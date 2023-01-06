Read full article on original website
Related
cryptonewsz.com
OpenSea announces support for Arbitrum Nova
Arbitrum Nova is now supported by OpenSea, the largest marketplace for non-fungible tokens and digital collectibles. OpenSea will also join DAC, short for Data Availability Committee, to provide access to on-chain data and improve data accuracy. The new outcome of the partnership where OpenSea integrates with NFT makes Nova easily...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
cryptonewsz.com
Veax to soon deliver its testnet on NEAR
Considering the rather dismal and unfortunate circumstances regarding the complete breaking down of institutional stalwarts, Veax, on its part, is presently actively engaged in activities related to the deliverance of its testnet on NEAR. This is to take place very shortly. The DEX will be providing an entire array of...
cryptonewsz.com
Huobi users fear solvency concerns amidst high layoffs & withdrawals
Things look grim for Huobi due to a hike in withdrawals from the platform. Users have shared fears regarding the centralized exchange’s solvency capabilities. A major reason behind such fears is reported suggesting layoffs to be conducted by Huobi. In addition, the crypto market has always been prone to rumors, making the situation even worse. Even now, Huobi stands among the top ten crypto exchanges in terms of volume.
cryptonewsz.com
Zilliqa registers new buying spree: Can ZIL reach $0.05?
Zilliqa is a blockchain platform that uses the sharding technique scalability to allow for a high throughput of transactions. Zilliqa was developed to provide high-throughput solutions to the scalability issues of major blockchain platforms. The primary use case of Zilliqa is for high-throughput decentralized applications, such as payments and digital advertising.
cryptonewsz.com
PMI: Bot service market will reach $8.69B by 2030 with 32.4% CAGR
PMI, the popular market research platform, recently revealed its latest report. The global bot service market is expected to reach $8.69B by 2030. In addition, the market is expected to grow at a whopping 32.4% CAGR. The global bot services domain was valued at $2.1 billion in 2020. Now, PMI estimates that the industry will score a 27.6% CAGR to reach $20.9 billion in the next 8 years.
cryptonewsz.com
HedgeUp to conquer the financial industry while Solana losses interest among investors
Investors seek profitable cryptocurrencies in 2023 to keep their portfolios green amidst the crypto winter. One such project is HedgeUp, a new project to conquer the financial industry while binding crypto and traditional investors in one of the most exclusive global communities. At the same time, Solana temporarily drops into the single-digit territory, shedding most of its value and leading to low morale among SOL investors.
cryptonewsz.com
Wyre tweets its new withdrawal policy: A limit of 90% max for each customer A/C
Wyre recently took to Twitter to share the news with the community that it has restricted the withdrawal amounts for all users. The revised withdrawal policy comes with no definite timeline except with an assurance that it will be resolved at the earliest. According to the revised withdrawal policy, users...
cryptonewsz.com
Why are WAX and Star Atlas holders also buying Orbeon protocol?
The hype around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has ballooned in the last 24 months as more investors and enthusiasts continue to troop into the space. As 2022 starts to wind down, most investors are of the opinion that beating the market requires adding projects that have real-world value and can stand the test of time into their portfolio. Despite the prolonged bear market, there are NFT projects that still guarantee maximum ROI on investment. Such projects include WAX (WAXP), Star Atlas (ATLAS), and Orbeon protocol (ORBN).
cryptonewsz.com
Polkadot on a buying spree: DOT technicals turn bullish!
The para-chain system of Polkadot allows for the creation of multiple parallel blockchains that can interact with one another and with the main Polkadot chain. It allows for greater scalability and interoperability than traditional single-chain blockchain networks. Polkadot uses a unique form of consensus named “Nominated Proof-of-Stake” (NPoS), which allows...
cryptonewsz.com
TRON spikes 5% today: Can TRX breakout continue?
TRON is a decentralized, open-source cryptocurrency founded in 2017 by the TRON Foundation. It is a platform that allows users to publish, store, and own data while allowing them to share content on a decentralized network. TRON uses a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, allowing users to participate in the decision-making process of the TRON network by electing super representatives.
cryptonewsz.com
What coin will soar in 2023 – Orbeon Protocol, Polygon, or Aptos?
Investing in cryptocurrency can be lucrative, but you need to know which coin to pick and hold. In this article, we will discuss three potential profit bringers in 2023: Polygon (MATIC), Aptos (APT), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), currently up 805% in stage 3 of its presale. Let’s find out what’s in store for them and if they are worth it.
cryptonewsz.com
Rate That Crypto: This new P2E crypto is going viral – How to buy early
The metaverse is a virtual world where users can interact with each other over the internet. Metaverse games are becoming increasingly popular as they allow players to experience an immersive, interactive gaming environment while also earning rewards in cryptocurrency. Play-to-earn crypto games have been gaining popularity recently, and the metaverse...
cryptonewsz.com
HedgeUp: The Up and Coming Rival to Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs has been a leading global investment bank for a long time. However, things are changing now as new alternatives to this giant institution are coming up. One of the most noticeable platforms that threaten the position of Goldman Sachs in the investment market is HedgeUp. HedgeUp is the...
cryptonewsz.com
Leonicorn Swap divulges future plan of action post exploit
It was the day when Leonicorn Swap happened to have launched its reward-sharing model. On the same day, an apparent hacker somehow managed to gain access and took away all of the tokens contained in their den or their reward pool. This included 360 million $LEON, equivalent to approximately 22,000...
cryptonewsz.com
Ethereum fails to make any impressive move in 2023 so far!
Ethereum was officially launched on July 30, 2015, with the release of its first live mainnet, Frontier. Since then, it has grown to become one of the largest and most widely used blockchain platforms, with a global network of users and developers. Ethereum allows developers to build and deploy a wide range of applications on its platform using a programming language called Solidity.
cryptonewsz.com
RPC endpoints run by Solana Foundation go offline
Solana Status sent out a tweet to let people know that RPC endpoints run by the Solana Foundation aren’t working right now because a bug was found in the test release 1.14. Members have been asked to switch to the 1.13 test release until the team does the repairs.
cryptonewsz.com
Circle invests 30% of its USDC reserves in US treasuries through a reserve fund
According to a disclosure page published by BlackRock, Circle has invested 30% of its USD reserves in the US Treasury via Circle Reserve Fund, which is managed by BlackRock. The value of the fund invested comes to approximately $13 billion. The aim is to boost transparency amid the FTX collapse.
cryptonewsz.com
Metaverse explores new VR-oriented dimensions of sensory details at CES 2023
CES 2023 Las Vegas saw several companies display their innovative metaverse products. HTC, for one, showcased a headset that enables users to smell in a virtual environment. Touch sensations have a long distance to travel; however, it can still be achieved provided customers are willing to pay a higher cost.
cryptonewsz.com
Cardano surpasses 100 EMA: ADA bullishness is inevitable!
The Cardano ecosystem, which includes the ADA token, has been experiencing a bullish trend this month. Several factors contribute to this bullish outlook for ADA and the Cardano ecosystem. One reason for the bullish sentiment is the strong adoption of Cardano by various organizations and companies. Cardano has partnerships with...
Comments / 0