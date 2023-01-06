Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Lyon County teen accused of making school bomb threat charged with terroristic threatening
LYON COUNTY, KY — A 16-year-old boy faces a criminal charge in Lyon County, Kentucky, after the sheriff's office says the teen allegedly threatened to blow up Lyon County High School with a bomb. The teen is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, Lyon County Sheriff's Office announced in a...
wkdzradio.com
Lyon County Juvenile Charged With Threatening To ‘Blow Up School’
A 16-year old male juvenile in Lyon County has been charged after allegedly threatening to “blow up the school”. Sheriff Brent White says School Resource Officer Jason Young began an investigation at the Lyon County High School around noon Friday pertaining to a reported threat to the safety of the school. After the deputy conducted multiple interviews, he reportedly determined a 16-year old male had “made threats to bring a bomb and blow up the school”.
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office searching for UTV reported stolen in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is searching for a utility terrain vehicle reported stolen in the area of Wingo, Kentucky. In an alert about the stolen UTV send Monday, the sheriff's office says the theft happened sometime during the overnight hours. The stolen vehicle is...
KFVS12
Ky. State Police investigating stolen motorcycle
SALEM, Ky. (KFVS) - State police are investigating a motorcycle theft. According to a release from Kentucky State Police, they received a call from a Livingston County resident on December 27 reporting his motorcycle had been stolen. It was reportedly stolen from the area of Nelms Lane in Salem, Ky....
KFVS12
Suspect arrested after leading Cape Girardeau police on chase in stolen vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle. According to the Lt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, on Tuesday, January 10, just before 10:30 a.m., officers found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from an area McDonald’s.
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway County man faces several charges following investigation
An ongoing investigation ended with the arrest of an Almo man on Friday. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said 63-year-old Rex Stone was arrested on a warrant for several charges. The Sheriff's Office said an investigation led deputies to obtain search warrants for multiple locations. Stone, a convicted felon, was allegedly found in possession of a two pistols, a rifle and possible methamphetamine.
KFVS12
Arlington, Ky. arrested on drug-related charges
KFVS12
Arlington man faces drug-related charges after house search
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man from Arlington, Ky., was charged after the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence. On January 8, the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office along with Kentucky State Police, Ky. Fish and Wildlife, and the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant that was part of an investigation into the sale and use of illegal narcotics in the area. This led them to the residence of Edward Wallace, 45, of Arlington.
KFVS12
2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus
westkentuckystar.com
Juvenile detained in Paducah charged with assaulting police officer
A juvenile already detained at the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center has been charged with assaulting a police officer on Wednesday evening. Kentucky State Police were contacted regarding the incident in which Detective Robert Stucki of the Hopkinsville Police Department was explaining and executing a court order signed by a Christian County Circuit Judge. The juvenile then reportedly "became combative," and allegedly picked up the detective and threw him to the floor, damaging some of the detective's personal property.
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. State campuses, offices to reopen Tues. after water outage
KFVS12
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
kbsi23.com
1 shot, suspect located in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was shot and the suspect has been located in Carterville Friday morning. Carterville Police, Fire and EMS responded to a report of shots fired at Integrated Health located at 310 West Plaza Drive in Carterville at 10:15 a.m. Michelle Aumiller, 32, was shot...
KFVS12
Vehicles stolen from dealership in Cape Girardeau County
wjpf.com
Two dead in homicide/suicide in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Williamson County. Police responded to a report of an active shooter at Integrated Health in Carterville Friday morning, just before 9 a.m. When police arrived on scene they located 32 year old Michelle Aumiller of Harrisburg with...
KFVS12
Mo. bill filed to provide free meals to students
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Police Announce 2022 Activity Numbers
The Cadiz Police Department investigated 480 criminal cases in 2022 despite working the entire year without a full complement of officers. Police Chief Duncan Wiggins presented the year-end report to the Cadiz City Council last week. On average, the department opened 40 criminal cases a month or nine a week.
wjpf.com
Carterville workplace shooting under investigation
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – A domestic dispute ended in a woman shot Friday at Integrated Health in Carterville. The shooting happened just after 9:00 a.m. The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Their condition is not known. Authorities say there is no ongoing risk to the...
kbsi23.com
2 arrested for assault in Caldwell County, KY
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face assault charges after Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a possible domestic disturbance on Wednesday. Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 200 Block of Otter Pond Road at 2:14 a.m. on January 4. After arriving at...
wpsdlocal6.com
Trial date set for Benton man accused of assaulting officers during Capitol riot
BENTON, KY — A trial date has been set for a western Kentucky man accused of assaulting two officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. A jury trial for Clayton Ray Mullins of Benton will begin at 10 a.m. on Sept. 9. He's accused of dragging a Washington Metropolitan...
