Johan Aplichue-Rojas, 20, was arrested and charged with second degree burglary, assault on law enforcement officers and resisting arrest. According to Takoma Park Police, on Jan. 5 at 8 a.m., officers went to the 6700 block of Conway Avenue to investigate a shed burglary that occurred during the night. The owner told police that the shed door had been taken off its hinges and destroyed with the lock still attached.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO