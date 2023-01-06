ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Inmate 'Baked To Death' In Prison Cell, Federal Lawsuit Says

An Alabama inmate was allegedly "baked" to death in a prison cell described by his family in a federal wrongful death lawsuit as being "hotter than three hells," NBC News reports. Thomas Lee Rutledge, 44, died of hyperthermia on December 7, 2020, a lawsuit filed by his sister in U.S....
BESSEMER, AL
Lootpress

Police warn public of counterfeit money being made

BRIDGEPORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Officers in Bridgeport are asking the public to be vigilant as counterfeit bills are being made and attempted to be passed on as real currency. Bridgeport police say to be sure to take notice of the bills you receive and ensure they are true bills and not counterfeit.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
CBS Sacramento

Friend of CHP captain found dead had called police 1 year ago to request welfare check

SACRAMENTO -- New developments are coming to light in a bizarre murder mystery that sources say police are investigating as a possible murder-for-hire plot after a California Highway Patrol commander and her husband are both dead. Captain Julie Harding of CHP's Yuba-Sutter division was found dead by a single gunshot wound outside she and her estranged husband's second home in Tennessee on Saturday, Dec. 10. Sources tell CBS13 her death is being investigated as a suicide. Her husband, Michael Harding, was found murdered, dead by multiple gunshot wounds, on Sept. 26 in Burkesville, Kentucky after being reported missing a week prior. His...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Mississippi officials: Woman and officer shot each other

A Mississippi police officer shot and killed a woman even as the woman was fatally shooting the officer and his partner in the parking lot of a Gulf Coast motel on Wednesday, authorities now say. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said in a statement and interviews that body camera footage, autopsies and other forensic tests have helped to clarify what happened during the encounter.Tindell said Amy Anderson, a 43-year-old Ocean Springs veterinarian, had checked into a motel in Bay St. Louis before dawn on Wednesday with her 8-year-old daughter and then asked the motel manager to call police.“She...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
Lootpress

Shots fired investigation leads to meth arrest

HUTTONSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces charges following a Friday incident in which gunfire was reported. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, December 9, 2022, Deputy T.J. Knotts along with Special Agent Frazier with the U.S. Forrest Service were conducting interdiction patrols in the Mill Creek area of Randolph County.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
Washington Examiner

Proposed Virginia bill would hit fentanyl drug dealers with first degree murder charges

Drug dealers who sell or distribute fentanyl could face first-degree murder charges under a proposed Virginia House of Delegates bill. House Bill 1455, authored by Del. Tim Anderson (R-Virginia Beach) states that any person who sells, gives, or distributes a substance containing fentanyl "to another person without such person's knowledge that the substance sold, given, or distributed contains fentanyl is guilty of attempted murder of the first degree by poison."
VIRGINIA STATE
Chronicle

Man Who Helped Funnel Meth, Fentanyl Into Western Washington Has Been Sentenced

A 61-year-old Spanaway man was sentenced Tuesday in federal district court for his role in a drug ring bringing fentanyl and methamphetamine into Western Washington. Dwayne Douglas George was ordered to eight years in prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, a charge he pleaded guilty to in September in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.
SPANAWAY, WA

