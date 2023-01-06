Global engineering consultant RSK is to acquire temporary site services company WysePower. The price has not been disclosed. WysePower, which was founded as WysePlant in 1958, supplies temporary equipment and site services for construction projects, including power, safety equipment, and site utilities. It has more than 260 employees, eight offices in the UK and is active in five continental European countries from a base in Amsterdam. Revenues in its most recent financial year were £28 million.

1 DAY AGO