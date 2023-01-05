Locked on Women’s Basketball: Los Angeles Sparks general manager Karen Bryant and head coach Curt Miller meet media

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
TCU journalism students ready to shine at College Football Playoff National Championship gameLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Diana Jenkins Quits RHOBH to 'Focus' on PregnancyAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Related
Lakers news: LeBron James’ unfiltered warning, Patrick Beverley’s next team, Thomas Bryant’s history
The Los Angeles Lakers are riding high in 2023. Things got ugly for the Lake Show but have since turned around in the new year as the team is on a five-game win streak that has not only kept them afloat without Anthony Davis but has put them right back in the mix.
Luka Doncic's Shoes Are Taking Over Basketball
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic's first signature shoe has become a favorite among basketball players.
thenexthoops.com
2023 WNBA free agency preview: Connecticut Sun
After a disappointing loss in the WNBA finals, a head coaching change and a front office shakeup, the Connecticut Sun still have two MVP-level players hungry for their first championship and the team is looking to add a few pieces to complement them rather than go into a full rebuild.
Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player
Ja Morant, who is one of the best up-and-coming superstars in the NBA, revealed which player is his favorite.
Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Pictured Kissing Despite Denying Being In A Relationship
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan can't stop being cozy with each other despite denying repeatedly that they're a couple.
"The Clippers STINK!" - Stephen A. Smith urges Ty Lue to leave the Los Angeles Clippers after a "brutal" loss against the Denver Nuggets
Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Ty Lue, Los Angeles Clippers, after a brutal 91-122 loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets
"Salute my brother" - Draymond Green labels LeBron James to be the 'best' face of the NBA since the league's inception
Draymond Green once again emphasizes why LeBron James is the GOAT over Michael Jordan, citing his heroics in the year 20 of his career.
JJ Redick says the Brooklyn Nets are a 'tier one team in the Eastern Conference'
Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick played 15 seasons in the NBA so it’s safe to say that he knows a thing or two about what a contender looks like. In a recent episode of his podcast, “Old Man and The Three“, he said that he considers the Brooklyn Nets a championship contender because of the things that he’s seeing from the team right now.
NBC Sports
Lamb makes mindset clear regarding Warriors two-way deal
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors still were without Steph Curry and found out moments before tipoff that Klay Thompson was a late scratch Saturday night against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness. Andrew Wiggins was back in the starting lineup, but understandably was knocking off some rust after missing the past 15 games.
"For an individual to score 60 or 70 on you, you’re not playing defense" - Larry Johnson on today's stars setting NBA records
Larry Johnson on today's stars setting NBA records
NBA Fans React To Snoop Dogg Dunking At 51: "Better Than Rudy Gobert"
From "Snoop Curry" to "Snoop Dunk", there was ample buzz and comments pouring in on social media after his dunk went viral.
The Golden State Warriors All-Time GOAT Pyramid
Stephen Curry is at the top of the Golden State Warriors all-time GOAT pyramid.
Yardbarker
Ja Morant pushes for Knicks’ Jericho Sims inclusion in All-Star Slam Dunk contest
New York Knicks‘ high-flying reserve center Jericho Sims has a big fan in Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. Morant pushed for Sims’ inclusion in the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk contest after news broke out that Houston’s Kenyon Martin, Jr. has committed to joining the competition. So far,...
2 best trades Trail Blazers must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Portland Trail Blazers look like they are going all-in on the postseason for 2022-23. Keep in mind that they had a pretty good start to the current season. And though they have hit some rough patches, the Blazers are still very much in the thick of the playoff race in the Western Conference. They currently have a 19-19 win-loss record, which puts them second in the Northwest Division. It also places them ninth in the West. of course, for the Blazers need to fill a gap or two if they want to truly contend for a title. That’s where the trading block comes in. Here we will look at the two best trades the Portland Trail Blazers must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
Cuttino Mobley speaks on Yao Ming's incredible transition to the NBA - "Yao went from the gardener in a war to the warrior in a garden”
Mobley said Ming never lacked confidence, and while he was always good with the Rockets, he was able to turn himself into one of the most dominant players in the league
Golf Digest
Michael Jordan nearly aces Shadow Creek's signature par 3, still wears the baggiest clothes ever
Editor's note: The video in this post is actually from Michael Jordan's charity golf tournament at Shadow Creek in 2013. Thinking that an old video is new is never good, but we were informed that event raised $7 million for charity, and that is very good. We apologize for the mix-up, and are pretty sure MJ's golf shorts aren't as baggy these days.
bodyslam.net
NBA Champion Kyle Kuzma Questions Why The Media Is Picking Sides In Regards To UFC President Dana White
The former Los Angeles Laker and current Washington Wizard is not happy with the media. In a tweet posted on Friday, the 2020 NBA champion asked why the media has been picking sides when it comes to UFC President Dana White. Kyle Kuzma, who played alongside The King LeBron James...
LeBron James & Nike Come Full Circle in Sacramento
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James debuted a new colorway of the Nike LeBron 20 against the Sacramento Kings.
Kyrie Irving’s ‘unique ability’ that buried Pelicans highlighted by Jacque Vaughn
Kyrie Irving has been one of the NBA’s top guards during an extended hot streak for the Brooklyn Nets, much to head coach Jacque Vaughn’s delight. Irving’s fourth-quarter brilliance in particular has jumped off the page during Brooklyn’s resurgence. The seven-time All-Star is leading the league in fourth-quarter scoring at 8.9 points per game.
ESPN’s hilarious Jimmy Butler graphic goes viral
Jimmy Butler looked just a little bit off during Friday night’s broadcast. Butler and the Miami Heat faced off against the Phoenix Suns on Friday in a national TV contest that was aired on ESPN. At one point during the game, ESPN showed a graphic of the leading vote-getters thus far for the 2023 All-Star... The post ESPN’s hilarious Jimmy Butler graphic goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 1