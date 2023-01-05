Read full article on original website
Barkley Lambert
Barkley V. Lambert was born on April 19, 1953, in Rockford, Illinois, to William “Big Bill” and Lucille Stevenson Lambert. Barkley accepted Jesus Christ, as his Lord and Savior at an early age. Barkley was a 1972 graduate of West High School in Rockford, Illinois. He made history...
DeGray Lake to commemorate 50th anniversary
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District’s DeGray Lake and hydropower plant will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a welcome ceremony and open house on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 9-11:30 a.m. at DeGray Lake Visitor Center in Arkadelphia. The event is free and open to the public....
MLK Food Pantry established at Peake Rosenwald
A food pantry is being set up outside Peake Rosenwald School. Called the MLK Food Pantry, it is a partnership between Arkadelphia Public Schools, AmeriCorps, Dawson Education Service Cooperative and Clark County District 2 Justice of the Peace Michael Ankton. Unexpired and non-perishable food items are being accepted at the...
