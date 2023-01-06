SACRAMENTO -- New developments are coming to light in a bizarre murder mystery that sources say police are investigating as a possible murder-for-hire plot after a California Highway Patrol commander and her husband are both dead. Captain Julie Harding of CHP's Yuba-Sutter division was found dead by a single gunshot wound outside she and her estranged husband's second home in Tennessee on Saturday, Dec. 10. Sources tell CBS13 her death is being investigated as a suicide. Her husband, Michael Harding, was found murdered, dead by multiple gunshot wounds, on Sept. 26 in Burkesville, Kentucky after being reported missing a week prior. His...

