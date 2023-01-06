Read full article on original website
Friends Killed in San Marcos Shooting Near Palomar College ID’d
Authorities Monday publicly identified two young men who were fatally shot last week in a neighborhood near Palomar College. Deputies responding to a report of an assault in the 1300 block of West Borden Road in San Marcos shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday found Jesus Garcia, 19, on the ground near a park entrance with gunshot trauma to his upper body, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Prefabricated apartment units revealed in San Diego
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was in the Stockton neighborhood Saturday as a new type of housing development was unveiled.
sandiegoville.com
Bird Rock Coffee Shutters Cafe In San Diego's Pacific Beach
After four years in business, San Diego-born Bird Rock Coffee Roasters has shuttered its Pacific Beach cafe. Recognized by Roast Magazine as Micro Roaster of the Year in 2012, Bird Rock Coffee Roasters has been at the forefront of putting premiere coffee on the map in San Diego since opening it's original location on La Jolla Boulevard in Bird Rock in 2006. Founder Chuck Patton first started roasting in 2001 with a do-it-yourself home coffee roaster that was a fateful gift from his wife, and the company now has additional locations in Bay Park, La Jolla, Carlsbad, Del Mar, Liberty Station, Encinitas, UCSD campus, and two in Little Italy.
VIDEO: Man assaults two women inside Pacific Beach Hotel
Video shows a man assaulting two women inside a Pacific Beach Hotel. ABC 10News speaks with the woman who shot the video.
delmartimes.net
Her Holiness Sai Mai to visit Carmel Valley in February
Internationally known spiritual teacher Her Holiness Sai Maa will offer public darshan to hundreds on Friday, Feb. 3 at 11:30 a.m. at the Del Mar Marriott. Darshan is an opportunity to view or see a holy person, holy image or saint. Following the darshan, Sai Maa will be offering a program called “HealthSpan: DNA Release and Cellular Activation”, also at Del Mar Marriott on Feb. 4 and 5.
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
Riders evacuated from stuck roller coaster at Sesame Place
People aboard a Sesame Place San Diego Chula Vista ride had to get rescued after it stopped, according to the amusement park’s spokesperson.
Oakley the 'Harris Hawk' requests permission to land on your arm
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The Avian Behavior Ranch is filled with falcons, ravens and eagles but a hawk named Oakley is stealing the show. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Escondido to show you how to get your new year off to a flying start. If you are looking...
21 Local Elementary Schools Named 2023 California Distinguished Schools
More than 350 elementary schools have been selected for the 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program, 21 of them in San Diego County. Two of the local districts have five honorees each – Del Mar Union and Solana Beach School District. The program returns this year after the COVID-19 pandemic...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego Nonprofit rescues more than 100 dogs from a breeder in Mexico
A San Diego Nonprofit organization rescued more than 100 dogs from a breeder in Mexico. The La Mesa-based dog rescue organization, The Animal Pad (TAP) shared on social media their harrowing experience of rescuing 111 doodles from heinous conditions from a breeder in Mexico. The organization said it received word of a situation in Baja that had gone “horribly wrong” and the breeder was willing to work with rescues, but on her terms.
10 restaurants that opened in San Diego in 2022
These 10 San Diego restaurants opened in 2022, but they're still serving our community in 2023.
kusi.com
Thunder storm to sweep across San Diego County, Jan. 9
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Most of San Diego County will remain dry today, even as Los Angeles and Orange counties face a second recent round of rain, high wind warnings and flood watches, and Northern and Central California take another pounding. The National Weather Service estimates the majority of...
I-5 is deadliest road in San Diego County
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in California using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
3.3 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of San Diego County
This comes after a 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the same area less than two weeks ago on Dec. 31.
San Diego woman becomes fierce advocate for 'Foster Youth'
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman who lost the will to speak as a child after her mother died is sharing her story. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the non-profit organization Just in Time for Foster Youth in Mission Valley. For anyone who has spent a single day in foster care anywhere across the country, there's a wonderful staff and woman waiting for you just inside their door. "Welcome to our front desk," said Simone Hidds-Monroe. When young adults in foster care turn eighteen, Just in Time for Foster Youth is waiting. For example, if someone is hungry? "We have a full kitchen," said Simone. "This is where we first receive our young people."
10 new laws impacting San Diegans in 2023
These 10 laws and amendments impact the lives of San Diego residents in 2023 and beyond.
Downtown San Diego’s unsheltered population continues to grow, new monthly count finds
The number of unsheltered people living in Downtown San Diego continues to grow.
nrn.com
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken signs deal to bring the biscuit franchise to San Diego, California
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken has signed a franchise deal to bring the award-winning biscuit brand to San Diego, Calif. The agreement marks the brands first San Diego franchise deal and comes just months after Rise opened its first California location in Thousand Oaks in Q4 of 2022. At...
kusi.com
Tension grows over Del Mar Bluffs train tracks repair
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The battle over the Del Mar Bluffs train tracks continued and debates raged over whether to move the tracks or rebuild the faulty cliffside infrastructure. The North County Transit district wants to make the most of the $300 million funding by rebuilding the bridge instead...
KPBS
A ‘Bigger Picture’ is coming into focus in Imperial Beach
If it’s been awhile since you visited Imperial Beach, you might not recognize it. The town’s gritty surfer vibe is still there. But now there’s a fancy hotel right on the beach and a bunch of new shops, restaurants and breweries. While Imperial Beach’s gentrification came later...
