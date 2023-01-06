Horse found wandering near suburban bike trail; Bartlett police locate owner
West suburban police were asking for the public's help after a horse was found wandering in Bartlett early Friday morning. Bartlett police said the animal was near a bike trail at Route 59 and Smith Road about 3 a.m. when it was found. RELATED: Bald eagle dies rescued from ice in Waukegan Harbor despite efforts to save bird A ranch nearby told police it's not one of its animals, but the horse's owner was later found. The horse was temporarily being held at a shelter. RELATED: Horse reunited with owner after rescued from icy Wisconsin lake Bartlett police tweeted the good news just after 9 a.m.
