ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Friends Killed in San Marcos Shooting Near Palomar College ID’d

Authorities Monday publicly identified two young men who were fatally shot last week in a neighborhood near Palomar College. Deputies responding to a report of an assault in the 1300 block of West Borden Road in San Marcos shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday found Jesus Garcia, 19, on the ground near a park entrance with gunshot trauma to his upper body, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
SAN MARCOS, CA
sandiegoville.com

Bird Rock Coffee Shutters Cafe In San Diego's Pacific Beach

After four years in business, San Diego-born Bird Rock Coffee Roasters has shuttered its Pacific Beach cafe. Recognized by Roast Magazine as Micro Roaster of the Year in 2012, Bird Rock Coffee Roasters has been at the forefront of putting premiere coffee on the map in San Diego since opening it's original location on La Jolla Boulevard in Bird Rock in 2006. Founder Chuck Patton first started roasting in 2001 with a do-it-yourself home coffee roaster that was a fateful gift from his wife, and the company now has additional locations in Bay Park, La Jolla, Carlsbad, Del Mar, Liberty Station, Encinitas, UCSD campus, and two in Little Italy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
delmartimes.net

Her Holiness Sai Mai to visit Carmel Valley in February

Internationally known spiritual teacher Her Holiness Sai Maa will offer public darshan to hundreds on Friday, Feb. 3 at 11:30 a.m. at the Del Mar Marriott. Darshan is an opportunity to view or see a holy person, holy image or saint. Following the darshan, Sai Maa will be offering a program called “HealthSpan: DNA Release and Cellular Activation”, also at Del Mar Marriott on Feb. 4 and 5.
DEL MAR, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego Nonprofit rescues more than 100 dogs from a breeder in Mexico

A San Diego Nonprofit organization rescued more than 100 dogs from a breeder in Mexico. The La Mesa-based dog rescue organization, The Animal Pad (TAP) shared on social media their harrowing experience of rescuing 111 doodles from heinous conditions from a breeder in Mexico. The organization said it received word of a situation in Baja that had gone “horribly wrong” and the breeder was willing to work with rescues, but on her terms.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Thunder storm to sweep across San Diego County, Jan. 9

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Most of San Diego County will remain dry today, even as Los Angeles and Orange counties face a second recent round of rain, high wind warnings and flood watches, and Northern and Central California take another pounding. The National Weather Service estimates the majority of...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego woman becomes fierce advocate for 'Foster Youth'

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman who lost the will to speak as a child after her mother died is sharing her story. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the non-profit organization Just in Time for Foster Youth in Mission Valley. For anyone who has spent a single day in foster care anywhere across the country, there's a wonderful staff and woman waiting for you just inside their door. "Welcome to our front desk," said Simone Hidds-Monroe. When young adults in foster care turn eighteen, Just in Time for Foster Youth is waiting. For example, if someone is hungry? "We have a full kitchen," said Simone. "This is where we first receive our young people."
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Tension grows over Del Mar Bluffs train tracks repair

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The battle over the Del Mar Bluffs train tracks continued and debates raged over whether to move the tracks or rebuild the faulty cliffside infrastructure. The North County Transit district wants to make the most of the $300 million funding by rebuilding the bridge instead...
DEL MAR, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy