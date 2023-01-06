ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eglin Air Force Base, FL

niceville.com

Eglin’s January road closures

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Here are Eglin’s road closures for January 2023. Check back for updates throughout the month. Jan. 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Range Road 200 from Range Road 214 to Range Road 201. Jan. 6 from...
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL
niceville.com

Preliminary work beginning on Brooks Bridge replacement

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Preliminary construction work is set to begin on the Brooks Bridge Replacement project in Fort Walton Beach. Preliminary construction activities are beginning this month to make way for the construction of the new Brooks Bridge in Okaloosa County, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panama City truck spills nearly 60 gallons of oil on roadway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Monday morning, a Panama City garbage truck blew a hydraulics line resulting in up to 60 gallons of oil being spilled on a two-mile section of Jenks Avenue. Upon learning of the spill, first responders and Panama City’s Public Works Department teamed up to divert traffic and contain the mess.  […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for January 8-14

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Governor appoints Parker Destin to Mid-Bay Bridge Authority

FLORIDA — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed Destin businessman Dewey “Parker” Destin to the Mid-Bay Bridge Authority, the Governor’s Office announced recently. DeSantis also reappointed Kim Wintner, of Niceville, and James Nelson Jr., of Destin. The governor’s office provided the following information on the appointees:...
FLORIDA STATE
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SUNDAY 1-8-23

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 6 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Driver crashes car into Destin tree line

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa Co. deputies blocked off 98 Palms Blvd Monday morning after a driver crashed into a tree line. The crash happened around 9:30 am behind the Target shopping center off Main Street. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the scene told WKRG News 5 the driver was rushed to the hospital […]
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Miramar Beach Commercial Structure Fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- South Walton firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire early Wednesday morning. The fire occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 West and Professional Place. The call came after 3 a.m. after a Walton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy noticed the smell of smoke in the...
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

The Villa Chimera Enchants in Panama City Beach, Florida with Authentic Italian Design is Selling for $10 Million

3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard Home in Panama City Beach, Florida for Sale. 3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard, Panama City Beach, Florida, is built with Authentic Italian Design along the shores of the mesmerizing West Bay waters on the Northwest Florida Gulf Coast. Inspired by the classic Palladian villas of the Veneto in Italy, the Villa Chimera evokes an imperial aura. This Home in Panama City Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 9,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard, please contact Amin Delawalla (Phone: 850-225-9899) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida for full support and perfect service.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
floridaing.com

Destin Public Beach Access: What you need to know

If you’re looking for an affordable, family-friendly beach destination with plenty of activities, look no further than Destin, Florida! Even though Destin public beach access can be a little tricky to find, we’ve got all the tips and you’ll be enjoying the sun and surf in no time.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

ALDOT to start an 11.7 mile resurfacing project just outside of Elberta

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation announced an 11.7 mile resurfacing project on Highway 98. It will cause some lane closures from just west of the Elberta city limits to the Perdido Bay Bridge in Lillian. The project is expected to begin Wednesday, Jan. 11. James Gordon, ALDOT Public Information Specialist, said […]
ELBERTA, AL
WJHG-TV

Neighborhood in Panama City set to get some new improvements

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City neighborhood is getting a multi-million-dollar revamp -- and Thursday night, residents got a look at the expected changes. Residents who live in the Cove neighborhood of Panama City know how rough their roads are. “Lots of potholes and lots of water leaks,”...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
ELBA, AL
pasconewsonline.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Panama City

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Panama City, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
PANAMA CITY, FL

