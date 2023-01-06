Read full article on original website
Two Japanese carriers are in the world’s top 3 most on-time airlines in 2022
With the ease in international travel restrictions last year, many airlines and airports found it difficult to cope with the sudden surge in flight demands. Needless to say, it was a mess. There were frustratingly long queues, countless delays and cancellations, and we have all seen images of pile after pile of missing luggage on social media.
Turning the Adriatic electric
The announcement in 2022 that Croatia’s national ferry company Jadrolinija was to sail Croatian-built electric ferries by 2024 has been welcomed by many eco-conscious travellers. Designed to transport up to 1,000 passengers and 156 cars each, three Jadroplov vessels will soon be under construction in Split, with an expected...
An early fan of East German feminist writing
It was fascinating to read about the English translation of Brigitte Reimann’s novel, Die Geschwister, or Siblings (East German feminist author gets English debut, 50 years after death). It made me wonder whether I am partly responsible for the slow progress that her writing has made towards reaching a larger readership in this country.
Sydney has been ranked as the second best travel destination in the world
The airports are open, travel is back on and Sydney is in favour – according to data released by Airbnb, Sydney is the second best travel destination (in the whole, entire world) for 2023. And sweeter still, we beat Melbourne. Take that, southerners. We know. It’s a lot.
At last! China has finally opened back up to international travel
Throughout pretty much the entirety of the pandemic, China had some of the strictest travel restrictions in the world. Even as many countries returned to normality in 2022, China has remained almost completely shut to outside travellers. But that’s all now changed. Nearly three years later, China has finally scrapped...
