Lake Mary, FL

Florida man shoots landlord trying to evict him from Sanford home, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. - A Florida man is facing an attempted murder charge for shooting his disabled landlord who was trying to evict him, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said. According to an arrest report, on Saturday, the landlord entered a bedroom the suspect – 50-year-old Michael Mathews – rented on South Crystal View in Sanford, and demanded he and his girlfriend leave the home.
SANFORD, FL
Brightline unveils new details for Orlando International Airport station

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Brightline, Florida's higher-speed passenger rail service, has unveiled artist renderings of its future station to be located at Orlando International Airport. The three-story, 37,350 square-foot station is located in the heart of the airport’s new Terminal C and connects directly to the airport’s parking deck C,...
ORLANDO, FL
Crash causes power outage in Ocala

A crash involving two vehicles on East Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala caused a power outage Saturday night. It's unclear what caused the crash, but power lines could be seen on the ground and a power pole was seen resting on an SUV following the collision. The driver of a red Jeep was taken to a hospital for evaluation. No other injuries were reported.
OCALA, FL
Orlando Weather Forecast: Temperatures are warming up across Central Florida

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 77 degrees | Tonight's low: 56 degrees. Main weather concerns: Another fair day with more quiet weather. With winds back out of the southeast, we'll see warmer weather today. Highs reach into the mid 70s in many areas under a mix of sun and clouds. No rain is expected today through early this week.
ORLANDO, FL
Owner of Sanford soul food restaurant claims she's being treated unfairly by city

A popular soul food restaurant in Sanford is in the process of foreclosing, but the owner says she is doing everything she can to stay open. The owner of Shantell's Just Until restaurant said during the pandemic, she set up a tent and had outdoor seating to make it safe for customers to survive, but the city said she can't use COVID as an excuse anymore.
SANFORD, FL

