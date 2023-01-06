ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlett, IL

Horse found wandering near suburban bike trail; Bartlett police locate owner

West suburban police were asking for the public's help after a horse was found wandering in Bartlett early Friday morning.

Bartlett police said the animal was near a bike trail at Route 59 and Smith Road about 3 a.m. when it was found.

A ranch nearby told police it's not one of its animals, but the horse's owner was later found.

The horse was temporarily being held at a shelter.

Bartlett police tweeted the good news just after 9 a.m.

