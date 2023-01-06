ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skokie, IL

Skokie police: Woman fatally struck crossing street

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0k5aJNPj00 A woman walking in a crosswalk was fatally struck by a vehicle in north suburban Skokie Thursday night, police said.

The crash occurred at about 5:22 p.m. in the intersection of Howard Street and Skokie Boulevard, police said.

Investigators said a vehicle was traveling east on Howard Street when it struck a 70-year-old woman crossing the street within the crosswalk.

The woman was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

North Regional Major Crimes Task Force, Major Crash Assist Team is assisting Skokie police with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Skokie Police Department at (847) 982-5900.

The 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip Hotline is 847/933-TIPS (8477). Text-A-Tip is available 24-hours a day by texting "Skokie" and your tip to 847411.

