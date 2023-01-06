ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Southern Biscuit Restaurant Is Finally Open At Polaris

There’s a new biscuit joint in town. Maple Street Biscuit Company has finally opened at Polaris. The southern biscuit chain serves “serves brunch style comfort food with a modern twist” and after much anticipation, they opened the doors at 1310 Polaris Pkwy last week. I grew up...
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Brittany’s Bites: English toffee pie

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. 1/3 cup caramel ice cream topping, plus more for drizzling. 1 8 oz. container creamy frozen whipped topping, thawed. Spread caramel topping in bottom of cookie crust. Whisk together milk and pudding mix. Let stand for five minutes. Fold in whipped topping. Stir in toffee...
614now.com

German Village-area restaurant and bar permanently shutters

Just like that, a German Village-area bar and restaurant is no more. According to a statement posted to its Facebook page late last week, JimmyLuka’s Bar & Deli has closed. “BREAKING NEWS – as of FRIDAY Jimmyluka’s is retired….!!!. “We are so humbled by all the...
NBC4 Columbus

Chick-fil-A could be coming to Worthington

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Worthington could be gaining a Chick-fil-A and losing a longtime Italian restaurant. According to an application filed with the city of Worthington, the Atlanta-based fast food chain plans to acquire the 2.3-acre lot at 60 E. Wilson Bridge Road, which was home to a Buca di Beppo restaurant since 2001. The chain plans to demolish the existing restaurant and build a new location of its own, according to the application.
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Jeffrey and Joshua Tice

May 28, 2022 | Originally from West Virginia, Jeffrey Tice (on the right in the photo above) matched with Columbusite Joshua Hartley on Tinder in March 2018 while visiting a friend in the city. Jeffrey didn’t respond to Joshua’s initial message, because he didn’t want to pursue a long-distance relationship. However, on Christmas Day that same year, Joshua messaged Jeffrey again, and the pair had their first date four days later.
WSYX ABC6

New Year, New You: Dining Experiences

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking to kick-start your new year with a new dining experience, we're on your side. Forty Deuce owner Ivan Kane gives a preview of what's on the menu and people can expect to Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
myfox28columbus.com

Real-life Hobbit Homes in Hocking Hills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you ever dreamed of staying at a real-life hobbit home, we've got you covered with an underground magical earth retreat in Hocking Hills State Park. Nature Mystique Retreat owners Karina Schwarby and Ron Schwarby share details of their unique underground homes with Good Day...
614now.com

After fire, this east side restaurant has temporarily closed

While several eateries have been temporarily shuttered due to vehicle crashes in recent months, one east side eatery was recently forced to close its doors due to damage from a December fire. The Shrimp Hut, a Whitehall restaurant specializing in seafood, released a statement to its social media accounts on...
cwcolumbus.com

Lincoln Village neighbors fed up over trash issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Lincoln Village are losing patience when it comes to their trash not being picked up. It's a growing problem and a smelly situation. Cassandra Wilson lives in Galloway Village and said the overflow of trash is everywhere. "When we look out the window...
columbusunderground.com

South Side Restaurant Closes this Week

South Side bar and deli Jimmyluka’s will “retire” on Friday, January 6. Opened in the fall of 2018 by Owner Jimmy Dragich, the restaurant at 701 Parsons Ave. will close after just over four years. “We are so humbled by all the love and support of our...
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio’s only Safe Haven Baby Box has been removed. According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization, the baby box in Sunbury, Ohio, is no longer available due to the “inaction of the legislators and the Ohio Department of Health not addressing this issue when it was discovered.” Safe Haven […]
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 employee runs 1,000 5Ks to raise awareness

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Running a 5K is a once-in-a-while activity for a lot of people, but for one of our NBC4 co-workers, he’s done it every day for 1,000 days, and each mile has a purpose. Daryl Murphy started running in April of 2020 and hasn’t stopped since. With a group of about 20 […]
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Hilltop shooting

One dead in Hilltop shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WZi7Ym. One dead in Hilltop shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WZi7Ym. In inaugural speech, Gov. DeWine praises Ohioans’ …. In inaugural speech, Gov. DeWine praises Ohioans' resiliency. Two students charged after threatening Instagram …. Hilliard police have charged two teenagers after students and parents...
WHIO Dayton

2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed

UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Tyler and Alexandra Corsetti

Aug. 7, 2022 | By the time Tyler Cordell, an only child, was born, her mother had already been planning her wedding for two years. So when she married Alexandra Bassetti 30-some years later––and the pair combined their last names to become the Corsettis––Tyler’s mom made sure it was a day they’d never forget.
