Why Gas Prices Are Rising Again in the U.S.
After falling from a record high in 2022, retail gas prices are on the rise again. What is driving this increase, and how long is it likely to last?
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
NASDAQ
Large U.S. refineries shut, fuel prices soar as storm outages surpass 1.5 million
By early afternoon, more than 1.5 million U.S. homes and businesses were without power, largely in the Southeast and Midwest; North Carolina counted more than 187,000 without power. "Crews are restoring power but high winds are making repairs challenging at most of the 4,600 outage locations," Duke Energy spokesman Jeff...
Get ready for a massive SoCalGas bill this month, as natural gas prices soar
Residential customers of Southern California Gas Co. will see bills jump, the utility warns, because of sharply higher wholesale natural gas prices. Consumer advocates cry foul.
money.com
Why Gas Prices Will Fall in 2023, According to Experts
After a year of sky-high gas prices, experts are predicting that fuel costs could be lower in 2023. The average gallon of gas in the U.S. is projected to cost $3.49 this year, according to a report from price comparison app GasBuddy, a nearly 50-cent decrease from the 2022 average of $3.96. If that prediction pans out, it'd certainly represent an improvement for drivers — but 2023 would still be the second-most expensive year for gas prices in a decade.
Poll: More Americans oppose Biden’s immigration policies than support them
(The Center Square) – More Americans polled in a recent Los Angeles Times/YouGov survey expressed opposition to President Joe Biden’s immigration policies as opposed to supporting them, including catch and release and not detaining and deporting millions of people who’ve illegally entered the U.S. since he’s been in office. They also expressed support for local and state governments doing more when the federal government fails to do its job. According...
pgjonline.com
Proved US Reserves of Natural Gas Reach New Record
In 2021, proved reserves of natural gas set a new record in the United States, and proved reserves of crude oil and lease condensate increased, but not quite to pre-pandemic levels. Energy demand had risen from the 2020 lows that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing up prices and making...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Energy Companies Optimistic in 2023
Despite a gloomy outlook for 2023, a central bank poll found that those in the oil and gas sector are feeling positive. While surging inflation and supply chain disruptions were cited as headwinds to growth, over six out of 10 oil and gas company executives surveyed by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas still intend to increase capital spending in 2023.
City of Denver to limit migrants' stay at emergency shelters
The City of Denver is limiting how long migrants can stay at emergency shelters. That limit is 14 days. The city said that is enough time for the migrants to rest and get connected to resources to help them move forward. Another 73 migrants arrived in Denver overnight, that is in addition to the more than 4,000 migrants that have arrived since early December. Those who choose to stay may face some uncertainties like finding work and shelter. A truck passes by on one Denver metro area street as migrants pin their hopes that with it comes to the possibility of work. But once...
AOL Corp
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to defend Trump immigration rule
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed an effort by a group of Republican state officials to revive former President Donald Trump's hardline policy that barred certain immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from gaining lawful permanent residency. The justices turned away an appeal by 14...
Capito Op-Ed: I’ve Been to The Border and Here is my Message to President Biden
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In an op-ed published today on Fox News, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) discussed the growing crisis at the southern border ahead of President Biden’s first planned trip to the southern border after two years of ignoring continuous record illegal crossings. “My message...
Denver curtails aid for migrants from southern border
Denver is putting limits on its "welcoming" approach to migrants arriving from the southern U.S. border. Driving the news: Mayor Michael Hancock's administration announced Monday it would shutter emergency shelters at recreation centers opened in response to the recent surge of migrants, whose immigration status is unknown. The new directive...
dallasexpress.com
Exxon, Chevron Refocusing Business Closer to Home
Major oil companies are shifting their focus back towards the West in 2023. Chevron and Exxon Mobil, the two largest U.S. oil companies, are planning to allocate more capital in North and South America, according to the Wall Street Journal. Chevron said they will use 70% of capital allocated for...
