ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 2

Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Water Level Being Lowered At Infested Western Colorado Lake

With the 2023 boating season approaching, boating enthusiasts are taking notice of what's happening at a popular western Colorado lake. Over the next few months, the water level at Highline Lake will be lowered by some 30 feet as Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officials work to eliminate zebra mussels from the lake and prevent their spread into other waters. Last fall, CPW changed the status of Highline Lake from "suspect' to "infested" when they discovered the presence of invasive zebra mussels during a routine inspection. The "infested" designation was the first for a body of water in Colorado.
LOMA, CO
KJCT8

Two rounds of rain and snow likely through Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two different disturbances in close succession will bring a chance for rain and snow to Colorado’s Western Slope. The first disturbance will arrive tonight. The second disturbance will be the bigger deal. It will arrive Tuesday night. Our First Round of Rain & Snow.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

You Have to See the Shower in this Montrose Mansion

Homes on the Bridges are always beautiful, but this house on Painted Wall Lane is something particularly special. Absolutely everything about the place feels like it was specifically designed to make you feel like you're living in a cave, and I mean that in the best way possible. Nowhere is...
MONTROSE, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

4 Reasons Why Delta Colorado is a Great Place to Live

Situated where it is, between Montrose and Grand Junction (not to mention Olathe), Delta, Colorado is frequently overlooked when talking about the Western Slope. That's a shame since there's a lot to like about Delta. Some might even say there's a lot to love about the place. I spend a...
DELTA, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

UPDATE: Eastbound Highway 82 reopened at Carbondale after crash

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

Montrose father demands answers in daughter's unsolved death

A father in Montrose reached out to the Problem Solvers for answers about the death of his 5-year-old daughter last year. Montrose father demands answers in daughter’s unsolved …. A father in Montrose reached out to the Problem Solvers for answers about the death of his 5-year-old daughter last...
DENVER, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Winter Activities you Need to Enjoy in Colorado This Year

Snowmobiling- The last time I was on a snowmobile was in Pinetop Az. I was about 19 or 20. There are great family rides out on the Umcompahgre Plateau for trail runners. If you love the deep powder head towards the Grand Mesa where miles of trails lie atop the world's longest mountain on the backcountry of the Cimarron range.
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Next winter storm arriving tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy