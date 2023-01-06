ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fashionunited.com

British Airways unveils new uniforms by Ozwald Boateng

British Airways has unveiled its first new uniform in nearly 20 years, created by British tailor and designer Ozwald Boateng, which will be worn by more than 30,000 of the airline’s employees from spring 2023, replacing its current uniform designed by Julien MacDonald. The collection features a tailored three-piece...

Comments / 0

Community Policy