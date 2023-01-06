ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Jordan Spieth Shows Why He's Box Office Viewing As He Starts 2023 In Style

By Paul Higham
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3To08H_0k5abVNH00

Jordan Spieth is well known for being box office viewing but even for him his first round of 2023 was especially entertaining both on and off the course with some sublime shots accompanied with some nice interaction with the crowd.

Spieth pulled off one of the best flop shots you’ll see all year when short-sided and in a collar of rough just outside a greenside bunker, hoisting the ball miles into the air and landing it soft on the green and, predictably, sending it into the hole!

It’s a shot mere mortals would not even attempt and a shot that even hardened pros would think twice about, given the difficulty tariff on it meant that disaster was lurking.

Not Spieth though, who thrives off going for the Hollywood shots and the more he tries them the more they seem to come off.

It was the on-course highlight of Spieth’s six-under round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii that saw him tied for 11th after the opening 18 holes.

In entertainment value, though, Spieth is the number one as he showcased on the 12th green at the Plantation Course at Kapalua on the island of Maui, after hearing some unusual murmurings from the crowd.

With a smaller crowd at the Hawaii events than other PGA Tour tournaments, conversations can be picked up easier by the players, and Spieth knew exactly what a couple of fans were discussing.

“Guys, please,” was Spieth’s first response as he lined up a par putt. But when he made the putt he gave a more comical admonishment to the gamblers in the crowd who had been betting on the action.

“I appreciate the exchange of money,” Spieth added. “I’d be doing the same thing, but I could just hear you gambling right off the back of the green.”

When the fans apologised, Spieth gave them a fist bump and said “all good, you’re good” as he wandered off the green with a chuckle.

Spieth being Spieth though, just for good measure, the American threw in a missed two-foot putt for par in his round as well for his only bogey over a very enjoyable first round of the year for his legion of fans.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth reacts to "DISRESPECTFUL" question about PGA Tour career

Jordan Spieth will never stop doing Jordan Spieth things. We are only a few days into 2023 and we've already had a few moments that will surely go down as highlights for Spieth by the end of the year. First we had Spieth bantering with these two gambling fans during...
The Associated Press

Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm left Maui with a trophy he wasn’t expecting, all because of a collapse from Collin Morikawa no one saw coming. Rahm started the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions seven shots behind. He bogeyed his first hole. He was six shots back at the turn to Morikawa, who had yet to make a bogey the entire week at Kapalua. “Bit of a crazy day, I’m not going to lie,” Rahm said. A wild hour featured a seven-shot swing in four holes when Rahm ran off three straight birdies and an eagle and Morikawa, playing two groups behind him, made three straight bogeys on holes the rest of the field collectively played in 44-under par.
GEORGIA STATE
Golf Digest

Here's who Collin Morikawa joined to become the ninth player in PGA Tour history to lose a six-shot final-round lead

Collin Morikawa looked like he was cruising to victory through 67 holes at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, not once making a bogey at Kapalua’s Plantation Course. While his original six-shot lead to start the day had shrunk by two, he still seemed in total command as he attempted to win his first PGA Tour title since the 2021 Open Championship. Yet instead of walking off the winner five holes later in the PGA Tour’s first-ever “elevated” event, the 25-year-old found himself shockingly part of a fraternity he would just assume never have joined.
thegolfnewsnet.com

Collin Morikawa’s wife Katherine Zhu: Pictures, bio

Collin Morikawa is a two-time major winner, with the Cal product and pro rookie winning the 2021 British Open Championship to join his 2020 PGA Championship triumph. He's looking to add to that tally at Kapalua in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. He first won on the PGA Tour...
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy