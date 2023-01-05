The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District’s DeGray Lake and hydropower plant will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a welcome ceremony and open house on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 9-11:30 a.m. at DeGray Lake Visitor Center in Arkadelphia. The event is free and open to the public....

ARKADELPHIA, AR ・ 6 HOURS AGO