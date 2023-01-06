Read full article on original website
Alabama man, woman face child endangerment, drug-related charges
An Alabama man and woman have been charged with child endangerment and drug-related charges, police say, after they were found on New Year’s Eve with a child near where they were allegedly making methamphetamine. Priceville police said they were called to an address regarding a report of an unauthorized...
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Inmate 'Baked To Death' In Prison Cell, Federal Lawsuit Says
An Alabama inmate was allegedly "baked" to death in a prison cell described by his family in a federal wrongful death lawsuit as being "hotter than three hells," NBC News reports. Thomas Lee Rutledge, 44, died of hyperthermia on December 7, 2020, a lawsuit filed by his sister in U.S....
Calif. police captain dead after arrest in husband’s slaying
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The body of a California Highway Patrol captain was found just days after a man was arrested in the shooting death of her husband in Kentucky, investigators said. Julie V. Harding, 49, a commander with the highway patrol, was found dead Saturday at a home...
Police warn public of counterfeit money being made
BRIDGEPORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Officers in Bridgeport are asking the public to be vigilant as counterfeit bills are being made and attempted to be passed on as real currency. Bridgeport police say to be sure to take notice of the bills you receive and ensure they are true bills and not counterfeit.
Friend of CHP captain found dead had called police 1 year ago to request welfare check
SACRAMENTO -- New developments are coming to light in a bizarre murder mystery that sources say police are investigating as a possible murder-for-hire plot after a California Highway Patrol commander and her husband are both dead. Captain Julie Harding of CHP's Yuba-Sutter division was found dead by a single gunshot wound outside she and her estranged husband's second home in Tennessee on Saturday, Dec. 10. Sources tell CBS13 her death is being investigated as a suicide. Her husband, Michael Harding, was found murdered, dead by multiple gunshot wounds, on Sept. 26 in Burkesville, Kentucky after being reported missing a week prior. His...
New bill passed allows police to pull drivers over as primary violation for cell phone distractions
The state of Ohio is cracking down on distracted driving in Senate Bill 288, which recently passed in the statehouse. If it's enacted, law enforcement will have the authority to pull drivers over for holding a cell phone, with some exceptions. We already know texting and engaging in any hand-held...
A US Woman Is Accused Of Murder After Hunting Down Her Stolen Car & The Debate Is Intense
A woman is facing first-degree murder charges in Missouri after tracking down her stolen car and confronting the person inside, in a case that's dividing opinions online. Demesha Coleman, 35, of Spanish Lake, Missouri, was arrested late Wednesday after a shootout at a gas station in St. Louis, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reports.
Couple arrested in Alabama traffic stop on way to honeymoon, spends wedding night in jail
A newlywed couple on their way to a Florida honeymoon spent the night in a Henry County jail after being stopped for speeding. WTVY in Dothan is reporting that the arrests happened Thursday night after the couple were detained on U.S. 431 in Abbeville. Shavarious Jawan Moses, 28, of Riverdale,...
Fentanyl and methamphetamine discovered in Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Col. - On Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a call regarding a potential harassment incident in the Hatch Circle area.
Mississippi officials: Woman and officer shot each other
A Mississippi police officer shot and killed a woman even as the woman was fatally shooting the officer and his partner in the parking lot of a Gulf Coast motel on Wednesday, authorities now say. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said in a statement and interviews that body camera footage, autopsies and other forensic tests have helped to clarify what happened during the encounter.Tindell said Amy Anderson, a 43-year-old Ocean Springs veterinarian, had checked into a motel in Bay St. Louis before dawn on Wednesday with her 8-year-old daughter and then asked the motel manager to call police.“She...
White Louisiana Troopers Who Blamed Black Driver’s 2019 Traffic Stop Death on Car Crash Now Face Criminal Charges
Five Louisiana law enforcement officers have been arrested and charged with a spate of crimes in connection with the 2019 death of a Black motorist whose excessive injuries were captured by the officers’ own body-worn cameras. Ronald Greene, 49, died while in police custody after being pulled over by...
Man arrested after dismembering father thinking he was a robot: Police
A man in Indiana was taken into custody on Dec. 20 after he allegedly murdered and dismembered his father believing he was a robot.
Shots fired investigation leads to meth arrest
HUTTONSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces charges following a Friday incident in which gunfire was reported. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, December 9, 2022, Deputy T.J. Knotts along with Special Agent Frazier with the U.S. Forrest Service were conducting interdiction patrols in the Mill Creek area of Randolph County.
Five teens arrested after Minnesota man, 19, is shot dead during a 'gang' brawl at Mall of America
Five teenagers have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at the Mall of America over Christmas weekend.
Atlanta rapper among 5 arrested in Clayton County Jail smuggling attempt
Five men, including an Atlanta rapper, were arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband items to inmates, th...
Proposed Virginia bill would hit fentanyl drug dealers with first degree murder charges
Drug dealers who sell or distribute fentanyl could face first-degree murder charges under a proposed Virginia House of Delegates bill. House Bill 1455, authored by Del. Tim Anderson (R-Virginia Beach) states that any person who sells, gives, or distributes a substance containing fentanyl "to another person without such person's knowledge that the substance sold, given, or distributed contains fentanyl is guilty of attempted murder of the first degree by poison."
At least three dead after commercial bus slams into tractor-trailer
At least three people were killed Friday when a commercial bus in Virginia slammed into a tractor-trailer.
Man Who Helped Funnel Meth, Fentanyl Into Western Washington Has Been Sentenced
A 61-year-old Spanaway man was sentenced Tuesday in federal district court for his role in a drug ring bringing fentanyl and methamphetamine into Western Washington. Dwayne Douglas George was ordered to eight years in prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, a charge he pleaded guilty to in September in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.
Texas man convicted of murdering girlfriend captured after nearly year-long manhunt
Matthew Edgar, 26, is back in custody after fleeing during a Texas murder trial earlier this year where he was convicted of shooting and killing his girlfriend.
