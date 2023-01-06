ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Buy Prince Harry's Memoir 'Spare' Ahead of Jan. 10 Release

By Iris Goldsztajn
 4 days ago

Prince Harry's memoir Spare may be coming out on Jan. 10, but it was leaked to several media outlets this week, with alleged revelations popping up seemingly every minute.

While last week one royal expert estimated that the Royal Family were not "terrified" but "wearied" about the book's release, that stance may have changed now that we have an inkling of just how much the Duke of Sussex has chosen to reveal in his magnum opus.

If after getting a taste of how actually dramatic the revelations in Spare are, you're understandably looking to get your hands on a copy of it yourself, here's everything you need to know.

When will 'Spare' be released?

Spare officially lands on bookshelves on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. It will be available from all major book retailers.

How can I pre-order 'Spare'?

If you can't wait till Jan. 10, you can pre-order Spare now from all major online retailers and have it delivered to you on its release date.

Buy it now from Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Target or Walmart .

 Spare, by Prince Harry

Is 'Spare' available on audiobook?

If you prefer to listen to your books, you can grab Spare from Audible or Google Play , where it will also be available on Jan. 10.

How come people have already read 'Spare'?

While the book has been fiercely guarded ahead of its release, it appears to have been leaked to several outlets, including the Guardian , Page Six and Us Weekly .

Based on a clip from Prince Harry's upcoming Good Morning America interview , it looks like the journalists who interviewed the prince also got to read an advance copy before sitting down with him.

Last but not least, booksellers in Spain mistakenly displayed the Spanish version of Spare on Jan. 5, where keen royal watchers and members of the press were able to get their hands on it before it was pulled from the shelves.

Which countries will 'Spare' be available in?

As well as being published in English in the U.S., editions of Spare will also be released in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, India, South Africa, and Canada.

It will also be released in 15 additional languages: Spanish, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Portugal Portuguese, simplified Chinese, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Polish, Romanian, and Swedish.

For additional information, visit the official website for Prince Harry Memoir .

