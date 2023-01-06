ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

usfdons.com

Dons Fall Flat to Pilots on the Road

PORTLAND, Ore. – Returning to action following a close loss on Thursday, the USF Dons women's basketball team (12-5, 2-3) weren't able to find the right recipe on Saturday as they fell to the Portland Pilots (12-5, 6-0) by a 77-46 score at the Chiles Center. It wasn't the...
PORTLAND, OR
usfdons.com

Bench Sparks Dons in Road Win at LMU

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Bouncing back in Southern California, the University of San Francisco men's basketball team (12-7, 1-3 WCC) got back on track on Saturday night with a thrilling 72-70 road win over Loyola Marymount (12-6, 2-2 WCC) at Gersten Pavilion. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:. With both teams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
chatsports.com

Broncos Host No. 9/10 Zags On Saturday

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Two of the top teams in the WCC men's basketball standings are set to square off tomorrow evening inside the Leavey Center as Santa Clara men's basketball hosts No. 9/10 Gonzaga for a 7:00 p.m. tip. The game will be broadcast live on NBC Bay Area Plus and those inside the Bay Area will also be able to stream it on the WCC Network.
SANTA CLARA, CA
usfdons.com

Women's Tennis Announces Spring 2023 Schedule

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- The University of San Francisco women's tennis program and head coach Peter Bartlett are excited to unveil the program's 2023 spring schedule following a strong fall season that saw the Dons compete in seven events as they prepare to open their spring schedule in a week.
SANTA CLARA, CA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington State Senator honoring Central Valley High School student this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington State Senator will honor a Central Valley High School student on Monday for winning a national essay contest. Senator Mike Padden (R- Spokane Valley) is honoring Lucy He, who won the Chinese American History Month essay contest. Lucy will get a legislative ticket of appreciation during Central Valley’s Board meeting Monday night at 6:30 p.m....
WASHINGTON STATE
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Back in the day

Marc Sas submitted this photo and note: “Felts Field Spokane. A bit of nostalgia at Spokane, Washington’s first airline passenger terminal at Felts Field (KSFF). Random visiting aircraft, probably for lunch at the Skyway Cafe. I was working for Western Aviation at the time doing line service.”. Would...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Another round of rain on Monday – Matt

It was a rainy Sunday afternoon, and more rain is on the way for Monday. Snow levels will lower below 3000 feet on Monday evening, which will lead to some snow or wintry mix around the region. Some light slushy accumulations are possible in places like Newport, Spirit Lake, Metaline, Sandpoint, Wilbur, Omak and Republic during this time period. The next storm arrives on Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Readers respond to Boots Bakery's relocation and "Recolonizing Spokane"

Readers respond to Chey Scott's online article about Boots Bakery losing its longtime home on Main Avenue ("Boots Bakery is out," 12/21/2022):. SHELLEY WILLIAMS: I'm sure there is more to the story. But it seems strange that a landlord would be able to tell a bakery what they can bake. Hopefully they will be happy in their new spot.
SPOKANE, WA
luxury-houses.net

One of Kind Estate! This Elegant Home Features Classic Architectural and Complete Seclusion in Spokane, WA Listings for $3.19M

The Home in Spokane offers grand foyer with mirror staircases & domed glass ceilings, now available for sale. This home located at 13310 S Covey Run Ln, Spokane, Washington; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,808 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Bass – CENTURY 21 Beutler & Associates – (Phone: 509-990-4980) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
IDAHO STATE
huckleberrypress.com

Brothers Flooring Plus Design: Making Spokane Homeowners Dreams Come to Life

Normally people don’t want people to walk all over their work, but that is not the case with Brothers Flooring plus Design. Considered as area flooring experts, Brothers Flooring, a local flooring, and design service, has been in business since 2007. Although the business began in 2007, the storefronts...
SPOKANE, WA
Radio Ink

Movin’ On Up in Spokane

Morgan Murphy Media in Spokane has announced the promotion of Scott Rusk to Operations Manager for its cluster in that market. Rusk joined Morgan Murphy Media in February as the APD and afternoon driver on KHTQ-FM “Rock 94 ½.”. In his new role, Rusk will continue with his...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane Police will double their downtown presence, patrols, to address lagging 911 response times

Spokane city leaders have reorganized the police department – putting 30 more officers on patrol in hopes of decreasing 911 response times. That reorganization however did come with a few sacrifices. Those officers now on patrol were previously in the city’s traffic unit. There will also be no more neighborhood resource officers, said Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl.
SPOKANE, WA

