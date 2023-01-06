Read full article on original website
Related
Huge 2 Year St. Cloud Road Construction Project Starts in April
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Highway 10 and 23 reconstruction project on the east side of St. Cloud has been in the works for several years and now we're just a few months away from the work beginning. The St. Cloud City Council got an update on the project...
Dense Fog Advisory Tuesday Morning, Light Snow Overnight
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until noon on Tuesday. Visibility will be a quarter mile or less in central and west central Minnesota. Where fog develops, visibility could be reduced to near zero at times, and with temperatures below freezing, watch...
Air Quality Alert Issued For Central, Northwestern Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for central and northwestern Minnesota. The alert is in effect through Tuesday at noon. The affected area includes Alexandria, Brainerd, East Grand Forks, Hinckley, Moorhead, St. Cloud, the Twin Cities, and the tribal nations...
Hwy 10/Hwy 23 Reconstruction Project Starts Spring of 2023
Anyone who has had to drive Hwy 10 along the east side of St. Cloud lately knows what a nightmare it is. The potholes are massive and totally unavoidable, and even when they get filled I still worry about my car hitting one and needing repairs. Luckily this spring construction...
The Top 5 Weather Events in Minnesota in 2022
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Here is a look at the top five weather events of 2022 from the Minnesota State Climatology Office. Votes were cast from various weather enthusiasts including the National Weather Service, the University of Minnesota, State agencies and Facebook followers. #5. An enormous, powerful, and deadly winter...
What Are the Odds Minnesota Experiences a Polar Vortex This Winter?
We might already have over 40 inches of snow, but winter is just starting. We had some brutally cold temperatures already in December of 2022, and luckily January is off to a mild start (at least temperature-wise.) In years past mid-late January has brought us long stretches of bitter cold, below-zero temperatures. And February hasn't been much better.
Cute & Chubby Minnesota Bear Cubs Caught On Trail Camera Before Taking It Down
Sometimes you just need to see something that will make you smile. This might do the trick. The Voyageurs Wolf Project up in Northern Minnesota recently shared a video of some bear cubs playing with each other along a trail. Then they decided to turn their attention to the camera that was watching them.
Is it Weird or No? Every Minnesota Winter I find One Activity Oddly Satisfying!
Weather. It is often the topic of discussion for Minnesotans and it really has been this winter with the amount of white stuff we've gotten so far. Just this week alone, over a couple of days we got 13.8 inches and we haven't even hit the middle of the season yet. So hold on everyone, this could be a bumpy ride.
St. Cloud DoorDash Driver Shares 5 Tips to Make Delivery Easier
One of the silver linings to navigating COVID was how familiar we all became with delivery services. At one point the only way to get food from some of our favorite places was to order it out, and services like DoorDash and Food Dudes make it so much easier. Even...
How the Recent Snow Affects Ice Fishing in Central MN
Ice fishing was looking up last week but the recent dumping of more than a foot of snow has ice anglers looking to be creative. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice anglers are still figuring things out but right now it is tough to get around lakes. Schmitt explains people locally were just starting to drive on lakes but now there are no road systems and ice depths can be a bit sketchy. He says he was on a local lake recently that had 15 inches in one spot but just 9 in another.
Cathedral Getting Creative With Moving Snow
The 13+ inches of snow that fell in St. Cloud this week forced many people to adjust and that includes the folks at Cathedral High School. Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan joined me on WJON. He says north of the north gym snow gets pushed further down the hill by using a bucket that pushes snow into what they call the "pit".
Who’s Right, When There Is No Light & You’ve Got To Turn Left In Minnesota!
A question came to mind the other day while I was sitting at a stoplight getting ready to make a left turn. Do you turn IN FRONT OF an approaching vehicle or BEHIND an approaching vehicle, when both vehicles want to turn left at an intersection with no designated turn lane?
MN State Fair Food Becomes Subject of “Little America” on Apple TV+
Everyone knows that you can get almost ANYTHING on a stick at the Great Minnesota Get-together, otherwise known as the Minnesota State Fair. One of the more unique choices was Camel on a Stick. This was available in the International Bazaar on the fairgrounds. I love going through that area. There is live music, unique foods and drinks. and lots and lots of craft type things and apparel. It's interesting to explore that area each year.
St. Cloud Multi-Family Home Damaged in Kitchen Fire
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A multi-family home was damaged in a fire Friday night. The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue South around 8:00 p.m. Authorities arrived at the two-story home and found the main floor kitchen...
Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?
I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
Organic Farmers Gather in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Farmers, policymakers, and food processors are in St. Cloud this week to talk all things organic. The Minnesota Organic Conference is at the River’s Edge Convention Center through Friday. Attendees can choose from dozens of breakout sessions on unique challenges in organic farming, listen...
Trencher Stolen in Sherburne County, Car Stolen in St. Cloud
The Sherburne County Sheriff's Department is reporting a theft of an 8X8 light trailer and a Ditch Witch brand trencher. This was taken from Clear Lake in December. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the trencher is an orange 10X20 walk behind. Mages says the suspect was wearing a Carhartt work jacket and blue jeans possibly driving a Honda Pilot with damage to the passenger side.
Gas Prices Rise, Diesel Prices Fall in the Past Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices continued to rise in the past week which is still due to the refinery outages caused by the cold weather the week of Christmas. Gas Buddy says they still expect to see the increases slow down as we head into the time of the year when gasoline demand is at its weakest.
Meet Leap, This Week’s Adoptable Pet w/ Reduced Adoption Fee
Meet Leap! This beautiful gal came in after being found outside so we don't know anything about her past! She has been very sweet and outgoing with staff and volunteers during her stay so far. It doesn't appear as though. Leap has had much formal training in the past; she...
Minnesota Towing Company ‘People Don’t Understand What We Go Through’
After the snow has settled and the snow emergencies have ended we often look back on moments during the storm or right after and wonder how did we drive in that, or it may be that we simply feel fortunate that we didn't have to risk driving during the bad weather. Some folks that simply don't have that option are tow truck operators and the staff that keeps them running. One St. Cloud-based tow truck company took to social media to pull the curtain back on what it takes to run the business when mother nature doesn't want to help out.
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0