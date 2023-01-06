Read full article on original website
niceville.com
Eglin’s January road closures
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Here are Eglin’s road closures for January 2023. Check back for updates throughout the month. Jan. 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Range Road 200 from Range Road 214 to Range Road 201. Jan. 6 from...
‘It was intense’: Divers describe shark encounter off Pensacola coast
A man who had a close encounter with a shark and his friends who rushed to help him say they're thankful no one was hurt.
niceville.com
Preliminary work beginning on Brooks Bridge replacement
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Preliminary construction work is set to begin on the Brooks Bridge Replacement project in Fort Walton Beach. Preliminary construction activities are beginning this month to make way for the construction of the new Brooks Bridge in Okaloosa County, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced.
Panama City truck spills nearly 60 gallons of oil on roadway
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Monday morning, a Panama City garbage truck blew a hydraulics line resulting in up to 60 gallons of oil being spilled on a two-mile section of Jenks Avenue. Upon learning of the spill, first responders and Panama City’s Public Works Department teamed up to divert traffic and contain the mess. […]
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for January 8-14
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will...
niceville.com
Governor appoints Parker Destin to Mid-Bay Bridge Authority
FLORIDA — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed Destin businessman Dewey “Parker” Destin to the Mid-Bay Bridge Authority, the Governor’s Office announced recently. DeSantis also reappointed Kim Wintner, of Niceville, and James Nelson Jr., of Destin. The governor’s office provided the following information on the appointees:...
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SUNDAY 1-8-23
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 6 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
Barrel racer dies in Okaloosa County rodeo, deputies investigating: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
UPDATE (Jan. 10): The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the rodeo event at the Baker Area Community Center was hosted by the National Barrel Horse Association. OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the death of a barrel racer that happened during a local rodeo. Officials […]
Driver crashes car into Destin tree line
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa Co. deputies blocked off 98 Palms Blvd Monday morning after a driver crashed into a tree line. The crash happened around 9:30 am behind the Target shopping center off Main Street. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the scene told WKRG News 5 the driver was rushed to the hospital […]
niceville.com
Pensacola man facing potential 10-year sentence over firearm purchase
FLORIDA – A Pensacola man is facing a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to making a false statement related to the purchase of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Tavaris East, 42,...
WJHG-TV
Miramar Beach Commercial Structure Fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- South Walton firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire early Wednesday morning. The fire occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 West and Professional Place. The call came after 3 a.m. after a Walton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy noticed the smell of smoke in the...
Escambia Co. Commissioner wants to bring back Pelican Drop NYE 2023
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After not having the Pelican Drop in Pensacola, New Year’s Eve 2022, and visiting Moon Pies over Mobile, Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said he wants to make sure the pelican comes back to Pensacola next year. The last Pelican Drop downtown was in 2017. Lissa Dees, former executive director of […]
luxury-houses.net
The Villa Chimera Enchants in Panama City Beach, Florida with Authentic Italian Design is Selling for $10 Million
3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard Home in Panama City Beach, Florida for Sale. 3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard, Panama City Beach, Florida, is built with Authentic Italian Design along the shores of the mesmerizing West Bay waters on the Northwest Florida Gulf Coast. Inspired by the classic Palladian villas of the Veneto in Italy, the Villa Chimera evokes an imperial aura. This Home in Panama City Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 9,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard, please contact Amin Delawalla (Phone: 850-225-9899) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida for full support and perfect service.
floridaing.com
Destin Public Beach Access: What you need to know
If you’re looking for an affordable, family-friendly beach destination with plenty of activities, look no further than Destin, Florida! Even though Destin public beach access can be a little tricky to find, we’ve got all the tips and you’ll be enjoying the sun and surf in no time.
ALDOT to start an 11.7 mile resurfacing project just outside of Elberta
ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation announced an 11.7 mile resurfacing project on Highway 98. It will cause some lane closures from just west of the Elberta city limits to the Perdido Bay Bridge in Lillian. The project is expected to begin Wednesday, Jan. 11. James Gordon, ALDOT Public Information Specialist, said […]
WJHG-TV
Neighborhood in Panama City set to get some new improvements
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City neighborhood is getting a multi-million-dollar revamp -- and Thursday night, residents got a look at the expected changes. Residents who live in the Cove neighborhood of Panama City know how rough their roads are. “Lots of potholes and lots of water leaks,”...
Destin Log
Santa Rosa Beach woman won $1M. The home she bought - uninsured - burned on move-in day.
Winning the lottery is supposed to be lucky, but not so much for local Kathryn Faver. The 58-year-old Santa Rosa Beach woman bought three scratch-off lottery tickets in September. The first two were duds, but the third was a $1 million winner. She won the $1 million prize from a...
wdhn.com
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
pasconewsonline.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Panama City
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Panama City, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WJHG-TV
Okaloosa County armed suspect in custody following 24-hour search
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview area man who was the subject of a day long search was taken into custody Monday morning. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they tracked Joshua Colley, 29, to a home on Clover Street in the Auburn community. Deputies began the search...
