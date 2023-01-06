Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Football: Johnson declares for NFL DraftThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Unusual Facts About ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
columbusnavigator.com
This Southern Biscuit Restaurant Is Finally Open At Polaris
There’s a new biscuit joint in town. Maple Street Biscuit Company has finally opened at Polaris. The southern biscuit chain serves “serves brunch style comfort food with a modern twist” and after much anticipation, they opened the doors at 1310 Polaris Pkwy last week. I grew up...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Brittany’s Bites: English toffee pie
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. 1/3 cup caramel ice cream topping, plus more for drizzling. 1 8 oz. container creamy frozen whipped topping, thawed. Spread caramel topping in bottom of cookie crust. Whisk together milk and pudding mix. Let stand for five minutes. Fold in whipped topping. Stir in toffee...
614now.com
German Village-area restaurant and bar permanently shutters
Just like that, a German Village-area bar and restaurant is no more. According to a statement posted to its Facebook page late last week, JimmyLuka’s Bar & Deli has closed. “BREAKING NEWS – as of FRIDAY Jimmyluka’s is retired….!!!. “We are so humbled by all the...
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this week
A popular store chain with hundreds of locations in the region is opening another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Sheetz will host the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Columbus.
NBC4 Columbus
Chick-fil-A could be coming to Worthington
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Worthington could be gaining a Chick-fil-A and losing a longtime Italian restaurant. According to an application filed with the city of Worthington, the Atlanta-based fast food chain plans to acquire the 2.3-acre lot at 60 E. Wilson Bridge Road, which was home to a Buca di Beppo restaurant since 2001. The chain plans to demolish the existing restaurant and build a new location of its own, according to the application.
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Jeffrey and Joshua Tice
May 28, 2022 | Originally from West Virginia, Jeffrey Tice (on the right in the photo above) matched with Columbusite Joshua Hartley on Tinder in March 2018 while visiting a friend in the city. Jeffrey didn’t respond to Joshua’s initial message, because he didn’t want to pursue a long-distance relationship. However, on Christmas Day that same year, Joshua messaged Jeffrey again, and the pair had their first date four days later.
Huge rock lineup announced for return of Sonic Temple festival at Crew Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The “Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival” is coming back with a bang on Memorial Day weekend after a three-year hiatus. The mega rock festival is scheduled to return on May 25-28 with a plethora of shows at Historic Crew Stadium with headliners such as the Foo Fighters, KISS, Tool, and […]
WSYX ABC6
New Year, New You: Dining Experiences
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking to kick-start your new year with a new dining experience, we're on your side. Forty Deuce owner Ivan Kane gives a preview of what's on the menu and people can expect to Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
myfox28columbus.com
Real-life Hobbit Homes in Hocking Hills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you ever dreamed of staying at a real-life hobbit home, we've got you covered with an underground magical earth retreat in Hocking Hills State Park. Nature Mystique Retreat owners Karina Schwarby and Ron Schwarby share details of their unique underground homes with Good Day...
614now.com
After fire, this east side restaurant has temporarily closed
While several eateries have been temporarily shuttered due to vehicle crashes in recent months, one east side eatery was recently forced to close its doors due to damage from a December fire. The Shrimp Hut, a Whitehall restaurant specializing in seafood, released a statement to its social media accounts on...
cwcolumbus.com
Lincoln Village neighbors fed up over trash issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Lincoln Village are losing patience when it comes to their trash not being picked up. It's a growing problem and a smelly situation. Cassandra Wilson lives in Galloway Village and said the overflow of trash is everywhere. "When we look out the window...
Two Ohio Krogers To Open Food Halls Within Store
To celebrate, shoppers can win up to hundreds of dollars in gift cards.
columbusunderground.com
South Side Restaurant Closes this Week
South Side bar and deli Jimmyluka’s will “retire” on Friday, January 6. Opened in the fall of 2018 by Owner Jimmy Dragich, the restaurant at 701 Parsons Ave. will close after just over four years. “We are so humbled by all the love and support of our...
Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio’s only Safe Haven Baby Box has been removed. According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization, the baby box in Sunbury, Ohio, is no longer available due to the “inaction of the legislators and the Ohio Department of Health not addressing this issue when it was discovered.” Safe Haven […]
NBC4 employee runs 1,000 5Ks to raise awareness
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Running a 5K is a once-in-a-while activity for a lot of people, but for one of our NBC4 co-workers, he’s done it every day for 1,000 days, and each mile has a purpose. Daryl Murphy started running in April of 2020 and hasn’t stopped since. With a group of about 20 […]
NBC4 Columbus
Christian and Missionary Alliance unveils final plans for massive mixed-use development in Reynoldsburg
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Plans have been revealed for a new project that is touted as the first mixed-use urban infill development in Reynoldsburg’s history. Nearly two years after the Christian and Missionary Alliance announced it would relocate its headquarters to a proposed development on the...
NBC4 Columbus
One dead in Hilltop shooting
One dead in Hilltop shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WZi7Ym. One dead in Hilltop shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WZi7Ym. In inaugural speech, Gov. DeWine praises Ohioans’ …. In inaugural speech, Gov. DeWine praises Ohioans' resiliency. Two students charged after threatening Instagram …. Hilliard police have charged two teenagers after students and parents...
2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed
UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Tyler and Alexandra Corsetti
Aug. 7, 2022 | By the time Tyler Cordell, an only child, was born, her mother had already been planning her wedding for two years. So when she married Alexandra Bassetti 30-some years later––and the pair combined their last names to become the Corsettis––Tyler’s mom made sure it was a day they’d never forget.
